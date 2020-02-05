Lightbox, Neon merger will give Netlix some strong competition - media expert

The merger of Lightbox and Neon will pose a strong competition to Netflix and should mean viewers get more shows for less, says media commentator Finlay Macdonald.

Sky Television bought Lightbox from Spark and announced it planned to merge the service with its own Neon streaming site.

Sky has yet to say when the services will merge or how much the combined service will cost. A Sky spokeswoman says only that its new service will remain "competitive" against the likes of Netflix.

Currently, all streaming services cost around $13 a month.

READ MORE:

* Spark completes sale of Lightbox to Sky

* Neon nets Sky Television estimated $3m-$5m

Media commentator Finlay Macdonald, who has worked across broadcasting, publishing and as an editor for more than 20 years, says the combined streaming service should have the might to take on Netflix. The only issue will be how Sky manages its user interface and platform, he says.

Sky hasn't said which system it will use for the new site.

SUPPLIED The Handmaid's Tale streams on Lightbox.

Both Lightbox and Neon have their downsides.

Neon angered many viewers during the release new episodes of Game of Thrones. The site crashed while an episode was uploaded and fans complained about how long it took for new episodes to be released after they aired offshore.

Macdonald says Lightbox also faces its own platform issues, being more "clunky" and less user friendly than Netflix.

"Local streaming really can't compete with a multi-billion dollar platform like Netflix, which is built on debt," he says.

SUPPLIED Broadcaster, editor and publisher Finlay Macdonald.

However, combining both Neon and Lightbox will give the new service a strong line up of programming which stands well against Netflix.

Neon boasts most of the high quality foreign drama found on Sky's Soho channel, including Westworld and Game of Thrones. For $14 a month, it also has internationally popular franchises including Grey's Anatomy and Love Island. Owned by Sky, it carries some local shows made for Prime TV.

Up against Netlifx, which is the cheapest subscription service at $12 a month, both Neon and Lightbox have sought to stand out with a few high profile hits rather than Netflix's vast quantity of programming.

SUPPLIED Lighbox and Neon are set to merge, after Sky bought Lightbox from Spark.

Lightbox hosts favourites including The Handmaid's Tale, Vikings and The Good Doctor. It also has streaming rights to New Zealand made shows including Westside, Bro Town and the BBC's Top of the Lake.

Macdonald says he's been using Netflix, rather than Lightbox or Neon but he will take a look at the combined service.

ITV Love Island streams on Sky's Neon service.

"Netflix has its own issues - too much not very good content, mostly - but it regularly gets some marquee films like The Irishman and Uncut Gems, as well as great series like The Good Place and Occupied, some excellent docos and music and comedy specials, so it's still value for money," he says.

But if the new locally owned service can keep the range of high quality programming currently held across Neon and Lightbox, then he says it stands a good chance at pulling subscribers from Netflix.

Previously, it would have cost viewers $27 a month to access those programmes by having to pay for buy two subscriptions.

Globally, the streaming market has been fragmenting over the last year. Apple and Disney have launched their own streaming sites. Meanwhile, Amazon is investing $1 billion into a single show, Lord of the Rings, despite being a fairly minor player in the streaming market.