Winona Forever: As she hits 50, here are 10 of her best screen performances

As Winona Ryder celebrates her 50th birthday, Stuff to watch picks out 10 of her best screen performances.

Supplied Winona Ryder has created some memorable characters during her three-decade long acting career so far.

Supplied Winona Ryder was nominated for an Academy Award and won a Golden Globe for her performance in The Age of Innocence.

The Age of Innocence (1993, iTunes, GooglePlay)

Part of Ryder's successful run of period dramas, she was suitably restrained as May Welland, the New York socialite whose engagement to Newland Archer (Daniel Day Lewis) is threatened by the presence of her more worldly cousin (Michelle Pfeiffer).

She won an Oscar nomination for the role.

80s/YouTube Winona Ryder has confirmed a sequel of 80s classic Beetlejuice is in the works.

Beetlejuice (1988, iTunes, GooglePlay)

Ryder's first collaboration with Tim Burton is a riot from start to finish.

She plays goth teen Lydia Deets, who befriends ghostly couple Adam (Alec Baldwin) and Barbara Maitland (Geena Davis) and then seeks out the eponymous bio-exorcist ghost's (Michael Keaton) help when a séance goes awry.

Supplied Winona Ryder plays a prima ballerina desperately trying to hang on to her top dog status in Black Swan.

Black Swan (2010, Disney+)

Natalie Portman and Mila Kunis rightly won the plaudits for their roles in Darren Aronofsky's psychological thriller.

However, Ryder was pitch-perfect as the former prima ballerina threatened by her younger rivals.

Supplied The Crucible saw Daniel Day Lewis reteamed with his The Age of Innocence co-star Winona Ryder.

The Crucible (1996, Disney+)

Ryder reteamed with Daniel Day Lewis for this searing adaptation of Arthur Miller's much-loved play about the Salem Witch Trials.

Fans of this year's horror du jour, The Witch, should definitely check this out.

FoxInternational Tim Burton's movie helped bring Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder together.

Edward Scissorhands (1990, Disney+)

A blonde-barneted Ryder plays the object of Johnny Depp's disfigured scientific-creation's affections in Tim Burton's winsome, whimsical tale.

The story goes that she was scheduled to appear in The Godfather Part III instead, until Depp persuaded her otherwise.

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment Girl, Interrupted became a very personal project for Winona Ryder.

Girl, Interrupted (1999, iTunes, GooglePlay)

The film that underlined the acting talent and potential star power of one Angelina Jolie.

However, it also showcased a vulnerable Ryder as a woman with a borderline personality disorder.

Lionsgate Starring Christian Slater and Winona Ryder, 1988's Heathers has now become a cult classic.

Heathers (1988, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video)

Despite being a flop upon release, this Christian Slater and Ryder-starring black comedy has developed into a true cult classic.

She played Veronica Sawyer, a young woman who goes to extraordinary lengths to break up her high school's toxic clique.

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment This 1994 adaptation of the classic novel featured a number of now big name stars.

Little Women (1994, iTunes)

Part of an impressive young cast that also included Kirsten Dunst, Claire Danes and Christian Bale, Ryder shone as the tempestuous Jo March, in this "sharp and intelligent" (as Roger Ebert succinctly put it) adaptation of Louisa May Allcott's 1868 novel.

The performance earned Ryder her second Oscar nomination.

Supplied Winona Ryder's Allison Taylor kept Lisa Simpson on her toes in a 1994 episode of The Simpsons.

The Simpsons (1994, Disney+)

Appearing in the season six episode Lisa's Rival, Ryder voiced Allison Taylor, a girl who threatens the middle-Simpson sibling's lock on the title of Springfield Elementary's brightest student.

Things come to a head during a diorama contest.

Supplied One of the many surprises of JJ Abrams' reboot of Star Trek was the appearance of Winona Ryder as Spock's Mum.

Star Trek (2009, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video)

While it might not quite have been worth the "For Your Consideration" trade ads Paramount took out to persuade the Academy to vote for her as best supporting actor, Ryder's turn as Spock's Mum Amanda was proof that she still boasted a terrific screen presence.

She likened the role to Marlon Brando's in Superman: The Movie.

A version of this article first appeared in July 2016.