Netflix's The Crown, Apple's Monarch among great shows to stream this week

Looking for your new television addiction? Stuff to Watch has a few suggestions.

Outrageous Fortune and Agent Anna’s Robyn Malcolm headlines this six-part, Wellington-set drama about a woman whose world implodes when she accuses her husband of a sex crime – and nobody believes her.

Five years on, she must decide what’s more important – the truth, or rebuilding her relationship with her daughter. Scottish actor Peter Mullan (Top of the Lake) also stars.

While co-created by Malcolm and Kiwi screenwriter Dianne Taylor (Apron Strings, Beyond the Known World), it’s easy to see what attracted British network ITV to be co-producers (via its Australian label Lingo Pictures).

After the Party’s narrative and tone remind one very much of recent UK thrillers like Liar, Angela Black, The Teacher and No Return. However, despite the somewhat predictable strings-led soundtrack and less-than-subtle underwater weeds imagery, what sets this apart from those sometimes hysterical Joanne Froggatt and Sheridan Smith tales is Penny’s strength of character and a convincing performance from Malcolm.

Beckham (Netflix)

Four-part documentary series which promises to tell “the inside story of a global football star and cultural icon”.

Directed by former Short Circuit, The Blacklist and Bob Roberts star Fisher Stevens, it features intimate interviews with the eponymous Manchester United, England and Real Madrid player, his pop-star wife Victoria, as well as family, friends and team-mates.

“A superb, unexpected, complex portrayal – both of an era and of an unexpectedly complex man,” wrote The Daily Telegraph’s Benji Wilson.

Supplied The first part of season six of The Crown and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters are among the great shows available to stream this week.

The Crown (Netflix)

The sixth and final 10-part season of this British royal drama focuses on the period between 1997 and 2005.

That means you can expect the deaths of Princess Margaret, the Queen Mother and Diana, Princess of Wales, the weddings of Edward, Earl of Wessex and Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles and the early days of the relationship between Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Only four episodes have dropped at this point, with the balance set to debut on December 14.

“Thanks to Elizabeth Debicki’s stirring performance [as Princess Diana], The Crown still reigns when depicting this sprawling family soap opera,” wrote The Playlist’s Emma Fraser, while Boston Globe’s Matthew Gilbert thought that “the Australian actor channels Princess Diana in her last weeks with a devastating precision... It’s one of the most evocative performances I’ve seen on TV”.

While we await news of who will be next to fill the tuxedo and enjoy their martinis “shaken, but not stirred”, the Hollywood producers behind the Bond movies have come up with this reality series featuring nine pairs of contestants taking on 007-inspired challenges as they attempt to win the £1 million top prize.

Featuring Succession’s Brian Cox as “The Controller”, the globe-trotting show promises to take the duos – and viewers – “from the wilds of the Scottish Highlands and the remote Chilean desert to the bustling streets of Venice and the luxurious Caribbean coastline of Jamaica”.

Essentially, it’s a far less-taxing and transport-dependent version of Race Around the World or The Amazing Race, but it is no-less compelling thanks to some smart casting and the sneering Cox, doing his best hybrid of Succession’s Logan Roy and Bond villain, as he surveys the contestants’ sometimes flailing attempts and more-than-occasional ineptitude.

Supplied Carrie Coon and Morgan Spector are The Gilded Age’s nouveau riche 1880s New York couple Bertha and George Russell.

Julian Fellowes’ 1880s-set New York answer to Downton Abbey returns for a second, eight-part season.

It continues society newcomer Bertha Russell’s (Carrie Coon) quest to challenge the city’s old guard, who seem determined to shun her and her family, as evidenced by her request for a box at the Academy of Music being rejected. Meanwhile, her industrialist husband George (Morgan Spector) has troubles of his own, battling a growing union at his Pittsburgh steel plant.

The impressive cast also includes Cynthia Nixon, Christine Baranski, Nathan Lane, Audra McDonald and Robert Sean Leonard.

The production design is still outstanding, the costuming exquisite and the now vast acting ensemble truly first-rate, even if the dialogue is sometimes a little too portentous and expository.

A show as much for fans of the late 20th Century Anne of Green Gables and The Road to Avonlea as Downton, this offers perfect spring evening viewing for lovers of old-school costume dramas.

Criminally, it has taken local broadcasters more than five years to finally discover (this show’s sixth season has just finished airing in the UK) – and share – what those in Britain have known since June 2018, that Gone Fishing is one of the most warm-hearted, entertaining and strangely addictive slices of lifestyle television of the past decade.

Be warned though, fans of the traditional Kiwi big fish catch-and-release-or-cook-up programming may just be a little disappointed with this programme’s premise. Outboard motors and state-of-the-art fish finders are few and far between here, instead Gone Fishing involves two beloved UK comedians (Paul Whitehouse and Bob Mortimer) travelling around their nation, shooting the breeze while dangling lines off river banks and lake shores in the hope of luring a nibble from one of their location’s best known species.

Yes, this is less a 2020s update of New Zealand’s Gone Fishing and more a kind of cross between Screaming Reels and The Trip.

SUPPLIED Gone Fishing is now available to stream on TVNZ+.

Invincible (Prime Video)

Based on the groundbreaking comic-book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley, this animated series, now in its second season, revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age – except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet.

Still reeling from a close betrayal in Season One, Mark struggles to rebuild his life ,as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear – that he might become his father without even knowing it.

The impressive vocal ensemble assembled includes Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Walton Goggins, Seth Rogen and J.K. Simmons.

“Invincible grasps why [and how] superhero media should remain at the forefront of the pop culture conversation: as a character piece first, a superhero spectacle second,” wrote Total Film’s Bradley Russell.

I approached this 10-part MonsterVerse spin-off with a fair amount of trepidation. After all, if Godzilla vs. Kong’s 113 minutes felt like a lifetime, how on Earth was anyone going to stay sane enduring a MonsterVerse tale more than four times that length?

Fortunately, director Matt Shakman and screenwriter Chris Black have taken a very different approach to the more recent, polarising cinematic outings. Following the now time-honoured Tinseltown tradition of ignoring sequels, this opens back on Skull Island, but is mainly focused on the fallout from the original 2014 battle between Godzilla and a series of Massive Unidentified Terrestrial Organisms (Mutos) in San Francisco.

A year on and while some believe the whole event was a hoax (“They did it with CGI,” is one of many theories), Cate Randa (Kiwi-born Anna Sawai) is still haunted by the horrors she witnessed on G-Day. In Tokyo to “settle” her late father Hiroshi’s “affairs”, she is shocked to discover the product of one of them living in his apartment.

Flitting between these near modern day machinations and the 1950s Pacific island adventures of army officer Lee Shaw (Wyatt, son of Kurt Russell), cryptozoologist Bill Randa (Anders Holm) and fellow scientist Keiko Miura (Mari Yamamoto), Monarch weaves an intriguing cross-generational mystery that strikes a good balance between all-out action and compelling storytelling. Yes, there’s still a certain amount of watching actors ducking and diving computer-generated beasties, but at least Shakman and Black do enough to make us care about their fates.