Gone by December: The best movies leaving Neon this month

From a couple of stone-cold '80s classics to a cult noughties comedy, these are the brilliant flicks you've only got a few days left to catch.

While there are constant arrivals of fresh movies and TV shows on Neon, there’s also a regular churn of content dropping off the Kiwi-owned and curated streaming service.

So although you might think a film or programme will be available to watch on there in perpetuity, the truth is licencing deals mean they are usually only there for a few months – or years – at a time.

Supplied Talladega Nights, My Week With Marilyn and Back to the Future are among the great movies leaving Neon this month.

In order to assist those keen to get the most out of their subscription, and to help with your viewing priorities, Stuff to Watch has come up with a list of seven superb movies that won’t be around come December 1.

Make sure you catch them while you can.

Supplied Christopher Lloyd teamed up with Michael J. Fox for Back to the Future.

With a heady mix of smart, attractive leads (Michael J. Fox, Lea Thompson, the DeLorean car), science-fiction and metaphysical conundrums (a younger version of your mother is attracted to you), this is a first-rate comedy with a cracking soundtrack.

The original Robert Zemeckis-directed, Steven Spielberg-backed film was not only the biggest box office hit of 1985, but also an enduring slice of pop culture for at least one generation, inspiring everything from the pop band McFly to the 2010 film Hot Tub Time Machine, as well as countless ad campaigns and headlines.

Part of a two-year period of exceptional family-orientated films (Ghostbusters, Gremlins, The Goonies), what makes Back to the Future such a timeless classic is the way it lovingly captures both 1985 and 1955 – and compares and contrasts the lives of those growing up in each.

Its two sequels also leave Neon the same day.

Getty Michael Keaton is Batman.

The movie that not only helped redefine people’s perceptions of Gotham City and its inhabitants, it also arguably birthed the modern superhero blockbuster.

Michael Keaton more than made up for his slightly diminutive size with THAT voice and a gravitas that even gave Jack Nicholson’s maniacal mercurial Joker pause for thought. Helping sell Tim Burton’s sizzle and style, was a wild and crazy soundtrack by Prince.

“One of the most interesting comic-book movies ever made, a movie that vividly illustrates where most of the others have gone wrong,” wrote Newsday’s Mike McGrady.

Supplied Lea Seydoux, Viggo Mortensen and Kristen Stewart joined forces for Crimes of the Future.

Viggo Mortensen, Lea Seydoux and Kristen Stewart teamed up for David Cronenberg’s return to his trademark sci-fi-infused body horror.

The Canadian writer-director’s first film in eight years, it is set in a future where human evolution has accelerated for a slice of the population. The story follows performance artist duo Saul Tenser (Mortensen) and Caprice (Seydoux), who carry out surgeries in front of large audiences.

“Thoughtful, poignant, confusing, funny, sexy, gross – it’s a lot,” wrote Little White Lies’ Sarah Cleary.

Supplied Romain Duris portrays the eponymous Eiffel.

Romain Duris (All the Money in the World) headlines this biopic of the famous French civil engineer.

Director Martin Bourboulon’s drama revolves around a fictionalised romance between Gustav Eiffel and his childhood sweetheart Adrienne Bourges (Sex Education and Emily’s Emma Mackey).

“There’s nothing small or esoteric about the film. It’s a sumptuous widescreen epic,” wrote The Times’ Kevin Maher.

Supplied Harrowing without being exploitative, heartbreaking without being histrionic, Mass manages to evoke and provoke so many feelings, you’ll be left exhausted and emotionally drained, but convinced you’ve seen one of the most powerful and poignant dramas in a very long time.

One of the most gripping, emotional and under-seen dramas of the decade so far.

After a clever piece of light-hearted misdirection, this four-hander settles down into a gripping single-location drama, as two sets of parents try to resolve – and maybe even absolve – the hurt that has come between them.

Ann Dowd, Martha Plimpton, Jeremy Isaacs and Reed Birney keep you guessing the outcome of their “discussions” until the final frames. That Handmaid’s Tale star Dowd wasn’t nominated for an Oscar for her finest hours on screen is an outrage.

Supplied Eddie Redmayne got one of his first starring roles in My Week With Marilyn.

Inspired by Colin Clark's two books on his experience making 1956's The Prince and the Showgirl, this tale of one young man's brush with celebrity is no fluffy Working Title British rom-com.

Director Simon Curtis' film is a well-acted and beautifully recreated and realised period drama. And, thanks to a luminous performance from Michelle Williams, it's also a stunning portrait of one of the 20th century's most iconic and complicated characters.

Supplied It’s Blake Lively vs. shark in The Shallows.

Blake Lively delivers a virtuoso performance in this horror about a surfer who is attacked by a great white shark just 200 yards from shore.

Medical student Nancy Adams thought a secluded Mexico beach would be the perfect way to relax and de-stress, that is until she encounters a Great White.

"What could have been mere summertime chum is actually one of the more cleverly constructed B-movies in quite some time," wrote The Guardian's Jordan Hoffman.

Supplied Will Ferell headlines Talledega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

Before their seminal work in Step Brothers, Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly combined for this Nascar-set comedy.

Ferrell is the eponymous driving superstar whose lucrative career is threatened by the arrival of French Formula 1 champion Jean Girard (Sacha Baron Cohen).

“Talladega Nights may be brash, unbridled, even unhinged, but its cornpone humour is rich in parody, and its craftsmanship is superb,” wrote Wall Street Journal’s Joe Morgenstern.