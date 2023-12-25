The movies coming to a cinema near you this Boxing Day

From new Disney and Illumination animations to more Aquaman and an Australian-set rom-com, these are plenty of fresh flicks being unleashed in Kiwi cinemas on Boxing Day.

It’s traditionally one of the biggest movie days of the year.

A chance to escape the Boxing Day sales and a post-Christmas hangover for a couple of hours and transport yourself to another time and place – or a galaxy far, far away.

Supplied Anyone But You, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Wish are among the movies officially opening in New Zealand cinemas on Boxing Day.

This year, December 26 is even more significant, as local cinemas attempt to finish another difficult year on a high, offering a strong line-up of blockbusters and art house fare that should provide something for all tastes.

Here, Stuff to Watch gives you the low-down on your viewing options at a movie theatre near you (and what we thought of them).

OPENING BOXING DAY

Supplied Glen Powell stars opposite Sydney Sweeney in Anyone But You.

Anyone But You (R13, 104mins)

Who is in it? Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell, Dermot Mulroney, Rachel Griffiths, Alexandra Shipp

What is it about? After an amazing first date, Bea and Ben's fiery attraction turns ice-cold – until they find themselves unexpectedly reunited at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature, adult characters in a romantic-comedy would do: pretend to be a couple.

What others have thought: “Has the charm, wit, swoony romance, and, most importantly, star chemistry that has been solely missing from recent lacklustre entries in the genre.” (Marya E. Gates, Roger Ebert.com)

Supplied Patrick Wilson and Jason Momoa play brothers Orm and Arthur in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (M, 123mins)

Who is in it? Jason Momoa, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Patrick Wilson, Temuera Morrison

What is it about? The 15th – and final – instalment in the ill-fated DC Extended Universe sees Momoa’s Arthur Curry facing plenty of new challenges. Set several years after the events of 2018’s original Aquaman, our hero is forced to protect Atlantis and his loved ones from devastation after an ancient power is unleashed by Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) obtaining the cursed Black Trident. However, in order to save everyone, Arthur will have to seek help from an unlikely ally – his brother Orm (Wilson).

What others have thought: “It’s the kind of film that wants to leave everything it has out on the field, and that produces a kinetic, often scattered, but nonetheless entertaining popcorn movie that truly gives us everything it has, and then some.” (Matthew Jackson, AV Club)

Supplied Migration is the latest animated feature from Illumination.

Migration (PG, 81mins)

Who is in it? Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks, Awkwafina, Keegan-Michael Key, David Mitchell, Carol Kane and Danny DeVito.

What is it about? Animated-adventure which revolves around a New England family of ducks’ attempts to convince their overly protective patriarch that they should all go on vacation to Jamaica.

What others have thought: “Benjamin Renner’s new comedy offers a winning combination of a charming narrative and distinctive animation style.” (Lovia Gyarkye, The Hollywood Reporter)

Supplied Anthony Hopkins plays the older version of Nicholas Winton in One Life.

Who is in it? Anthony Hopkins, Johnny Flynn, Jonathan Pryce and Helena Bonham Carter

What is it about? James Hawes (TV’s Slow Horses) directs this biopic of British stockbroker humanitarian Nicholas Winton (Hopkins), who helped save hundreds of children from the Nazis on the eve of World War II. Because of his actions, he has been described as the UK’s answer to Oskar Schindler.

What we thought: “This is a well put-together film and a moving tribute to the quiet, faceless heroism of bureaucrats, journalists and politicians in war-time.” (****½, Graeme Tuckett)

Supplied Olivia Côte and Laure Calamy are estranged childhood friends reunited for a dream holiday in Two Tickets to Greece.

Who is in it? Laure Calamy, Olivia Côte, Kristin Scott Thomas

What is it about? Call My Agent! writer/director Marc Fitoussi directs this buddy comedy about two estranged childhood friends who tentatively reunite for a trip to the Greek Islands.

What we thought: “A kind of female-focused, sun-soaked Mediterranean version of Planes, Trains and Automobiles, this also offers far more entertainment value, emotional storytelling and laughs than either of Hollywood’s two truly terrible, similar-themed efforts (Book Club: The Next Chapter and My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3) this past year.” (****, James Croot)

Supplied Chris Pine gives good villain in Wish as the voice of King Magnifico.

Who is in it? Ariana De Bose, Chris Pine, Alan Tudyk, Harvey Guillen, Evan Peters, Ramy Youssef

What is it about? Disney’s 62nd animated feature focuses on the Kingdom of Rosas’ teenager Asha and her goat Valentino as they meet a literal star while attempting to help save her people from the increasingly erratic and power-hungry reigning monarch and sorcerer Magnifico.

What we thought: “Made to commemorate the centenary of the company originally founded as the Disney Brothers Cartoon Studio, this almost feels so obsessed with referencing past glories that it forgets to deliver a truly compelling story of its own.” (***, James Croot)

Still screening

Supplied Timothée Chalamet is Wonka.

Who is in it? Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman, Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Matt Lucas, Jim Carter.

What is it about? Dreaming of opening a shop in a city renowned for its chocolate, a young and poor Willy Wonka discovers that the industry is run by a cartel of greedy chocolatiers. From the director of the beloved Paddington movies – Paul King.

What we thought: “Wonka is exactly the film you are hoping for. The writing is smart and frenetic, the jokes are genuinely funny, the sets, special effects and costumes are all awards-worthy and the cast are committed and talented. (*****, Graeme Tuckett)