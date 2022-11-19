Jodie Foster at 60: Ten of her best - from Taxi Driver to The Accused

Jodie Foster won an Oscar for her performance in The Silence of the Lambs.

Happy 60th birthday Jodie Foster.

The child star who became an Oscar winner has given the world some truly magnificant movie performances since she first debuted in Disney's 1972 adventure film Napoleon and Samantha.



To celebrate her November 19 milestone and her spectacular career, Stuff to Watch as picked out 10 of her best turns (as well as telling you where you can watch them right now).

Supplied The Silence of the Lambs and Panic Room are among the best Jodie Foster movies available to stream in New Zealand right now.

READ MORE:

* How Jodie Foster stays one of the most 'real' stars in Hollywood

* Money Monster movie director Jodie Foster reveals personal struggle

* Jodie Foster's latest thriller Money Monster sees her behind the camera

Supplied In Taxi Driver, Jodie Foster delivered a performance that belied her tender age.

Taxi Driver (1976, Netflix)

After an already extensive TV career that included voicing Pugsley Addams, the barely teenaged Foster turned many heads with a powerful and provocative performance as Iris in Martin Scorsese's tale of one man's descent into madness.

It was a role that allegedly inspired one man to try and kill the president just to impress her.

Supplied Jodie Foster's Tallulah stole the show in Bugsy Malone.

Bugsy Malone (1976, iTunes)

Foster's mix of maturity and moxie was perfect for Alan Parker's prohibition-era musical populated mainly by pre-pubescents.

Scott Baio might have been the lead, but her torch-singing Tallulah stole the show.

Supplied The Accused earned Jodie Foster has first Oscar.

The Accused (1988, YouTube, GooglePlay, iTunes)

After a relatively quiet period in the 1980s, Foster stormed back into the world's consciousness with this controversial drama about a young woman who suffers a brutal rape in a bar and seeks to not only bring the perpetrators to justice, but the witnesses who did nothing.

Playing Sarah Tobias won her an Academy Award.

N/A Jodie Foster's Clarice Starling was the straight-woman to Anthony Hopkins' scenery chewing Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991, iTunes, GooglePlay, YouTube)

Anthony Hopkins' theatrics stole the show, but Foster's Clarice Starling was the heart, soul and audience's guide in Jonathan Demme's deliciously taut take on Thomas Harris's pulp novel.

It was no surprise when those first three all took home Oscars.

Supplied Laurel Sommersby is not that best pleased to see her husband.

Sommersby (1993, Disney+)

The film might be inferior to original French tale The Return of Martin Guerre, but Foster's performance as a woman who may or may not be aware that the man claiming to be her husband, isn't, is superbly nuanced.

She keeps the audience guessing as to her thoughts and motives with superb effect.

Supplied Foster starred alongside Mel Gibson and the original Maverick himself James Garner in the big screen version of the hit 1950s TV show.

Maverick (1994, Neon)

Proof that Foster was just adept at being a comedienne.

This big screen remake of the popular 1950s TV series, saw her play seemingly straight-woman to Mel Gibson, but in truth her Annabelle Bransford always got the last laugh in what was a surprisingly adept screwball comedy.

Supplied Dr Ellie Arroway is convinced aliens are out there, in Contact.

Contact (1997, iTunes, GooglePlay)

Generation X's answer to 2001 might have been a little too out there for some, but Foster displays intelligence and determination in bringing the role of scientist Dr Ellie Arroway to life.

Also worth seeing for planting the seeds of Interstellar in both Christopher Nolan and Foster's co-star Matthew McConaughey's mind.

Supplied Kristen Stewart and Jodie Foster try to text their way out of trouble in Panic Room.

Panic Room (2002,Netflix)

Foster becomes a female John McLean in this excellent thriller about a woman and her teenage daughter who become imprisoned in their own house by three criminals.

A film that helped hone director David Fincher's tension-building skills, it also features some amazing editing and cinematography.

Supplied Understandably Flight Plan didn't feature on many airline's entertainment systems.

Flight Plan (2005, Disney)

Displaying an impressive physicality and an amazing emotional intensity, Foster maintains her poise and power even when the plot of this terror on a plane tale goes pear-shaped.

She plays the terribly monikered, Kyle Pratt, who wakes up from a nap to find her six-year-old daughter missing and the rest of the aircraft convinced that she was never on the flight at all.

Supplied Carnage saw Jodie Foster part of an impressive acting quartet hired by Roman Polanski.

Carnage (2011, iTunes, AroVision)

Foster is part of an awesome foursome (that also includes John C Reilly, Christoph Waltz and Kate Winslet) brought together by director Roman Polanski for this adaptation of Yasmina Reza's hit play.

As the two couples squabble over the causes and effect of a playground fight between their children, an acting masterclass is on display.

A version of this article first appeared in 2016.