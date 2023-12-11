Silent Night: John Woo's cinematic return lacks The Killer's instinct and style

Silent Night (R16, 105 mins) Directed by John Woo **½

John Woo? Really?

After a six-year absence from the director's chair, and maybe a decade since we last saw his name on a big-screen down here in the shaky isles (I'm thinking Reign of Assassins got a few screenings here around 2011?) – the actual master of the Hong Kong action genre, the man who reinvented the whole idea of what an action film could look like...John Woo has a new film in Aotearoa's picture palaces?

Woo was two decades into his directing career in Hong Kong when he broke out internationally with A Better Tomorrow in 1986, The Killer in 1989 and Bullet In The Head, Once a Thief and Hard Boiled from 1990 to 1992.

The Killer was the first film I ever wore out a VHS tape of, and the various DVDs and Blu-Rays I've owned over the years have all taken a thrashing that continues to this day. No one has ever chained gun-happy excess to the saccharine poignancy of a chainstore bereavement card quite like Woo. At his very best – The Killer, Bullet In The Head and Hard Boiled especially – Woo's films are a genre of their own, endlessly imitated and referenced, but never beaten.

So, readers, I couldn't get my bicycle clips on fast enough to make the ride out to Miramar and my seat at a cheeky preview screening of Silent Night.

Supplied Joel Kinnaman plays Silent Night’s Brian Godlock.

Silent Night is set in Las Palomas, East LA. A stray bullet from a drive-by shooting has taken the life of a six-year-old boy. In a red-mist of rage and grief, his dad Brian has pursued the men who fired the round.

Chasing on foot through alleyways and narrow streets, Brian forces the gang to a halt, but is quickly overpowered and laid out by a bullet to his throat. Against all odds, he survives, but can no longer speak.

We watch as Brian trains his body back to health and strength, practises with guns and knives and welds himself various lethal-looking contraptions with which to take revenge. The marriage falls apart, of course, as long-suffering wife Saya gleans that Brian's all-consuming rage leaves nowhere for a human relationship to reside. And then, on the one-year anniversary of the tragedy, Brian saddles up his armoured muscle car and heads into the dank backstreets to confront the drug-gang in their own rohe. Of course, it doesn't go as planned.

Silent Night feels like a film that never quite got finished in the way everybody hoped it might.

The film becomes a literal game-of-two-halves, with the first 50 minutes or so an extended training montage and the remainder containing the bulk of the hyper-violent shenanigans we have presumably paid our money to see. But the two stanzas never really talk to each other, and whatever emotional payoffs Woo had intended the film's final scenes to deliver, are left only partly realised.

Supplied Silent Night is a collection of parts that never become the film the trailer promises, or the film I think John Woo intended.

The bonkers apotheosis of Woo-ville is surely the doomed lovers from The Killer, both blinded and bleeding to death, crawling towards reconciliation in a burning graveyard while shouting out "Mickey Mouse"..., hoping to find each other by sound alone. Silent Night strives for that sort of demented poetry, but never comes close to achieving it.

Joel Kinnaman (The Suicide Squad) is serviceable in the lead, but can't locate the phantasmic relatability that Keanu Reeves, Nicolas Cage and Chow Yun-fat made their careers with. In thankless support, Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace) does good things with the underwritten Saya and Scott Mescudi – Kid Cudi – is fine as a sympathetic cop whose arc has been mostly left in the editor's bin.

Silent Night is a collection of parts that never become the film the trailer promises, or the film I think Woo intended. And yet, for the occasional flourish of the old mad genius that survives here, I'm still glad I saw it on a big screen.

Silent Night opens in select cinemas nationwide on December 14.