The Marvels: 'Meh' proof that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is done

The Marvels (M, 105 mins) Directed by Nia DaCosta **

After the release of Iron Man, the Marvel movie franchise was a juggernaut, running out a sequence of interlinked blockbusters between 2008 and 2019, the success, scale and impact of which were probably unprecedented in cinema.

There were six or seven "origin" movies, which gave us the genesis of the key characters, which fed into films in which the characters teamed up and worked together – eventually culminating in the two-part finale of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

That's a stupidly over-simplified and streamlined account of what studio head Kevin Feige and his team actually achieved. Across 20-plus films, the Marvel Cinematic Universe broke every record and upended every expectation. It was a commercial and critical triumph.

But, the only word I can think of, for what Marvel is doing today, is that fine old response ..."Meh".

Not every Marvel film in the last four years has been a stinker. I've liked several of them, but the sense of diminishing returns and dissipating momentum is overwhelming now.

Supplied Carol Danvers is played by Brie Larson with comic-timing that almost saves The Marvels.

Which gets us to The Marvels. Tellingly, the film is more of a spin-off from the Ms. Marvel Disney+ series, than a straight sequel to the 2019 film Captain Marvel.

We are told that Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, played by Brie Larson with comic-timing that almost saves the film, now has a couple of Marvel-ous allies. They are the grown-up daughter of her old best friend Maria Rambeau – and Kamala Khan, a teenage girl from Jersey City.

Into the women's lives comes a villain. She has the hump with Captain Marvel, because the Cap' accidentally caused an apocalyptic civil war on her home planet. And now she is bouncing around the galaxy, opening up portals and stealing the atmosphere, seawater and sunlight from other planets, that she figures she is owed. The writing might not anything to writehome about, but at least she is well-played by Zawe Ashton (Velvet Buzzsaw).

Somehow, interacting with one of these portals has caused the three Marvel buddies to become entangled at a quantum level, and now when any of them use their superpowers, they swap places with one of the others.

With me so far? It really doesn't matter.

Supplied Iman Vellani, Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris join forces for The Marvels.

The Marvels has a couple of great ideas. And I'll maybe argue that if writer-director Nia DaCosta (who made the terrific Candyman reboot in 2021) had been allowed to make the film she envisaged, then The Marvels might have been a loopy and transgressive triumph. There's a sequence towards the end, scored to Memories from the musical Cats, that pretty much had me falling off my seat laughing.

But, shackled to the remorseless plod of a superhero blueprint and in the service of Feige and co desperately trying to resuscitate a franchise, The Marvels never really stood a chance.

There will be high points and far better films in the future, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe has surely now reached the Weekend At Bernies phase of its existence. It is time to just stop, before the effort of keeping the corpse walking just becomes embarrassing.

As always, I'd love to be proven wrong.

The Marvels is now screening in cinemas nationwide.