TVNZ's After the Party, Netflix's Beckham among great shows to stream this week

Looking for your new television addiction? Stuff to Watch has a few suggestions.

Outrageous Fortune and Agent Anna’s Robyn Malcolm headlines this six-part, Wellington-set drama about a woman whose world implodes when she accuses her husband of a sex crime – and nobody believes her.

Five years on, she must decide what’s more important – the truth, or rebuilding her relationship with her daughter. Scottish actor Peter Mullan (Top of the Lake) also stars.

While co-created by Malcolm and Kiwi screenwriter Dianne Taylor (Apron Strings, Beyond the Known World), it’s easy to see what attracted British network ITV to be co-producers (via its Australian label Lingo Pictures).

After the Party’s narrative and tone remind one very much of recent UK thrillers like Liar, Angela Black, The Teacher and No Return. However, despite the somewhat predictable strings-led soundtrack and less-than-subtle underwater weeds imagery, what sets this apart from those sometimes hysterical Joanne Froggatt and Sheridan Smith tales is Penny’s strength of character and a convincing performance from Malcolm.

Beckham (Netflix)

Four-part documentary series which promises to tell “the inside story of a global football star and cultural icon”.

Directed by former Short Circuit, The Blacklist and Bob Roberts star Fisher Stevens, it features intimate interviews with the eponymous Manchester United, England and Real Madrid player, his pop-star wife Victoria, as well as family, friends and team-mates.

“A superb, unexpected, complex portrayal – both of an era and of an unexpectedly complex man,” wrote The Daily Telegraph’s Benji Wilson.

Supplied Beckham and After the Party are among the great shows available to stream this week.

The Enfield Poltergeist (Apple TV+)

Four-part documentary series which takes a look back at one of the most famous poltergeist hauntings in history.

This combines snippets of more than 250 hours of rare audio archive, a meticulous recreation of the British setting of the 1977 haunting and original interviews with the people impacted by the case, one that has already inspired two stage plays, a television series and the 2016 movie The Conjuring 2.

“While your enjoyment of The Enfield Poltergeist might depend on the extent of your interest in the paranormal, this is a compelling examination of a series of events that captivated a nation,” wrote the London Evening Standard’s Daniel Keane.

Everything Now (Netflix)

Australian actor Sophia Wilde (Talk to Me, Tom Jones, The Portable Door) plays Mia in this eight-part British teen-dramedy. Returning home after a lengthy recovery from an eating disorder, the 16-year-old is thrust back into the chaotic world of her school, only to discover that her friends have moved on with teen life in her absence.

The cast also includes Stephen Fry and Luther: The Fallen Sun's Lauryn Ajufo.

“A charming teen dramedy with some serious emotional issues underpinning the adventures of a teen just wanting to do teen stuff,” wrote Decider’s Joel Keller.

Supplied Carrie Coon and Morgan Spector are The Gilded Age’s nouveau riche 1880s New York couple Bertha and George Russell.

Julian Fellowes’ 1880s-set New York answer to Downton Abbey returns for a second, eight-part season.

It continues society newcomer Bertha Russell’s (Carrie Coon) quest to challenge the city’s old guard, who seem determined to shun her and her family, as evidenced by her request for a box at the Academy of Music being rejected. Meanwhile, her industrialist husband George (Morgan Spector) has troubles of his own, battling a growing union at his Pittsburgh steel plant.

The impressive cast also includes Cynthia Nixon, Christine Baranski, Nathan Lane, Audra McDonald and Robert Sean Leonard.

The production design is still outstanding, the costuming exquisite and the now vast acting ensemble truly first-rate, even if the dialogue is sometimes a little too portentous and expository.

A show as much for fans of the late 20th Century Anne of Green Gables and The Road to Avonlea as Downton, this offers perfect spring evening viewing for lovers of old-school costume dramas.

Gen V (Prime Video)

Eight-part spin-off of the mega-popular satirical superhero series The Boys.

This explores the training of the first generation of superheroes to know about Compound V, and that their powers were injected into them, rather than God-given. These young, competitive heroes put their physical and moral boundaries to the test, competing for their school’s highly coveted top-ranking.

They quickly come to learn that ambition comes with sacrifice and that the difference between right and wrong is not as clear as they once believed.

“Stands on its own as a sharp, snarky commentary on the billion-dollar business of hero worship. And yes, it’s just as irreverent and crass as its fearless predecessor,” wrote the Los Angeles Times’ Lorraine Ali.

Supplied Jaz Sinclair plays Marie Moreau on Gen V.

Invincible (Prime Video)

Based on the groundbreaking comic-book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley, this animated series, now in its second season, revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age – except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet.

Still reeling from a close betrayal in Season One, Mark struggles to rebuild his life ,as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear – that he might become his father without even knowing it.

The impressive vocal ensemble assembled includes Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Walton Goggins, Seth Rogen and J.K. Simmons.

“Invincible grasps why [and how] superhero media should remain at the forefront of the pop culture conversation: as a character piece first, a superhero spectacle second,” wrote Total Film’s Bradley Russell.

The Other Black Girl (Disney+)

Based on Zakiya Dalila Harris’ 2021 novel of the same name, this 10-episode dramedy looks at the life and times of Nella Rogers (Insidious: The Red Door’s Sinclair Daniel).

An African-American editorial assistant at the New York-based Wagner Books, she’s excited to finally have a Black co-worker when Hazel-May McCall (Ashleigh Murray) joins the firm. However, she quickly begins to wonder if she is a friend – or a foe?

“A faithful and gripping adaptation that will leave viewers exhilarated, entertained, and wanting more -- especially from star Sinclair Daniel,” wrote IndieWire’s Proma Khosla, while Chicago Tribune’s Nina Metz thought it was “a smartly observed workplace satire and thriller”.