In 1927, the French director Abel Gance debuted his Napoleon, converting the Paris Opera into a cinema for the occasion.

The film – in its original form – ran to five-and-a-half hours. Gance's Napoleon incorporated sequences shot in early colour photography, featured thousands of extras, pioneered the use of tracking shots, extreme close-ups, underwater photography and many other techniques that are common in blockbusters today.

The final reels of the film were projected onto three separate screens, with each screen showing a different viewpoint of the battle that was unfolding. To be properly appreciated, Gance's Napoleon required a full symphony orchestra with extra percussion added, and at least one, 100-person choir.

Gance's film was slashed over the years and probably hasn't been shown as it was intended since the year it was released, although a restored version from 2016 is apparently pretty great.

Gance's achievement, nearly a century ago, is regarded as one of the great milestones in cinema. I've got a pet theory that when Costa Botes and Peter Jackson wrote their mockumentary about a forgotten New Zealand film-maker by the name of Colin McKenzie, they called the film "Forgotten Silver" as a tribute to Gance. The chemical symbol for silver, is AG.

And yet, even at 330 minutes, Gance's film only covers Napoleon's life and campaigns up until 1796. The Battle of Waterloo was still 19 years in the future.

He might not have been a tall man, but Napoleon is still far too big for the film I saw this week.

All of which is a very long way around of telling you I don't believe one film can ever do justice to a life as sprawling and many-storied as Napoleon's. And even though Sir Ridley Scott and his team of actors and technicians will never be accused of not having had a red-hot lash at it, this new Napoleon plays out like the compressed and compromised vision it is.

Gance's film was at least seen at full length when it was released. Sir Ridley's Napoleon hasn't been afforded the same dignity. Even at 158 minutes, the film you can watch at your local tonight, is cut down from a rumoured four-hour version that Scott intends to release next year. If we ever get a chance to see that film in a cinema, I'll be happily surprised.

The result of all this cutting is a film that feels long-winded and arduous – and yet also rushed and incomplete. Ever the showman, Scott keeps his powder dry and his budget largely intact for the final 40 minutes or so – and does a mostly superb job of bringing the Battle of Waterloo to life. Although, the 1970 British/Russian co-production Waterloo is still the definitive film of that day and most likely always will be.

As Napoleon and Josephine, Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby are terrific, but the story they are saddled with seems incomplete and episodic.

Everything that leads up to Waterloo is hurried, with the siege of Toulon, Austerlitz and a glimpse of the retreat from Moscow the only other major military events Scott finds room for.

This Napoleon spends a lot of time peering into the relationship between Napoleon and Josephine – as it must – but without any real insight or resonance. We are told that Napoleon was born into a Corsican family who had once counted as nobility, but were looked down on by French society. When he met, courted and married the older, widowed Joséphine de Beauharnais, he was unprepared for the nobility's habit of shagging pretty much anyone they liked the look of, regardless of their marital status at the time.

The French scandal-sheets had a field day, spreading rumours of Josephine's wandering eye, and Napoleon was left to rage impotently in various foreign fields and make his way back to Paris when he could.

All of this is true, but whether writer David Scarpa (All The Money In The World) could have found a less long-winded route through the material is a great question to ask over a hot chocolate on the way home from the cinema.

As always with Sir Ridley Scott, the set-pieces and action in Napoleon are appropriately epic, but there is still nothing here to equal the opening scenes of his Gladiator, 23 years ago.

In the lead, Joaquin Phoenix is pretty much perfect. Scott has thankfully decided to not digitally de-age Phoenix for the earlier scenes, leaving the actor with nothing but a floppy fringe and his own talent to convince us he is a hot-blooded 24-year-old officer with a point to prove at Toulon. Phoenix does brilliantly throughout Napoleon, always keeping enough complexity flickering across his face to fill in the gaps where Scarpa's dialogue is floundering.

Next to Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby is maybe even better as the less-sympathetic or fleshed out Josephine. In reality, Josephine was an aristocrat and mother-of-two, brought low by the revolution and then widowed by the guillotine. Scott and Scarpa seem happy to present her as not much more than a feckless gold-digger who one of the most powerful men in history still couldn't break free of. It's a shallow and careless piece of writing, but Kirby shrugs it off and sets the screen on fire at least a couple of times.

I don't doubt there'll be a few award nominations coming Napoleon's way, and I hope a few of them land with Kirby.

As always with Scott, the set-pieces and action are appropriately epic, but there is still nothing here to equal the opening scenes of his Gladiator, 23 years ago.

When the full four-hour edit of Napoleon is available, I'll watch it the first day I can. But until then, this theatrical release feels incomplete and episodic.

