Stuff to Watch: The best movies and TV shows to stream this weekend

Two of Britain’s most under-rated actors clash in A fabulous crime-thriller, while Michelle Yeoh is back to kick more ass.

The Brothers Sun (Netflix)

An eight-episode series that’s both an action-packed comedy and a family drama.

When the head of a powerful Taiwanese triad is shot by a mysterious assassin, his eldest son, legendary killer Charles “Chairleg” Sun (Justin Chien) heads to Los Angeles to protect his mother, Eileen (Michelle Yeoh), and his naive younger brother, Bruce (Sam Song Li) – who has been completely sheltered from the truth of his family, until now. But as Taipei’s deadliest societies and a new rising faction go head-to-head for dominance – Charles, Bruce and their mother must heal the wounds caused by their separation, before one of their countless enemies kills them all.

“Yields enough fun to make Byron Wu and Brad Falchuk‘s action-comedy-drama as bingeable as a tray of freshly baked cookies,” wrote The Hollywood Reporter’s Angie Han, while The Guardian’s Phil Harrison believed that “containing plenty of stylish and stylised violence, this comedy-drama has its cake and eats it, relishing the thriller elements but keeping its tongue firmly in its cheek”.

Supplied Criminal Intent and The Brothers Sun are among the great new shows available to stream this weekend.

Criminal Record (Apple TV+)

Created by Vera screenwriter Paul Rutman, this eight-episode police procedural focuses on a pair of detectives at the opposite ends of their careers, who suddenly find themselves on a collision course when an anonymous tip-off calls into question a historical murder conviction.

It’s an absorbing watch made all the more compelling by the decision to pit former Doctor Who and The Thick of It star Peter Capaldi up against The Good Fight’s Cush Jumbo.

Both Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty and Detective Sergeant June Lenker are flawed, complicated characters, the dynamic thespian duo making the most of the dramatic meat they are presented with to really deliver performances that stay with you long after the credits roll. This is a rare opportunity to see a darker side of Capaldi, the sullen, but savvy Hegarty making great use of the Scottish actor’s hangdog expressions and wild eyes, while Jumbo is Criminal Record’s heart, soul, conscience and moral compass, although one that’s not without her own brushes with internal authority.

Consistently gripping, whether in the more action-orientated scenes, or simply the cat-and-mouse style escalating contretemps between Lenker and Hegarty, Criminal Record might just become a true summer addiction.

Foe (Prime Video)

Academy Award nominees Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal join forces for this sci-fi thriller about a couple whose quiet lives are thrown into turmoil when a man claiming to be a government official turns up on their remote farm with a proposal that threatens to tear them apart.

Based on Canadian author Iain Reid’s 2018 novel of the same name, this Australian-shot production is directed by Lion’s Garth Davis.

Hungarian cinematographer Mátyás Erdély (The Nest, Son of Saul) deserves plenty of plaudits for creating an immersive, bleached, bleak-looking backdrop – a kind of Interstellar-meets-Blade Runner 2049 – but there’s a pervading sense of deja vu, overly overt symbolism and obvious plotting that robs the story of some of its power, despite the best efforts of Ronan, in particular.

Anyone who has seen Apple TV+’s Swan Song or the Karen Gillan-starring Dual will know what to expect, even if the payoff here is ultimately satisfying.

Supplied Paul Mescal star opposite Saoirse Ronan in Foe.

Good Grief (Netflix)

Schitt’s Creek’s Daniel Levy wrote, directed and headlines this dramedy about a man whose life goes into a tailspin when his larger-than-life husband unexpectedly dies.

Joined by his two best friends, Sophie (Ruth Negga) and Thomas (Himesh Patel), Marc (Levy) embarks on a soul-searching trip to Paris, facing up to some hard truths along the way.

“Levy’s fans know the multi-talent can play bitchy and caustic; Good Grief shows he can be vulnerable and wise as well,” wrote Variety’s Peter Debruge, while The New York Times’ Alissa Wilkinson thought that it was “somehow light-handed yet deft and authentic in its treatment of grief’s long tail”.

James May: Our Man in India (Prime Video)

The former Top Gear host’s third six-part travelogue series is billed as his greatest adventure yet: a 3000 mile coast-to-coast epic across the most populous country in the world.

Starting by the Arabian Sea and finishing at the Bay of Bengal, his journey encompasses incredible landscapes, from the baking deserts of Rajasthan to the dramatic Himalayan foothills, and explore environments as diverse as the mangrove forests of the Sundarbans, through to the global megacities of Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata.

“From the Taj Mahal to cricket, from sitars to curries giving you wind, few clichés are left undeployed,” wrote The Guardian’s Phil Harrison. “May isn’t one of travel TV’s great adventurers – instead, the sensory overload of India seems to baffle him… his role is to play the mildly bewildered Englishman abroad.”

Supplied Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rosalie Craig and Emilia Clarke are all part of The Pod Generation.

The Pod Generation (Neon and other rental services)

Debuting at last year’s Sundance Film Festival, this sci-fi-infused, not-so-distant-future-set romantic-comedy sees Emilia Clarke and Chiwetel Ejiofor play a couple who are offered the opportunity to expand their family via detachable artificial wombs and pods.

“A wickedly funny and fun, if disconcerting, film that arrives right on time for our age of ChatGPT and artificial intelligence doomerism,” wrote The New York Times’ Brandon Yu, while Mashable’s Kristy Puchko thought it was “a clever and poignant comedy about the quirks of technology, privilege and the inhumanity of having it all”.