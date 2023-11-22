Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret: A Blume-ing brilliant adaptation of a beloved book

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret. is now available to rent from Neon, iTunes and AroVision.

Are You There God?, It’s Me Margaret. (PG, 106mins) Directed by Kelly Fremon Craig ****

Camp Minnewaska had been a blast, but 11-year-old Margaret Simon’s (Abby Ryder Forston) summer high is about to come crashing down.

Distracted by her mother Barbara’s (Rachel McAdams) purchase of a new Chrysler and beloved paternal grandmother Sylvia’s (Kathy Bates) gift of a Cashmere sweater (“I did everything but shave the goat,” the matriarch proudly says), it takes Margaret a while to notice all the boxes dotted around her New York home.

That’s when the bomb is dropped. Her father Herb (Benny Safdie) has got a promotion and the family is relocating to New Jersey.

Panicked by the prospect of moving away from her friends and Sylvia, even her mother’s reassurance that it’s “not that far” and that it means she’ll be able to give up her job as an art teacher to spend more time with Margaret (“We’ll have family dinners, and I’ll learn to cook,” she promises) fails to reduce the tween’s anxiety.

In this hour of need, Margaret decides to put her previously untested faith in the power of prayer: “I’ve heard a lot of great things about you. Please stop this move from happening. If you can’t do that, please don’t let New Jersey be too horrible,” she pleads.

Supplied Rachel McAdams and Abby Ryder Forston play a mother and daughter facing new challenges in Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.

Her fears about the latter are somewhat alleviated by being welcomed with open arms by neighbour Nancy Wheeler (Elle Graham). Together with classmates Gretchen Potter (Katherine Kupferer) and Janie Loomis (Amari Alexis Price), they form a secret club, complete with regular meetings – and rules. However, while entertaining and enlightening, their gatherings and discussions do make Margaret worry that she’s not as worldly – or developed – as the other three.

Based on the Judy Blume novel The New York Times selected as 1970s Outstanding Book of the Year, one that has caused almost as many conniptions, as it has been lauded for its frank approach to the “mysteries” of puberty and religion while coming-of-age, this is a fabulous drama that should be essential viewing for late-tweens and early-teens and their parents.

While the pitch-perfect period setting and central character’s concerns will evoke memories of The Wonder Years (albeit from a female perspective), writer-director Kelly Fremon Craig (best-known for 2016’s brilliant teen dramedy The Edge of Seventeen) has smartly ensured this feels just as relevant to audiences more familiar with Mean Girls or Netflix’s Never Have I Ever.

Supplied The pitch-perfect period setting might evoke memories of The Wonder Years, but this feels just as relevant to Mean Girls or Never Have I Ever fans.

Among a plethora of memorable set-pieces and situations, one stands out. As the girls are forced to watch an educational film on “What Every Girl Should Know”, Fremon Craig focuses on the girls’ reaction, rather than what’s on the screen – to hilarious and endearing effect.

While featuring potential star-making turns from Forston (Ant-Man and the Wasp) and Graham (Stranger Things), Are You There’s God?’s true acting MVP is actually McAdams. She is outstanding as a woman struggling to find her own identity, while her daughter attemptss to establish hers.

It’s a performance delivered with nuance, heart and emotional highs and lows that deserves recognition during the upcoming awards season, despite this movie’s low-key release.

