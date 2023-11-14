David Fincher's Se7en best movies (and where you can watch them right now)

From home invaders to serial killers and a biopic of the man behind Facebook, he's been responsible for some of the most memorable flicks of the past 25 years.

Originally best known for helming memorable music videos for the likes of Madonna, George Michael and Don Henley, David Fincher has gone on to direct some of the most critically-acclaimed and beloved movies of the last three decades.

Forty Academy Award nominations and more than US$2 billion at the box-office are testament to the quality and popularity of his tales, many of which have been psychological thrillers.

Supplied Fight Club, Se7en and Panic Room are among the best David Fincher films currently available to stream in New Zealand.

Although, a CV that includes The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Alien 3 (where he was drafted in to replace Kiwi Vincent Ward) and The Game is a testament to his diverse sensibilities and skills.

To celebrate the release of his latest film, The Killer, on Netflix, Stuff to Watch has come up with a list of our Se7en favourite Fincher flicks (and where you can watch them right now).

Supplied Brad Pitt played the explosive in Fight Club.

Based on Chuck Palahniuk’s novel, even more than 20 years on from its original release, this is not for the faint-hearted. Fincher created a nightmarish world which was perfect for the globe’s pre-millennial tensions and now feels just as unsettling in these troubled and isolating times.

While the graphic violence and extremely dark sense of humour leave the viewer exhausted as much as entertained, there’s a message in the madness – in 1999 it might have been a denouncement of consumerism, but now this feels like an unsettling, excoriating and quite brilliant examination of toxic masculinity.

Brad Pitt, Edward Norton, Helena Bonham-Carter and Meat Loaf star.

Supplied Ben Affleck’s Nick Dunne led the search for his wife Amy in Gone Girl.

Adapted by former Entertainment Weekly writer Gillian Flynn from her own 2012 bestseller, this is the tale of Nick (Ben Affleck) and Amy (Rosamund Pike) Dunne and the seven years before and days and months after Amy's sudden disappearance.

As well as a tense, taut and frequently table-turning thriller, it's also an unsettling and uncomfortable examination of modern relationships and the rising tide of disconnection. Not only between men and women, but also law enforcement and the public, the media and the truth.

Supplied Gary Oldman is Mank.

Fincher’s first movie in six years was well worth the wait.

Having previously come up trumps with detailed and grippingly dramatic looks at San Francisco serial killer Zodiac and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg (The Social Network), the now 58-year-old film-maker may have topped them both with this audaciously told look at 1930s Hollywood’s “court jester” Herman J. “Mank” Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman) and his role in creating cinematic classic Citizen Kane. Shot completely in lustrous, crisp monochrome, it features a terrific ensemble that also includes Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, Charles Dance and Tuppence Middleton.

“You cannot capture a man's entire life in two hours. All you can hope is to leave the impression of one,” Mank says of biopics. Well, this one leaves one hell of a mark.

Supplied Kristen Stewart and Jodie Foster play Panic Room’s daughter and mother.

Jodie Foster becomes a female John McClane in this excellent thriller about a woman and her teenage daughter (Kristen Stewart) who become imprisoned in their own house by three criminals.

Although the small acting ensemble all deserve credit, it is director Fincher who unforgettably sets the scene, establishes the mood and delivers the coup de grâce. His stalking, gliding camera not only makes the house itself a vital character in the movie, but draws the audience into the drama and keeps them guessing as to where the next key moment is going to take place.

Supplied Se7en was a searing, smart, very adult crime thriller, built around the biblical “seven deadly sins”.

This was the mid-’90s film that shocked cinemagoers, helped transform Kevin Spacey into a star and made Fincher the hottest director in Hollywood.

A searing, smart, very adult crime thriller, built not around Snow White’s mining mates or Steve McQueen’s western pals, but rather the biblical “seven deadly sins”.

Screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker, who has never hit the same heights again, delivers a taut, blackly tart tale focused around two detectives (Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman) on the trail of a mass murderer who leaves his victims in a representative state of one of those transgressions.

Supplied Jesse Eisenberg and Joseph Mazzello joined forces for The Social Network.

Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield and Justin Timberlake star in Fincher's Oscar-winning drama which looks at Harvard University student Mark Zuckerberg's creation of a website that would ultimately become Facebook.

The taut, tension-filled script was co-written by The West Wing’s Aaron Sorkin, while the memorable score was the first big-screen collaboration by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (Mank, Soul).

Supplied Jake Gyllenhaal starred opposite Mark Ruffalo in Zodiac.

As mentioned above, Fincher once made a terrific thriller about a serial killer. It was called Se7en.

This tale, however, is less about the San Francisco-based murderer and more about those trying to stop him. Even more surprising is how the cops end up playing second-fiddle to increasingly obsessed newspaper cartoonist Robert Graysmith (Jake Gyllenhaal) and disintegrating investigative reporter Paul Avery (Robert Downey Jnr).

A well-acted, fantastically executed, fascinating study of how all-consuming an ongoing story can be.