Pearl, Women Talking, Past Lives among the best movies of 2023

Spielberg's origin story, a haunting romantic-drama and a truly memorable Kiwi-shot horror are among the filcks that gave us "the feels" this year.

Greta Gerwig turned the world pink with Barbie, Christopher Nolan reminded us of humanity’s fragility in Oppenheimer, while Disney’s Marvel-ous box-office run seemingly came to an end with a string of underperforming blockbusters.

Netflix delivered a mixed bag, with Fair Play and Nyad particular standouts, while Disney+’s highlights included Boston Strangers and No One Will Save You.

Supplied The Fabelmans, Women Talking and Pearl are among the best movies released in New Zealand in 2023.

Elsewhere, Prime Video gave us a Wiggles documentary and even a shockingly decent Gerard Butler movie in Plane.

However, after looking back over the last 12 months, Stuff to Watch has come up with this list of the 10 flicks we believe are the best examples of movie-making released here in 2023 (as well as letting you know where you can watch them right now).

Supplied The Fabelmans is a close encounter with Steven Spielberg that will have you hooked from the opening frames.

Dedicated to his parents, Steven Spielberg lovingly-crafted, semi-autobiographical, coming-of-age story is both a searing drama and a spellbinding look at the power of cinema.

Essentially, it’s the Spielberg “superhero origin story”, as we follow his cypher Sammy Fabelman (Mateo Zoryon Francis-DeFord, then Gabriel LaBelle) from his first encounter of the shock and awe of the moving picture via a trip to a New Jersey movie theatre to see the opening night of Cecil B. De Mille’s The Greatest Show on Earth in January 1952 to his initial employment in Hollywood’s dream factory.

The impressive cast also includes Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen and Judd Hirsch.

Supplied If you can embrace the sometimes abrasive, confronting humour, then Joy Ride offers 90 minutes of unadulterated, hilarious delights.

In a year when Hollywood brought sexy back to comedy this was the standout effort.

Former Xena: Warrior Princess script co-ordinator turned Crazy Rich Asians screenwriter Adele Lim makes her big-screen directorial debut with this tale about a young Asian-American woman Audrey (Ashley Park), who goes in search of her Chinese birth mother with the help of her childhood best friend Lolo (Sherry Cola), her former room-mate Kat (Stephanie Hsu) and Lolo’s cousin Deadeye (Sabrina Wu).

A riotous, raunchy, risqué cross-country adventure closer to The Hangover or Superbad than The Joy Luck Club, this is most definitely not for the faint-hearted, or easily-offended. But, like the best R-Rated Hollywood comedies (There’s Something About Mary, Bridesmaids, The 40-Year-Old Virgin), there’s a sweet core beneath the salty language and dirty talk.

Supplied Bill Nighy is simply superb as Living’s Mr. Rodney Williams.

Bill Nighy is at his stunning, tightly-wound best in this poignant and powerful English-language “reimagining” of Akira Kurosawa’s much-loved 1952 movie Ikiru (To Live).

He plays Mr. Williams, a respected, no-nonsense English civil servant known for his attention to detail and decisiveness. However, away from the office, he is facing a personal crisis.

But rather than sharing this with his family, he instead sparks up a friendship with a much younger former colleague Margaret (Aimee Lou Wood).

With a screenplay by Nobel and Booker Prize-winning author Kazuo Ishiguro, this definitely evokes memories of ‘90s British dramas like Shadowlands and The Remains of the Day.

Supplied In Nimona, the troubled knight Ballister Boldheart (Riz Ahmed) gets assistance from an unlikely source.

A modern-day, song-free Beauty and the Beast. This generation’s Shrek. This long-gestating adaptation of ND Stevenson’s award-winning 2015 graphic novel arrived somewhat under the radar, but it deserves discovery by anyone who loves animated movies – especially those with something to say.

Riz Ahmed voices Ballister Boldheart, a knight in a futuristic medieval world. When he is framed for a crime he didn’t commit, the only one who can help him prove his innocence is a mischievous teen (Chloe Grace Moretz), who also just happens to be a shapeshifting creature he’s sworn to destroy.

Supplied Teo Yoo stars opposite Greta Lee in Past Lives.

Winner of the Berlin Film Festival’s Golden Bear, after being well-received a month earlier at Sundance, South Korean-Canadian writer-director Celine Song’s feature debut is the tale of Nora and Hae Sung.

Virtually inseparable as children, they are wrested apart when her family emigrates from South Korea to Toronto. Twelve years later, the now New York-based Nora (Greta Lee) is looking up her old schoolmates when she discovers a Facebook post from Hae Sung (Teo Yoo) searching for her whereabouts.

Past Lives is an evocative, emotion-inducing romantic drama that will overwhelm you when you least expect it. A pitch-perfect paean to childhood crushes and lost loves. This generation’s Before Sunset, but with more than a hint of Nora Ephron’s When Harry Met Sally… or Sleepless in Seattle mixed in.

Supplied Mia Goth is outstanding as the eponymous, fame-seeking Pearl.

Arguably the best thing to come out of New Zealand’s Covid managed isolation system, where it was written by Ti West and Mia Goth over FaceTime during the fortnight they had to wait until they could start work in Whanganui on 1970s-set horror X, this is a visual and visceral symphony that’s both a harrowing psychological horror in the vein of What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? and a homage to 20th Century big-screen fantasies like The Wizard of Oz and Mary Poppins, as well as the mid-century melodramas of Douglas Sirk (All That Heaven Allows).

Kiwi actor Tandi Wright is magnificent as the eponymous character’s strict German mother, but Goth is truly mesmerising in the title role, whether delivering an incredible nine-minute monologue, or providing a truly haunting final impression.

Supplied David Jonsson stars opposite Vivian Oparah in Rye Lane.

Despite a very clever London rom-com-related hole-in-the-wall eatery pun, a magnificent celebrity cameo from one of that famous movie’s stars and its street-level celebration of the city’s southern markets, parks and neighbourhoods, this rollicking and occasionally emotionally raw tale actually reminds one of a story set on the other side of the English Channel.

As accountant Dom (David Jonsson) and aspiring costume designer Yas (Vivian Oparah) recount, regret and remonstrate about their respective most recent relationship disasters, it’s hard not to think of Richard Linklater’s beguiling 2004 Parisian, reminiscence-filled roam Before Sunrise.

However, Raine Allen Miller’s sometimes uproarious debut will appeal way more to a contemporary audience, offers far greater laughs-per-minute and surely must be the only rom-com in history to begin with a “meet-cute” in an art gallery’s inclusive toilets.

Michael J. Fox’s “incurable optimism”, subversive humour and frank honesty in the face of a progressive, degenerative, incurable disease is a big part of what makes Still one of the year’s must-see movies.

Both hilarious and heartbreaking, Davis Guggenheim (An Inconvenient Truth) takes us on an emotional journey through the life and times of the Back to the Future, Family Ties, Spin City and Teen Wolf star.

Taking its cue from the actor’s quartet of books, Fox offers an intimate glimpse into what it was like suddenly going from struggling to make ends meet to being Hollywood’s hottest property – and then attempting to hold on, as Parkinson’s Disease began taking its toll.

Particularly striking and effective is the extensive use of clips from Fox’s film and TV projects to convey emotion and reflect, particularly visually, the stories and feelings Fox is also projecting via voice-over.

It all means Still is very much his story, in his own words.

Supplied Not only is The Territory a clarion call regarding the human threat to the Amazonian rainforest, it is also an excellent primer on the increasing divisions within Brazil that led to riots during the past year.

Immersive and informative, this award-winning documentary offers a terrific template for how to present an even-handed look at a potentially thorny topic.

Not only is this a clarion call regarding the human threat to the Amazonian rainforest, Alex Pritz’s debut feature is also an excellent primer on the increasing political and social divisions within Brazil.

At its heart, it’s the story of that country’s Indigenous Uru-eu-wau-wau peoples and their attempts to resist increasing incursions from “invaders” wanting to clear and develop their forested home.

Its greatest strength though, lies in its attempt to give viewers a holistic view of the complex situation.

Supplied Women Talking unfolds like a magnificent play, but delivered in a cinematic way that will leave you shaken, stirred and meditating on what you’ve seen for days afterwards.

Canadian actor-turned-director Sarah Polley’s first feature foray behind the camera since 2012’s Stories We Tell was well worth the wait.

An adaptation of Miriam Toews’ 2018 novel of the same name, this focuses on a group of women in an isolated religious community who have gathered together to make a decision that will affect all their lives.

A kind of a cross between Dogville, The Village and The Handmaid’s Tale, Women Talking is evocatively shot with a colour-drained palette, features a haunting soundtrack by Joker’s Hildur Guðnadóttir and showcases the talents of everyone from Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, Rooney Mara, Frances McDormand and Ben Whishaw.