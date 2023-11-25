Gone by Friday: The best movies leaving Netflix this week

A pair of Christopher Nolan classics and one of the biggest movies of the 1970s are among the flicks you've only got a few days left to watch.

While there are daily drops of new material on Netflix, everything from crazy reality shows to classic rom-coms, there’s also a constant churn of content dropping off the global streaming service.

So although you might think a movie or TV show will be available to watch on there forever, the truth is that’s very much not the case, some only available for a few months at a time.

Supplied Stripes, The Dark Knight and Interstellar are among the great movies leaving Netflix this week.

In order to assist those keen to get the most out of their subscription, and in order to help with your viewing priorities, Stuff to Watch has come up with a list of nine fabulous movies that won’t be around for much longer.

Make sure you catch them while you can.

Supplied Constance Wu and Henry Golding get up close and personal in Crazy Rich Asians.

The first Western-produced film with an exclusively Asian cast since 1993's The Joy Luck Club was also the most exuberant, engaging and entertaining rom-com in years.

Based on Kevin Kwan's 2013 novel of the same name (the first of a trilogy), director John M. Chu’s tale is a riot of colour, kooky characters and the clash between modern and traditional "Chinese" culture.

At its heart, it is the story of first-generation Chinese-American Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) and Singapore-based development company scion Nick Young (Henry Golding) and the pressure that he is under to “choose the right partner”.

An unabashed love letter to the sights, sounds and cuisine of the Lion City, this is also slick, savvy, crowd-pleasing cinema at its best.

Supplied 2008 Christian Bale is The Dark Knight.

The Dark Knight (2007)

While Batman (Christian Bale) himself raised the stakes in the war on crime here, Christopher Nolan raised the bar when it came to comic-book movies with this memorably spectacular effect.

Top-notch drama, action and some killer twists all combined to create one of the best movies of the century so far.

The real joy though was in the performances. While Heath Ledger deservedly stole the plaudits for his shading of the “clown prince of crime”, there were almost equally impressive efforts from Aaron Eckhart as Harvey Dent and Maggie Gyllenhaal as assistant district attorney Rachel Dawes.

The other installments which bookend this in Nolan’s beloved Bat trilogy – 2005’s Batman Begins and 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises – are also leaving Netflix the same day.

Supplied Shia LaBeouf and Carrie-Anne Moss teamed up for Disturbia.

Essentially an update of Hitchcock's Rear Window (with a hint of Psycho thrown in for good measure) for the hi-tech noughties, this is a taut thriller that's a cut above the usual teenage slasher fare.

One of Hollywood's hottest young stars when this was first released, Shia LaBeouf did his leading man potential no harm here, while former-model Sarah Roemer (The Grudge 2) added to her teen scream-queen reputation.

Like most successful thrillers though, the key is the bad guy (think of Cape Fear, Se7en, The Silence of the Lambs) and the softly spoken David Morse (St Elsewhere, House) with his quiet menace, creepy angular features and Lecter-esque hair, delivers chills in spades.

Supplied Final Destination was a brilliantly subversive, inventive and innovative teen horror.

Written by the creators of many a decent X-Files episode, this initially looked like it had all the requisite elements for yet another lame Scream rip-off – teenagers in peril, bizarre killings and a hip soundtrack.

A group of high school students are boarding a flight to Paris for a school trip when one of their number, Alex (Devon Sawa), experiences a terrifying premonition that the aircraft is going to explode. His resulting hysteria and efforts to warn his fellow passengers only result in him and a group of friends being asked to de-plane.

However, when his prediction turns tragically accurate, the survivors then find themselves being hunted down one-by-one by a presence that may or may not be death itself coming to collect what it feels Alex’s actions denied it.

Thankfully, this was no direct-to-video fodder, but rather a brilliantly subversive, inventive and innovative tale that spawned four solid sequels during the following decade – all scheduled to leave Netflix on the same day.

supplied Marlon Brando won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in The Godfather.

Director Francis Ford Coppola evocatively brings to life Mario Puzo’s best-selling 1969 novel chronicling the Corleone crime family.

Not only does it make terrific use of a truly impressive acting ensemble (a deep bench of talent that includes everyone from James Caan to Robert Duvall, Al Pacino, Diane Keaton and, of course, Marlon Brando), but it is filled with memorable, now iconic cinematic moments.

There’s the present left on the bed, the visit to the toll booth and, naturally, the first time we meet Brando’s Don Corleone, a scene which culminates in him saying the immortal line: "I'm going to make him an offer he can't refuse".

Supplied Toni Collette plays Hereditary’s Annie Graham.

Toni Collette headlines this horror that introduced the world to the twisted mind of Ari Aster (Midsommar, Beau is Afraid).

The plot revolves around a family who discover cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry after the death of their matriarch. And the more they discover, the more they find themselves trying to outrun the sinister fate they seem to have inherited.

“Being blindsided by fright might be fun in the moment, but it's the scares you can see coming that last,” wrote The Daily Telegraph’s Robbie Collin.

Supplied Anne Hathaway and Matthew McConaughey joined forces for Interstellar.

Haunting and heart-wrenching, like Alfonso Cuaron’s Children of Men, this is 21st century science-fiction that resonates more and more, as humanity stumbles from one crisis to the next.

While at one level it’s about a team of explorers who travel through a wormhole in order to find us a new home, it’s also an emotional story of fathers and daughters as Matthew McConaughey’s widowed Nasa pilot Coop is torn between securing Murph’s (Mackenzie Foy/Jessica Chastain) future and being a part of her present.

With a killer soundtrack by Hans Zimmer and terrific use of footage of Ken Burns’ The Dust Bowl documentary to set the scene, this is movie-making and storytelling at its finest.

SUPPLIED Monster House criminally lost out to Happy Feet for Best Animated Feature at the 2006 Academy Awards.

Monster House (2006)

Maggie Gyllenhaal, Steve Buscemi and Kathleen Turner are among those providing voices for this spooky animated adventure about three teens who discover that their neighbour's house is really a living, breathing, scary monster.

"The first true horror film for children," wrote USA Today's Scott Bowles, while Entertainment Weekly's Lisa Schwarzbaum thought the movie "also shimmers and shakes in all its motion-capture animated beauty with the slyly deep sensibilities of executive producer Robert Zemeckis".

Supplied Harold Ramis, Warren Oates and Bill Murray star in Stripes.

Stripes (1981)

The final instalment of the trilogy of comedies that made Bill Murray a global star (the others being 1979’s Meatballs and 1980’s Caddyshack), Ivan Reitman’s mirth-filled military movie sees the former Saturday Night Live standout play John Winger, an unemployed, immature troublemaker who decides the army is one of the few options open to him.

It’s during basic training that he meets a bunch of fellow misfits, pitch-perfectly played by the likes of John Candy, John Larroquette, Judge Reinhold and Dave Thomas.