Seven new festive flicks to get you in the mood for Christmas

Every year, there are more and more fresh holiday flicks available to stream, Stuff to Watch has picked out a cross-section of 2023's offerings.

Every 12 months, it seems there are more and more movies created especially for this time of the year.

However, navigating through the potentially hundreds of new Christmas films can be challenging.

Then there’s the even more important task of sorting out the fun, from the forgettable.

Supplied It’s a Wonderful Knife, Candy Cane Lane and Family Switch are among the many new Christmas movies available to stream this festive season.

To assist, Stuff to Watch has come up with a list of seven festive flicks that we believe should help you get into the Yuletide spirit in the remaining nights left before Santa comes to visit.

Supplied Heather Graham stars opposite Brandy Norwood in Best. Christmas. Ever!

Best. Christmas. Ever! (Netflix)

A trio of late ‘90s stars – American Pie’s Jason Biggs, Boogie Nights’ Heather Graham and singer-turned-actor Brandy Norwood – team up for this schmaltzy, contrived, but bright comedy.

Charlotte Sanders (Graham) is convinced that much of her old college friend Jackie Jennings’ (Norwood) annual newsletter is fiction. To her horror, she gets to put her conspiracies to the test, when a GPS snafu takes her family directly to the Jennings’ opulent door.

Cue much slap and schtick, as Charlotte’s attempts to debunk Jackie’s successes have a tendency to end in disaster.

Supplied Eddie Murphy’s Chris Carver finds himself in a whole lot of festive trouble in Candy Candy Lane.

Candy Cane Lane (Prime Video)

Eddie Murphy (Shrek, Coming 2 America) headlines this festive fantasy that feels like a cross between Jumanji, Sonic the Hedgehog and a Goosebumps story.

He plays Chris Carver, a father-of-two whose Christmas isn’t exactly looking merry when he’s made redundant.

However, a solution to their potential financial woes comes from an unlikely source – El Segundo’s annual Candy Cane Lane house decoration competition this year comes with a top prize of $100,000.

But with their Acacia Avenue neighbours having won the past three titles with a yard full of inflatables, Chris knows he’ll have to come up with something special – and more eye-catching than his previous lovingly hand-crafted ornaments. So when he spies a special festive pop-up store and is wowed by what lies within, he’s prepared to take the plunge - no matter what the price.

While subtle this is most definitely not, Boomerang and Sidney director Reginald Hudlin’s slick tale slides down easily thanks to the sparing deployment of stop-motion animation and an eclectic, entertaining ensemble that also includes Tracee Ellis Ross, Jillian Bell, Nick Offerman and David Alan Grier.

Supplied Jonty Stephens and Ian Ashpitel are the British comedy Ghosts of Christmases Past haunting Suranne Jones’ Christmas Carole.

Christmas Carole (Neon)

This modern-day twist on a certain Charles Dickens classic offers up a very different kind of role for Vigil, Doctor Foster and Gentleman Jack’s Suranne Jones.

She plays Carole Mackay, the owner of a successful festive season ephemera company whose plans to sell to an American firm stand to make her incredibly wealthy and put all her employees out of a job. Cue a dark night of the soul, as she’s visited by the “comedy” ghosts of Christmas past (a pitch-perfect Jonty Stephens and Ian Ashpitel as Morecambe and Wise), present (Jo Brand) and future (Nish Kumar).

Director Ian Fitzgibbon (Moone Boy, Hullraisers) packs a lot of fun and jibes about “single-use tat” into the slim 66-minute running time.

Supplied In Family Switch, a trip to a local observatory turns Emma Myers, Brady Noon, Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms’ Walkers’ lives turned upside down.

Family Switch (Netflix)

Jennifer Garner (Yes Day, The Adam Project) continues her reign as the “mother of Netflix” with this fitfully funny festive take on Freaky Friday.

The Walkers’ lives are thrown into chaos when wishes made while witnessing a rare planetary alignment at the local observatory result in father and son and mother and daughter (as well as baby and dog) swapping bodies.

Naturally, it couldn’t have come at a worse time, with Jess (Garner) up for a promotion at her architectural firm, CC (Emma Myers) playing in a potentially career-making soccer match, Wyatt (Brady Noon) being interviewed by Yale and high school music teacher Bill’s (Ed Helms) band Dad or Alive attracting interest from reality show So You Think You Can Rock.

Nicely self-aware – “I’m 13, going on 30,” the newly youthful Bill opines (referencing one of Garner’s most famous flicks) – this extremely loose adaptation of Amy Krouse Rosenthal’s 2010 picture book Bedtime for Mommy certainly milks all it can out of the premise, even if some of it arguably pushes its PG-rating to the limit.

Supplied Justin Long’s Henry Waters and Jane Widdop’s Winne Carruthers face off in It's a Wonderful Knife.

It’s a Wonderful Knife (Shudder)

While this horror owes an obvious debt to the 1946 Jimmy Stewart festive staple it “borrows” its name from, there’s also a strong Back to the Future Part II-vibe, as aspiring photographer Winnie Carruthers (Yellowjackets’ Jane Widdop) laments that stopping the murderous rampage of a serial killer has actually made her life miserable.

One wish on an aurora later – and she wakes up to find her brother dead and Angel Falls in the iron grip of maniacal mayor Henry Waters (a suitably creepy Justin Long).

Fits the bill if you’re after some snow-set slice-and-dice action, but lacks the humour of Prime Video’s recently released 80s slasher movie homage Totally Killer.

Supplied The Naughty Nine is a fabulous, festive riff on Ocean’s 11 for Generation Alpha.

The Naughty Nine (Disney+)

While there are less-than-subtle lessons to be learned about appreciating your siblings and the inevitable sequel to set up, there’s also a hell of a lot to like about this tween heist movie.

Yes, it’s Ocean’s 11 for Generation Alpha (although parents and grandparents will also get a kick out of Clooney and Goonies-esque hijinks on offer), as serial schemer and prankster Andy Steele (Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’s Winslow Fegley) assembles a crack team of specialist kids (including a gymnast, an animal whisperer, a master of disguise and an adorable innocent) for his greatest operation ever – busting into Santa’s workshop to “retrieve” the gifts he and his friends feel they have been unfairly denied due to their appearance on “the naughty list”.

Adults may question some of the morals at work, but it’s hard to deny a tale that’s told with such verve, memorable characters and solid set pieces.

Supplied Asa Butterfield and Cora Kirk’s James and Hayley are back on-screen in You Christmas or Mine 2.

Your Christmas or Mine 2 (Prime Video)

Sex Education’s Asa Butterfield and After Everything’s Cora Kirk reunite for this Austrian-set sequel to 2022’s charming class-obsessed British rom-com.

Once again, James and Hayley find themselves separated in the lead up to December 25, after her ice-cream van man father (Daniel Mays) insists on doing his own booking for their combined family vacation.

A combination of airport transport swapping and an impending snowstorm sees her clan living it up at a five-star resort, while James, his landed gentry father Humphrey (Alex Jennings) and “his Lordship’s” new American self-help guru girlfriend Diane (Jane Krakowski) are stuck in less-than-salubrious accommodation. Throw in ring-discovery, a childhood “friend’ and an exciting career opportunity and the table is set for more misunderstandings, tears before bedtime and lashings of broad comedy.