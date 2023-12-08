Friday Night Lights: One of the best sports dramas of the century comes to Neon

Friday Night Lights (PG, 112mins) Directed by Peter Berg ****

Residents of Odessa, Texas only care about two things – football and oil – and the oil has run out.

That has left the black-clad high school gridiron team – the Permian Panthers – to carry the hopes, dreams and aspirations of the entire community.

The coach earns more than the school's principal, the players are treated like royalty – and it's the only topic of talkback and dinner party conversations. The town literally shuts down during a game and after a tough loss, the head coach can expect to have his car vandalised, his family verbally assaulted and calls made for his firing.

The year 1988 loomed as a particularly promising season for the Panthers – coach Gary Gaines (Billy Bob Thornton) was into his second season in charge, while the team included exciting talent such as fullback Boobie Miles (Derek Luke) and quarterback Mike Winchell (Lucas Black).

But could the squad live up to the town's high expectations and bring home yet another State championship?

Supplied Billy Bob Thornton is at his taciturn, but compelling best as Friday Night Lights’ Gary Gaines.

Based on Pulitzer Prize-winner Buzz Bissinger's best-selling 1990 book of the same name, 2004’s Friday Night Lights still remains one of the most entertaining and engrossing sports movies of the past two decades. Bissinger spent the 1988 season following the team around and while this cinematic version tip-toes around issues of race and the school's academic failings (as well as blatantly altering some results), it successfully captures the weight of expectation placed on the players by the town. Those living in certain places around Aotearoa will be able to draw parallels with our own rugby-obsessed culture.

Bissinger's cousin, Berg (Deepwater Horizon, Painkiller) also manages to make the infuriating stop-start cross between rugby league and chess a compelling sport to watch. Although using the usual rapidly edited, guitar-backed montages, he gives us the game warts-and-all, rather than the highlights package served up by the feel-good likes of Any Given Sunday and Remember the Titans. Bleached, bleak cinematography and hand-held cameras also add to the authentic, visceral feel of the film that for once presents American football in a gritty – rather than glossy – light.

The real star, though, is Thornton. Although light years away from his bittersweet comedic turns in the likes of Bad Santa, Love Actually and Intolerable Cruelty, he again shows why he is such a colossal presence on the big screen.

Here, his trademark hangdog expression is galvanised into the steely determination of a coach trying to steer his team towards success.

Friday Night Lights is now available to stream on Neon.