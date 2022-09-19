Now on Netflix, Christina Applegate and Ed Helms' Vacation 'comedy' one to avoid

Vacation is now available to stream on Netflix.

Vacation (16+, 99mins) Directed by John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldstein ★½

Thirty-two years after first travelling to Walley World and 18 after their last outing, 1997's Vegas Vacation, the Griswolds returned with more farcical family adventures.

Simultaneously arguably a sequel, a reboot and a remake all in one, this 2015 tale sees the now adult Rusty Griswold (Ed Helms, becoming the sixth actor to take on the character) attempting to spend a little quality time with his wife Debbie (Christina Applegate) and two boys (Skyler Gisondo and Steele Stebbins) by taking them on the 2560-mile road trip from their Chicago home to the California theme park from the original film.

Supplied Christina Applegate and Ed Helms' characters suffer many indignities during their Vacation.

Quite why a commercial pilot would choose to do this is the first in a long line of questionable decision-making that pepper this knuckleheaded "comedy".

Making their feature film directorial debuts, Horrible Bosses writers John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein can't quite reconcile their desire for salty language and adult "scenarios", with the underlying theme of "family values".

1983's Vacation, with a script by the late, great John Hughes (Sixteen Candles), was notable for its constant flow of jokes both visual and verbal and Chevy Chase's character's determination to get his family to Walley World come hell or high water. This is only memorable for containing one of the most irredeemably obnoxious screen children since 1990's Problem Child and a succession of gross-out gags that include swimming in raw sewage, America's skodiest hotel room and public monument sex.

A film for those who don't like "foreign cars" and take delight from the result of high-speed quad bike/bovine interaction, this Vacation runs out of gas and good humour early on, with only a scene-stealing cameo from a faucet-metaphor spouting Chris Hemsworth to keep it from stalling completely.

A kind of a cross between We're the Millers and Identity Theft without any real driving purpose, Vacation is an odious mix of tasteless humour and "teachable moments".

Vacation is now streaming on Netflix. A version of this article first appeared in August 2015.