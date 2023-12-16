Oppenheimer, Barbie, Eo among Graeme Tuckett's top 10 movies of 2023

It's been a year of strikes, stoppages, a few blockbusters and some small-scale miracles.

It's been a year of strikes, stoppages, a few blockbusters and some small-scale miracles. Here are 10 films – and some people – that stopped me in my tracks. Feel free to disagree completely.

Supplied Killers of the Flower Moon, Oppenheimer and EO are three of Graeme Tuckett’s favourite movies of the past year.

It had to be No. 1. Christopher Nolan's biopic of the troubled genius attracted every epithet there is.

You can argue with some of his choices if you want – the aftermath of the bomb, in Japan and in New Mexico, will have to wait for another film – but to see such a sprawling epic, drawn with such a human and idiosyncratic palette, was a sustained feat of disciplined wizardry without much precedent.

Such a tiny, perfect gem.

Past Lives showed us three people – still young – and asked, gently, whether love and happiness are something we pursue, or something we discover.

Debut director Celine Song gave us a film like a new Before Sunrise, but through a prism of migrant experience that burned away any shreds of solipsism.

Past Lives was the best date-movie, and the best break-up movie, of the year.

Supplied Close focuses on the intense friendship between two Belgian boys – Rémi (Gustav De Waele) and Léo (Eden Dambrine).

Two boys participate in a friendship that is intense and hermetic, even by the standards of early adolescence. A change of school exposes the boys to bullies and gossip, so the friendship falters and fails.

Lukas Dhont's 2018 Girl over-reached. But Close was sure-footed and credible from beginning to end. This is a gorgeous, devastating film. Don't plan on doing anything for a few hours after you've seen it.

4. New Zealand’s documentary makers

Local, long-form, investigative journalism is almost extinct, so it's our documentary makers who are doing the work of bringing us the stories that need more than a 24-hour news cycle to report and digest.

Gwen Isaac's Ms.Information became a three-year journey into New Zealand's descent into factionalism, Gaylene Barnes' River of Freedom took us inside a community of people so marginalised and abused they choose conspiracy and rumour over actual science and accountable journalism, Andrew Moore and Cushla Dillon's King Loser gave an unrepeatable moment in local music the love it deserved.

All of them – and so many more – were under-funded, self-funded or crowd-funded. Our documentary makers are heroes.

Supplied Rivers of Freedom, Ms. Information and King Loser demonstrated the undoubted talent of our local documentary makers.

Martin Scorsese needs to justify nothing.

If three-and-a-half hours is how long it takes to do even partial justice to the crimes committed against the Osage people, then so be it. The symphony Robbie Robertson composed to score the film made it unmissable in a cinema.

The sequel to 2018’s Into The Spider-Verse did everything the first film had, but lifted the visuals and story-telling to even more rhapsodic heights. These features are animation at a fever-pitch of inventiveness, wit and gorgeousness.

The first film won an Academy Award and I expect this one will too. The third installment will be out in a year or so. What a time to be alive.

Supplied Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) teamed up with Miles (Shameik Moore) for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Jerzy Skolimowski, six decades into his career, made a road movie about a curious donkey into a deft and bleak parable of 21st century Europe, a heart-breaking absurdist comedy and a furious plea to us all to stop being so bloody horrible to animals.

That R13 sticker was there for a reason.

Greta Gerwig's film about a 60-year-old child's toy became a cultural and commercial behemoth that turned over a billion dollars and sparked a million conversations in lunch-rooms and lecture theatres around the world. Are we going to act like that's no big deal?

If you ever wondered what the expression "zeitgeist moment" meant, the answer is "the Barbie movie".

Supplied Margot Robbie made for a perfect Barbie, while Ryan Gosling is truly great as Ken.

Emerald Fennell's Saltburn didn't try to be anything but a scorched-black comedy of appalling behaviour, and it succeeded.

Like Brideshead and Tom Ripley filtered through Joe Orton and The Comic Strip, Saltburn didn't add up to much, but it was a filthy good time.

The production of Barbie caused a USA-wide shortage of pink paint last year. And here in Aotearoa, Evil Dead Rise drained Auckland of its fake blood supplies.

Evil Dead Rise isn't the sort of film you expect to see in an annual list of the great and the good, but it was genre perfection, enthusiastically put together by people who understood the kaupapa of the franchise to perfection. If more of the “serious films” I see, were assembled with the wit and insight of Evil Dead Rise, I'd be an even happier man than I already am.

Also, The Old Oak, Godzilla Minus One, Anatomy of a Fall, Christmess, Stylebender, Pacific Mother, Love In Bright Landscapes, Bad Behaviour, The Killer, They Cloned Tyrone, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Air were all terrific too. But Napoleon is rubbish.