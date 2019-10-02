Despite fallout with PM Jacinda Ardern, Alan Jones manages to keep listeners

Lots of listeners heard Alan Jones’s violent verbiage directed at Jacinda Ardern in Australia. Will the outcry run the belligerent broadcaster’s long and lucrative career off the rails?

Despite an unprecedented backlash against the shock jock over his comments about New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in August, Australian broadcaster Alan Jones has survived another round of career-threatening turmoil, with his 2GB breakfast show taking a minimal hit in the latest Sydney radio ratings.

Jones' show maintained its lead over its breakfast rivals with a 16.8 per cent audience share, despite a 0.3 per cent drop since last survey.

The survey took in the period from July 14 to September 21.

Jones' initial attack against Ardern – in which he suggested Scott Morrison should "shove a sock down her throat" – was broadcast on August 15. It rapidly led to the withdrawal of more than 80 advertisers and sparked a "full review" of the show.

"His listeners are welded on," said veteran media analyst Peter Cox of Jones' success.

"It's the same problem they have in America with Trump. He's not going to lose his supporters no matter what he does wrong or says wrong.

"For these guys, [the backlash] is a badge of honour. The fact they pissed off everybody else, to them is just reinforcement. He's only having to satisfy the audience that likes him."

The result was likely to galvanise Macquarie Media's attempts to recoup lost advertisers, said Cox.

"[Jones'] sales people will be arguing, 'Well, we're still delivering you the same number of listeners so why would you want to drop out? You can't go anywhere else and get that number, so you should be advertising with us'."