Last Stop Larrimah: This isn't quite Netflix's new Tiger King, but it'll do

REVIEW: A few weeks back, I sat in on a Zoom press conference with Martin Scorsese.

In it, Scorsese said that shooting Killers of the Flower Moon in Oklahoma, made him realise that in the wilderness, with "no one around for a hundred miles, you could get away with anything."

Yeah, just wait until Scorsese sees the Australian outback for the first time.

Paddy Moriarty arrived in Australia in 1966, onboard the ship Fairstar. (Incidentally, this is the same ship that delivered my whānau to New Zealand, a decade later.)

Paddy eventually made his way to the town of Larrimah – population, 11, and one enormous crocodile.

It's fair to say that Paddy was not flavour of the week in his new home town.

In December 2017, Paddy vanished. He'd left the pub after "maybe a few more than usual", almost certainly made it to his house – his ever-present hat and his keys were found inside – and was never seen again.

Last Stop Larrimah director Thomas Tancred visited Larrimah a few years back, and somehow convinced most of the town's 10 remaining inhabitants to go on camera to share their views on Paddy, on what might have happened to him – and who is to blame. What emerges is a portrait of an absolutely bonkers wee microcosm of humanity, with the town bitterly divided, factional and feuding, all while the entire population will still turn up for the same barbecue.

Last Stop Larrimah is like an Aussie Lord Of The Flies, being played out by a cast of adult alcoholics - with more flies.

If you've been looking for something to watch since Tiger King finished, Last Stop Larrimah isn't quite up to that show's once in a generation madness, but it'll do. Very recommended.

