Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: Glimmers of hope amongst the DC Extended Universe carnage

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (M, 124 mins) Directed by James Wan **½

So, it’s done. We have, all of us, collectively outlived the dreams of several of Hollywood’s allegedly brightest minds.

The DC Extended Universe – it was at their insistence we adopted that howlingly pretentious moniker – is officially no more. It is, as of this moment, but a pair of shattered ankles rising from the unforgiving sands of commerce and public opinion.

Across 16 films – some pretty good, some atrocious – the DCEU has started and stalled, but never achieved anything like the cohesion their great rivals Marvel managed from 2008 to 2019. But with Marvel now faltering and flailing, maybe the time is right for DC to have another lash at getting it right.

The torch has been handed to ex-Marvel golden boy James Gunn – who gave us the stonkingly good Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, and also 2021's adorably bonkers The Suicide Squad reboot – and all of us who care about these things more than we should, are intrigued to see what Gunn can do with the biggest names in comic book history.

Of Henry Cavill’s Superman, Ben Affleck’s Batman, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller’s Flash and Zachary Levi’s Shazam, we will see no more. And, to be fair, Cavill, Gadot and even – yes, really – Affleck will be missed. All three were a great fit for their characters and they collectively found some moments of pathos and wit amongst the misguided fan-service and bad decisions that brought this franchise to its knees.

The Lost Kingdom confirms the widely held belief that Jason Momoa’s Aquaman has been the most consistently enjoyable character in the entire DC Extended Universe of movies.

But of all the DC roster, I reckon the best piece of casting has always been Jason Momoa as Aquaman. As soon as Momoa was sighted, we knew that DC had got this one right. The character might have been blue-eyed and blonde when he turned up in the comics in the 1940s, but reimagining Aquaman as explicitly Pasifika has worked a treat. Momoa's Arthur Curry – son of Temuera Morrison's lighthouse keeper and Nicole Kidman's Queen of Atlantis, has been a terrific addition to DC. He was a perfect comic foil to the glowering Cavill and Affleck – and generally the most consistently enjoyable character in the whole shooting match.

To send him off on the right note, director James Wan and producer Peter Safran have turned in a film that is at least fun to watch. Wan is the co-creator of the Saw series – and he knows as much about setting up a gag as any film-maker working today.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, when it hits its straps, is a fast and likeably silly good time which hands Momoa and Patrick Wilson – back as half-brother Orm – plenty of meat for a comedy double-act that powers the film through its middle-third. Returning villain Black Manta – an electric Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – and Randall Park's conflicted science-bro are likewise a lot of fun.

There is a lightness about these pairings that suits the material. The only thing letting The Lost Kingdom down, is everything else. The script is a generic mutt that comes to life only in the set-pieces, while every auxiliary character – Tem, Nicole, Amber Heard's Mera et al – really have nothing to do here except occasionally explain the plot to us via some words we may as well call "the dialogue".

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II plays the villainous Black Manta.

Wan cherry picks so many moments from other movies, it's hard to shake the idea this is a film-maker saying “the hell with it, let's have fun while we can". Without thinking too hard, I spotted The Empire Strikes Back, The Matrix, The Omen (no, really), The Lord of The Rings, Ray Harryhausen's Sinbad, Peter Jackson's King Kong and what I swear was a nod at the 1995 City Of Lost Children, all splattered across the screen at various moments.

Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom maybe represents a glimmer of hope for DC. The character has been retired, but Wan, Safran, Gunn – and perhaps Momoa, in other roles – will all be a part of whatever DC do next.

This Aquaman is never going to be anybody's idea of a good film, but its heart is in the right place and it never left me feeling actually irritated or bored.

Looking back over a franchise that has included Justice League, Black Adam and The Flash, we can only call that a win.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is now screening in cinemas nationwide.