Wonka: Exactly the stuff of pure imagination you were hoping for

Wonka (PG, 116 mins) Directed by Paul King *****

A young man comes ashore in an unnamed European harbour-side city.

He tells us, within the lyrics of a song, that he has been at sea for seven years and is now ready to follow his dream of being a world-famous chocolatier at the world-famous Galeries Gourmet.

Sadly – perhaps he neglected to join a union – the young man's life-savings only amount to a dozen silver sovereigns, all of which he has spent or given away by the time the first evening falls in his new home town. Luckily, a kindly stranger tells him of a boarding house who will take him in for the night.

Which is how Willy Wonka finds himself trapped in indentured servitude and having to dream a whole lot harder, if he is going to regain his freedom, break up the ruthless chocolate cartel who run the Galerie and perhaps live up to the expectations of the tiny orange man, with green hair, who seems to be living in his suitcase.

It's a common whinge these days, on the online comments forums, that there is nothing new under Hollywood's sky – and that everything we see at the movies is a remake of a reboot of a sequel that no one wanted in the first place.

Supplied As Wonka, Timothée Chalamet sings, dances, grins and twinkles like he was born to be in musicals.

The nameless jackals have a point. Pop-culture does eat and regurgitate itself endlessly – and for every John Wick, Transformers and Matrix, there is a long tail of diminishing spin-offs in their wake.

So, like you, I sighed when the trailer for Wonka first rolled out. The idea of anointing Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka – already immortalised in a timeless performance by Gene Wilder in 1971 and only slightly sullied by Johnny Depp in 2005 – with the origin-myth treatment, did seem like marketing-led film-making at its most calculating and craven.

But, there's nothing I like more than being proved wrong, at least a few times a day. For every tiresome cash-in, movie-makers do occasionally throw up a Batman Begins or a Bumblebee – origin stories that reinvigorate and refresh some dusty old IP, in a way that can lead to a whole new series. And, it makes me happy as a clam to be able to tell you, Wonka is definitely one of those.

The names on the poster should have been a clue. Director Paul King and co-writer Simon Farnaby are the team behind Paddington and also Paddington 2. Which was correctly identified by Pedro Pascal in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, as being the third-greatest film ever made.

Supplied The writing in Wonka is smart and frenetic, the jokes are genuinely funny, the sets, special effects and costumes are all awards-worthy and the cast are committed and talented.

King and Farnaby cut their teeth on cult Brit-com The Mighty Boosh. The Boosh was a beautifully smart and dark continuation of a tradition that stretches back to The Goons and Monty Python, of welding endearingly bonkers new ideas to the half-remembered tropes of childhood nostalgia to turn in an original piece of storytelling. One that works just as hard at pleasing the nippers, as it does the grown-ups in the room.

It was exactly that approach that made Paddingtons 1 and 2 into smash hits in 2014 and 2017 – and the same magic is all over Wonka.

The over-stuffed trailers can tell you everything you need to know about the setting and story of Wonka. All I need to add, is that the film is an absolute treat.

Supplied For every tiresome cash-in, movie-makers do occasionally throw up an origin story that reinvigorate and refresh some dusty old IP, in a way that can lead to a whole new series. Wonka is one of those rare beasts.

In the lead, Timothée Chalamet sings, dances, grins and twinkles like he was born to be in musicals. Around Chalamet, Olivia Colman, Jim Carter, Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins, Hugh Grant, Keegan-Michael Key, Matt Lucas and many, many others are all pretty exceptional in support.

Wonka is exactly the film you are hoping for. The writing is smart and frenetic, the jokes are genuinely funny, the sets, special effects and costumes are all awards-worthy and the cast are committed and talented.

At the screening I bowled into on Thursday morning, I sat behind a couple of grandparents with a 6 and an 8-year-old accompanying them. The whole gang were laughing along and enjoying the spectacle. So was I.

Wonka is now screening in cinemas nationwide.