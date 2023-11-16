The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes: This Oklahoma-does-Gladiator is strictly for the series' fans

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is now screening in cinemas nationwide.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (M, 157 mins) Directed by Francis Lawrence **½

We first met Coriolanus Snow on-screen in The Hunger Games in 2012.

He was the elderly, cynical and manipulative President of the nation of Panem, perfectly played by Donald Sutherland.

The Hunger Games – the initial trilogy of books, adapted as four films – is set 300 years in Earth's future. There has been a war and the survivors mostly live in a militaristic state, divided into 12 districts, ruled from a corrupt capital. Snow is the all-powerful leader – an Emperor in all but name.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is set six decades before the events of the first novel. Coriolanus is a young man (his mates call him “Coriol”, which I guess is the lesser of two evils) living in the ruins of his family's grand home. The war has taken everything from most people, but the Snows are still a part of the ruling class. Coriolanus is assigned to be mentor a young "tribute" at the upcoming Hunger Games.

As in the later stories, the Hunger Games are an annual tournament of combat, with the survivor of 12 tributes – one from each enslaved district – crowned the champion and the rest perishing in the arena.

The games are televised – and the stratospheric ratings are a source of comfort to the ruling classes.

Supplied Handsomely shot and scored, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes should mark another step in Rachel Zegler's inevitable conquest of the known world.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is a messy, sprawling film. Even with that gargantuan running-time (this Ballad clocks in at more than two-and-a-half-hours), the film still hops about the narrative with a lot of the connective tissue apparently still on the editor's bench.

If you have read Suzanne Collins’ best-selling novel, then I guess that is no problem – you know the story, you probably love the characters and watching them brought to some life is going to be a brilliant way to spend a day.

And good for you. I don't care if you're watching War and Peace or Fifty Shades of Grey. Anything that rewards people for reading a book is a great idea. And if the film inspires more people to become readers, even better.

Although, I hate the central conceit behind The Hunger Games. That we will revert to death-matches fought between children for our future entertainment is too nihilistic to be credible. The Japanese thriller Battle Royale famously beat The Hunger Games to this storyline in 2000 and played it as bleak satire. That was surely the only appropriate approach to this material.

ITN The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes star is offering a very different take on Coriolanus Snow.

But, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes seems to me like a slightly more human and nuanced story than the original trilogy. The ruling classes are squabbling here over the morality of the Games and Snow's transformation from idealistic teen to embittered young man, betraying his ideals for self-preservation and wealth, is at least well-essayed.

Snow's arc is not unlike that of Anakin Skywalker in the Star Wars prequels. But Songbird's Tom Blyth (Benediction) is allowed to show off a bit more range than was Hayden Christensen in that misbegotten mess.

The star here though, is the astonishing Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) as tribute and "songbird" Lucy Gray Baird. When she's not kickin' ass in the arena, Zegler drops pinpoint comic-timing into her dialogue and then bursts into some Americana power-anthem whenever the mood takes her. In its more bonkers moments, Songbirds and Snakes looks and sounds like the cast of Oklahoma are putting on a production of Gladiator in a fever-dream set inside a panto – and I am here for it.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is superior fan-service. I might not like the story, but millions of people do. The film is handsomely shot and scored, has a couple of stand-out scenes, and should mark another step in Rachel Zegler's inevitable conquest of the known world.

If you want to see it, you won't be disappointed.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is now screening in cinemas nationwide.