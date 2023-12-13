The Last of Us, Deadloch, Poker Face among the best new TV shows of 2023

2023 saw a raft of new series grace our screens, but these are the pick of the bunch.

In a television year filled with endings – we bade farewell to such beloved series as Succession, This is Us, The Resident, Riverdale, A Million Little Things, New Amsterdam and The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel – there were also some fabulous beginnings.

Yes, 2023’s small-screen output might have been slightly curtailed by the lengthy, twin writers’ and actors’ strikes (the hangover of which will likely continue well into 2024), but there was still plenty of fresh storytelling and viewing to get excited about – and addicted to.

Supplied Deadloch, Dead Ringers and The Last of Us were among the best new shows of 2023.

Stuff to Watch has taken a look back over the past 12 months and come up with this list of our 10 favourite new shows.

So, if you’re looking for something to keep you hooked over the festive season, or summer, this might just be the best place to start.

Supplied Deadloch introduced Kiwis to the delightfully deadpan comedy stylings of Australians Nina Oyama and Kate Box.

This Australian crime-comedy was the best thing about this past winter.

Former Rake star Kate Box and New Zealand’s own Madeleine Sami make for magnificent sparring partners, as their extremely disparate law enforcers have to team up to try and solve a rapidly increasing number of murders in the sleepy seaside Tasmanian hamlet of the title.

Filled with fabulous one-liners, hilarious characters (Nina Oyama’s naive, true-crime podcast-loving Constable Abby Matsuda the standout) and brilliantly conceived scenarios, this is a truly addictive treat.

Rachel Weisz plays Beverly and Elliot Mantle in Dead Ringers.

Rachel Weisz headlines this six-part series based on David Cronenberg’s 1988 psychological thriller. Like that film’s Jeremy Irons, she plays the Mantle twins, Elliot and Beverly, who both work as obstetricians.

While also sharing that tale’s visceral and disturbing imagery, it also has a modern swagger, confrontational style and darkly comedic sensibility that will leave you gasping at its verve and audacity.

This is not a show for the faint-hearted, easily offended, or those who struggle with the sight of blood.

Keri Russell is The Diplomat.

The creation of former Homeland, Grey’s Anatomy and The West Wing screenwriter Debora Cahn, this eight-part political thriller offered Keri Russell her best role since she finished her five-season run on The Americans as KGB intelligence officer Elizabeth Jennings in 2018.

Set in the midst of an international crisis, it follows Russell’s career diplomat Kate Wyler, as she’s thrust into a high-profile job she’s ill-suited for. It’s a move that has tectonic implications for both her marriage – and political future.

Offering gripping, compelling viewing, this boasts crisp dialogue and snappy action.

Supplied Guy Montgomery's Guy Mont-Spelling Bee was the fresh, funny and fabulously conceived format we needed in our sometimes troubled 2023 lives.

Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont-Spelling Bee (ThreeNow)

The local television shock of the year.

A new, original Kiwi comedy panel show that’s actually funny. Forget all the reimagined 7 Days, its rip-off Have You Been Paying Attention?, the tortuous trans-Tasman rivalry of Patriot Brains and the exhumation of the truly-awful-when-it-first-aired-in-the-1980s Give Us a Clue, this was the fresh, funny and fabulously conceived format we needed in our sometimes troubled lives right now.

What could have been a truly awful update of noughties duo the Dominic Bowden-hosted Are You Smarter than a 10 Year Old? or Mark Leishman’s short-lived The Great New Zealand Spelling Bee, is instead an absolute hoot, as ‘70s-throwback Guy Montgomery puts four Kiwi comedians through a series of increasingly unexpected and bizarre tests of their ability to string letters together out loud.

Supplied Idris Elba headlined Hijack.

This seven-part thriller follows the high-stakes journey of a plane bound for London as it is taken over by ne’er-do-wells.

As authorities on the ground scramble for answers, back on board, Idris Elba’s Sam Nelson attempts to use his business negotiating skills to try and save the lives of all the passengers.

A compelling cross between the playing-out-in-real-time thrills of 24 and the cinematic mile-high heists of Flightplan, Air Force One, United 93 and 7500, this does a terrific job of keeping you glued to the action, even as it shifts between the fraying tensions in the air and the growing suspicions on the ground that all is not right with KA29.

While the impressive acting ensemble also includes The Good Wife’s Archie Panjabi, Litvinenko’s Neil Maskell and Torchwood’s Eve Myles, it is Elba’s easy charm and undoubted screen presence that will keep you firmly fixed in your seat once Hijack is in motion.

Supplied Pedro Pascal’s popularity went stratospheric thanks to The Last of Us.

Could one of the most acclaimed video games of all-time have spawned the best-ever film or television adaptation?

While the bar is admittedly pretty low, this certainly had viewers gripped throughout its nine-episode opening season.

Created by the original hit 2013 game’s helmer Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin (whose last outing was the series that caught the world’s attention in 2019 – Chernobyl), this feels like a cross between last year’s Station Eleven, War of the Worlds and those early, exciting episodes of The Walking Dead.

Supplied Film star Brie Larson successfully made the jump to the small screen in Lessons in Chemistry.

Brie Larson headlines this pitch-perfect, eight-part adaptation of Bonnie Garmus’ 2022 best-selling novel.

Set in the early 1950s, she plays Elizabeth Zott, a woman whose dream of being a scientist is thwarted by a patriarchal society. When she finds herself fired from her lab, she accepts a job as a TV cooking show host, where she sets about teaching a nation of overlooked housewives – and their now engrossed husbands – a lot more than recipes.

Showrunner Lee Eisenberg (Jury Duty, WeCrashed) has done a terrific job of distilling the source novel’s themes and characters, while also creating an evocative sense of space and place.

But while there are plenty of one-liners and other memorable dialogue, it’s the story’s twists and turns that will keep you hooked.

Supplied Lucky Hank gave Bob Odenkirk a chance to showcase his penchant for physical comedy.

Based on Richard Russo’s 1997 novel Straight Man, this eight-part dramedy sees Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk play the troubled Railton College English Professor William Henry “Hank” Devereaux Jr.

It’s a role that allows the now 60-year-old actor a chance to showcase his penchant for physical comedy, as well as innate timing, as his department head battles bureaucracy, belligerent students and his own self-destructive tendencies.

A kind of mash-up of 2000’s Wonder Boys, 1994 Paul Newman-starrer Nobody’s Fool (which was based on an earlier Russo novel) and Netflix’s recent The Chair, this finds that rare Six Feet Under and Parenthood-esque sweet spot between outrageous comedy and relatable human drama.

Supplied Poker Face helped introduce Natasha Lyonne to a whole new audience.

Having established his credentials as the master of the modern-day, cinematic Hollywood whodunit via Knives Out and Glass Onion, Rian Johnson turned his attention to the small screen and a series of “howcatchems”.

Yes, in this 10-part comedic crime drama, viewers find out the perpetrators of each “crime-of-the-week” fairly early on, the show’s true delights coming from watching how our seriously flawed, wildly eccentric, caustically acerbic, but keenly observant protagonist points the finger at the right person each time.

The secret of Charlie Cale’s (Natasha Lyonne, channelling the same mix of unpredictableness and wit that made Netflix’s Russian Doll such addictive viewing) crime-solving success? An innate ability to tell if someone is intentionally lying.

Supplied By playing Totally Completely Fine’s much-troubled Vivian, Thomasin McKenzie offers yet more proof of why she’s one of the most exciting actors of her generation.

New Zealand’s own Thomasin McKenzie headlines this six-part black comedy about a young woman who inherits her grandfather’s coastal home, only to discover that it resides on a clifftop that is regularly used by people attempting to take their own lives.

Using her own chaotic brand of off-the-cuff psychology, McKenzie’s Vivian develops an unexpected knack for bringing people back from the brink.

Inspired by Sydney screenwriter Gretel Vella’s (The Great) own brushes with suicidal people during Covid lockdowns, this is a thought-provoking dramedy that shares her Russian tale’s twin strengths of edgy humour and compelling characters. There’s a hint of Offspring, a touch of Rake and soupçon of Deadloch in this potent cocktail, but it’s McKenzie who is Totally Completely Fine’s secret ingredient.

She displays a so far reasonably untapped penchant for comedic timing and physical humour that really sells Vivian Cunningham to the audience.