Gone Fishing: TVNZ finally brings this beloved UK angling series to our shores

REVIEW: Looking for some relaxing Saturday early evening viewing? A little sporting endeavour accompanied by some easy laughs and good-natured banter?

Then TVNZ 1 might just have the show for you.

Criminally, it has taken them more than five years to finally discover (the show’s sixth season has just finished airing in the UK) – and share – what those in Britain have known since June 2018, that Gone Fishing (which debuts at 8.30pm tonight) is one of the most warm-hearted, entertaining and strangely addictive slices of lifestyle television of the past decade.

This might not quite be the second-coming of A Dog’s Show or Graeme Sinclair, but angling has finally made it to weekend prime-time on our state broadcaster.

In truth though, fans of the traditional Kiwi big fish catch-and-release-or-cook-up programming may just be a little disappointed with this show’s premise. Outboard motors and state-of-the-art fish finders are few and far between here, instead Gone Fishing involves two beloved UK comedians travelling around their nation, shooting the breeze while dangling lines off river banks and lake shores in the hope of luring a nibble from one of their location’s best known species.

Yes, this is less a 2020s update of New Zealand’s Gone Fishing and more a kind of cross between Screaming Reels and The Trip.

Supplied Paul Whitehouse and Bob Mortimer team up for Gone Fishing.

Like Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan’s series of cuisine-sampling European road trips, much of the show’s joy comes from the interplay between the sometimes less-than-dynamic duo.

The Fast Show’s Paul Whitehouse and Shooting Stars’ Bob Mortimer have an easy rapport and nice line in gently taking the mickey out of each other. With both born in the late 1950s, this sees them both musing on the perils of middle-age (“When they take cheese biscuits from you? What do you reach out to – a nut? A magazine” asks Mortimer), lamenting their lost youth (“So many things we’ve left behind,” mopes Mortimer, “drugs, Scalextrics, not helping your Mum.”), occasionally slightly regretting their wilder days and swapping stories about living life with heart trouble (at the time of the first series in 2018, Whitehouse had had three stents fitted and Mortimer had undergone a triple heart bypass (“A much more senior operation,” as he reminds his colleague in his trademark deadpan style).

The latter is very much an angling novice, compared to his veteran casting colleague, charged instead with “looking after their accommodation and cooking lots of heart-healthy food” on their weekends away.

This week’s first stop are the Norfolk Lakes (later episodes in this first season see them travel to the Peak District, Herefordshire and Hampshire), where the pair set their sights on catching a tench. However, they initially prove to be somewhat elusive, both men struggling to muster much enthusiasm for their substitute catches of roaches and bream. “It’s called the dandy of the river,” Mortimer says of the latter. “Even if it’s a lake?” Whitehouse cheekily corrects him.

After trying to keep each other's spirits up with childhood culinary memories of soft-boiled eggs, beans on toast and Whitehouse’s mum’s signature dish – “corned beef pie” – their lack of success starts to take its toll. “This is one of the most awful days of my life,” Mortimer says, seemingly only half-joking.

“Let’s blame our ineptitude on swans, you and barometric pressures,” Whitehouse responds.

As they retire to well-appointed yurts for the evening, the show’s most Trip-esque moment arrives as Mortimer tests out his Robert De Niro impression.

“It was great until you started talking,” is Whitehouse’s pithy assessment.

It’s an observation that not only reminds us that these two’s skills are a little different to Brydon and Coogan’s and that this is going to be an altogether very different kettle of fish to the shows and movies served up by that pair.

