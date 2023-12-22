The best new movies and TV shows to stream this weekend

Bradley Cooper's Bernstein biopic hits Netflix, Wahlberg goes into action mode for Apple TV+ and Percy Jackson gets a Disney+ makeover.

Carol and the End of the World (Netflix)

Created by Community and Rick and Morty writer Dan Guterman, this 10-episode adult animated adventure takes place in a world where a mysterious planet is hurtling towards Earth, prompting the widespread belief that extinction is imminent.

While most people feel liberated to pursue their wildest dreams, the quiet and uncomfortable, eponymous Carol stands alone, lost among the hedonistic masses.

“With tremendous voice work by Baskets star Martha Kelly, Carol and The End of the World is a beguiling spin on existential dread,” wrote indieWire’s Ben Travers.

Twenty-three years after the hit, Great Escape-inspired, original animated adventure, everyone’s favourite claymation chickens are back.

Having successfully escaped from Tweedys’ farm, Ginger (Thandiwe Newton) and her flock think they have found their ideal home – an idyllic island bird sanctuary. Unfortunately, a familiar foe has been working on a new and menacing danger.

The impressive vocal cast also includes Zachary Levi, Romesh Ranganathan, David Bradley, Jane Horrocks, Imelda Staunton, Miranda Richardson and Nick Mohammed.

While this feels more like a series of set-pieces than a truly satisfying whole, if you’re looking for something to entertain the whole whānau this festive season, even a somewhat half-baked Aardman tale is better than most animated fare from the past year.

Having helmed a number of R-Rated flicks (The Neon Demon, Drive), Danish director Nicholas Refn is probably the last person you’d expect to be helping revive a beloved British family-friendly franchise. And yet here he is, teaming up with his old Pusher and Valhalla screenwriter Matthew Read for a new version of The Famous Five.

Even more surprising, this isn’t a modern-day makeover, or even an arch take on Enid Blyton’s beloved book series. This is set in World War II and, while a little contemporary colour and 21st century sensibilities have been added, it very much feels like it could have been ripped from the original pages in the 1940s.

While the sparky Diaana Babnicova’s George is the standout amongst the solid quartet of young actors, it’s former Game of Thrones star Jack Gleeson who steals the show. Perhaps trying to leave behind the long shadow of the appalling Joffrey Baratheon, the now 31-year-old is deliciously over-the-top as the scheming Thomas Wentworth.

Supplied Jack Gleeson steals the show in The Famous Five.

Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan join forces for this action-comedy about a devoted husband, father-of-three and successful car salesman, whose previously secret prior vocation as an elite government assassin threatens to be revealed when enemies from his past track him down.

Determined to protect his family – and treat them to a terrific vacation – he persuades them to go on an impromptu cross-country road trip to Las Vegas.

In case you hadn’t guessed it, this is essentially the latest riff on True Lies/A History of Violence.

Director Simon Cellan Jones and screenwriter David Coffeshall’s amiable action-adventure works best as a ‘90s-style comedy. Where things get a little ragged are in the more dramatic moments, Ciaran Hinds handed yet another one-dimensional villain who fails to inspire much more than a stifled yawn of archetypal recognition.

Ultimately though, your overall enjoyment level will come down to your opinion of Wahlberg and his ability to sell his character’s double life.

With its artistic, cinematic flourishes, fractured storytelling and seemingly warts-and-all depiction of a complicated character, it’s clear that director, co-writer and star Bradley Cooper wants this to be his Citizen Kane.

But while there’s much to admire about his lovingly constructed and crafted biopic of the incredibly talented composer, conductor and general music genius Leonard Bernstein, Maestro is a hard film to love.

Whether that’s to do with the thematic similarities to Cooper’s take on A Star is Born, his Bernstein’s sometimes callous treatment of others, or because it feels a little too cool and calculating in its depiction and design, I’m not entirely sure, but the combination leaves you merely solidly impressed, rather than truly inspired.

Once again proving her versatility, Carey Mulligan lights up the screen as she provides the real heart and soul of Maestro as Bernstein’s wife Felicia Montealegre. There’s a moment of character revelation that is truly breathtaking and heartbreaking.

If only Maestro was a little more focused on that and less on wanting to be “a work of art that proposes questions”, to paraphrase its opening Bernstein quote, then this would have likely been not only an award-season frontrunner, but my favourite film of the past year.

Supplied Walker Scobell is the latest actor to play Percy Jackson.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Disney+)

The eponymous 12-year-old hero of Rick Riordan’s best-selling book series makes the jump to the small-screen in this eight-episode series.

Having just come to terms with his newfound divine powers, the modern demi-god (Walker Scobell) finds himself accused by Zeus of stealing the sky god’s master lightning bolt. To clear his name, restore order at Mount Olympus and save the world, Percy is forced to embark on an epic adventure with his best friends Grover Underwood (Aryan Simhadri) and Annabeth Chase (Leah Sava Jeffries).

Look out for guest appearances from the likes of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Megan Mullally, Toby Stephens and the late, great Lance Reddick.

“The series depicts a genuinely inclusive world, showcasing storylines and characters that will captivate fans for the next decade. At long last, Riordan’s work has been given the extensive visual adaptation it deserves,” wrote Variety magazine’s Aramede Tinubu.

Bad Luck and Trouble, the 11th book in Lee Child’s long-running, best-selling Jack Reacher series, provides this basis for this second, eight-episode season.

It begins when the veteran military police investigator (Alan Ritchson) receives a coded message that the members of his former US Army unit are being mysteriously and brutally murdered one-by-one. Reuniting with three of his former team-mates, he begins to connect the dots as to who has betrayed them – and who is likely to die next.

As with the mega-popular first edition, fans of pyrotechnics, car chases and fist fights will certainly not be disappointed by what’s on offer here, but it is really in the quieter, more introspective moments (of which there are plenty) that Reacher and its star Ritchins really shine.

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images As Under Pressure showcases, the USA’s Fifa Women’s World Cup campaign this year did not go quite the way Alex Morgan and the rest of the team hoped.

Docu-series which follows the 2015 and 2019 football champions, as they attempted to complete a three-peat at the Fifa tournament in New Zealand and Australia earlier this year.

Intimate interviews with players, coaches, former stars and media lift the lid on the ups and downs of the build up to the competition – and the tumultuous campaign itself.

I’m sure, when it was originally proposed, the makers hoped to capture just what made Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and other members of the squad stand out from their opponents, as they achieved an unprecedented “three-peat”. What they got instead was a ringside seat, as the team struggled to find their mojo, the back of the net, or even their first choice team.

Across four fascinating episodes (which clock in at around three hours total), we see how the relaxed atmosphere and breezy confidence of their pre-tournament team camps transforms into tense “locker room” scenes, as they find themselves behind against fierce rivals the Netherlands and failing to break down the plucky Portuguese.