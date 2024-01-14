Gone by February: The best movies leaving Neon this month

A pair of beloved Harrison Ford flicks, a cult '90s comedy and the action movie that teamed Angelina Jolie with James McAvoy are among the titles you've only got a short time left to watch.

While there are constant arrivals of fresh movies and TV shows on Neon, there’s also a regular churn of content dropping off the Kiwi-owned and curated streaming service.

So although you might think a film or programme will be available to watch on there in perpetuity, the truth is licencing deals mean they are usually only there for a few months – or years – at a time.

Supplied Blade Runner and Wanted are among the great movies leaving Neon this month.

In order to assist those keen to get the most out of their subscription, and to help with your viewing priorities, Stuff to Watch has come up with a list of six superb movies that won’t be around come February 1.

Make sure you catch them while you can.

Supplied While Blade Runner managed to successfully predict the use of voice-command computers, video phones and massive electronic billboards, it also proved to be something of a curse for companies like Pan Am, Atari and RCA.

Blade Runner (1982)

Based on Philip K Dick's 1968 novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?, Ridley Scott's film (which he has pretty much constantly tinkered with over the ensuring four decades) sees Harrison Ford track down genetically engineered replicants, which are visually indistinguishable from adult humans, in a dark, dystopian 2019 (it is November) Los Angeles.

While it managed to successfully predict the use of voice-command computers, video phones and massive electronic billboards, it also proved to be something of a curse for companies like Pan Am, Atari and RCA.

“This is a seminal film, building on older classics like Metropolis or Things to Come, but establishing a pervasive view of the future that has influenced science fiction films ever since,” wrote Chicago Sun-Times’ Roger Ebert.

Supplied Jeff Daniels teamed up with Jim Carrey for Dumb and Dumber.

Dumb and Dumber (1994)

The seemingly unlikely pairing of Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels turned out to be comedic gold, with this sometimes anarchic comedy raking in around 14-times its US$17m budget at box-offices worldwide.

The duo play limo driver Lloyd Christmas and his best mate Harry Dunne, two dunderheads who set on a cross-country road trip to reunite a briefcase with its owner.

“What makes this fantasy of anti-social behaviour so painfully funny, is the gulf between etiquette and vulgarity, the desire to be a child whooping it up in the adult world,” wrote The Independent on Sunday’s Ryan Gilbey.

Supplied Gran Torino was Clint Eastwood's first starring role in four years.

Gran Torino (2008)

Flinty Clint-y Eastwood directs, stars and even sings in this superb drama about an ageing and disgruntled Korean War veteran, who sets out to reform his Hmong neighbour who tried to steal his prized possession, a 1972 Gran Torino car.

Best described as the thinking person's Dirty Harry movie.

“Defiantly old-fashioned, and occasionally, albeit endearingly, self-indulgent. Most of all, it's heartfelt,” wrote The Wall Street Journal’s Joe Morgenstern.

Supplied Antonio Banderas is part of an impressive ensemble assembled for Haywire.

Haywire (2011)

Having hired a porn star to play the lead in The Girlfriend Experiment, Steven Soderbergh went into non-actor territory again by hiring mixed martial arts specialist and former American Gladiator Gina Carano to play black-ops agent Mallory Kane in this action-thriller.

After successfully freeing a Chinese journalist held captive, she is double-crossed and left for dead by someone close to her in her own agency.

The impressive list of co-stars include Antonio Banderas, Michael Douglas, Ewan McGregor, Channing Tatum and Michael Fassbender.

“A vigorous spy thriller that consistently beckons the viewer to catch up with its narrative twists and turns,' wrote USA Today's Claudia Puig.

Supplied Patriot Games was the first of two outings Harrison Ford had as Jack Ryan.

Patriot Games (1992)

Harrison Ford became the second screen Jack Ryan (after Alec Baldwin) when he took on the role of the CIA analyst for this actioner.

This story has Tom Clancy’s beloved literary creation caught in the middle of a terrorist attack on the British Royal Family while on holiday in London. Samuel L. Jackson, Sean Bean and James Earl Jones co-star.

“Ford grounds Patriot Games in a degree of emotion that distinguishes it from most run-of-the-mill action thrillers,” wrote Austin Chronicle’s Steve Davis.

Supplied In Wanted, James McAvoy plays a frustrated office worker who learns that he is the son of a professional assassin.

Wanted (2008)

Angelina Jolie, Morgan Freeman and James McAvoy star in this action-thriller about a frustrated office worker who learns that he is the son of a professional assassin and that he shares his father's superhuman killing abilities.

Also featuring Terence Stamp, Morgan Freeman and a pre-famous Chris Pratt, the film was directed by Kazakh-Russian helmer Timur Bekmambetov.

"Pretty much slams you to the back of your chair from the outset and scarcely lets up for the duration, " wrote Variety's Todd McCarthy.