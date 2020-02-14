NZME in talks to replace local breakfast shows on The Hits with Jono and Ben

Jono and Ben's arrival at The Hits could spell the end of local breakfast shows on the network.

Stuff understands local hosts on The Hits, such as Canterbury's Brodie Kane and Dave "Fitzy" Fitzgerald, could be pushed out of primetime when Pryor and Boyce arrive in April.

SUPPLIED Jono Pryor and Ben Boyce have joined NZME.

Brodie and Fitzy are among a small group of regional hosts whose shows air instead of The Hits' Auckland-based breakfast show, but that's expected to change. The Hits also broadcasts local programmes in Waikato, the Hawke's Bay, Otago and across the Southern Lakes.

Approached for comment, Kane said she couldn't talk about "employment issues". She and Fitzgerald were off air on Friday, but she said they would be back on Monday.

Other local breakfast hosts include Adam Green and Megan Banks in the Hawke's Bay, Callum Procter and Patrina Roche in Otago, and Craig Ferguson in Queenstown. Stuff has reached out to them for comment.

A spokesman for The Hits' owner NZME confirmed discussions were taking place about the future The Hits and other stations' line ups. He said the broadcaster was not yet able to confirm what would happen to those shows on The Hits.

Asked if the local breakfast shows would continue on The Hits, he replied: "While some changes are possible, we're not in a position yet to give any further details."

There have already been cuts to local radio programming over the past few years, with only a handful of local shows left at NZME's radio stations. The media company also owns Newstalk ZB, ZM and Radio Hauraki.

SUPPLIED The Hits Breakfast Canterbury hosts Brodie Kane and Dave "Fitzy" Fitzgerald are in talks with NZME about the future of The Hits.

NZME announced on Friday that Jono Pryor and Ben Boyce would be replacing The Hits' Auckland hosts Toni Street, Sam Wallace and Laura McGoldrick.

The trio will split up, taking up other radio jobs at the broadcaster. Wallace and Street are moving to Coast with Jason Reeves.

McGoldrick is moving to host a 3pm to 4pm show on The Hits.

From 4pm, The Hits moves to a national broadcast with the drive and night shows. Stuff understands that daytime local shows, starting after the breakfast programme at 9am, are not expected to change in this round of reviews.

SUPPLIED Toni Street and Sam Wallace are moving to Coast FM.

Pryor and Boyce left The Edge, and MediaWorks, at the end of last year. They had hosted the drivetime show with Sharyn Casey, but announced their plans to move to NZME's Radio Hauraki and look for television opportunities at TVNZ.

Hauraki drive host Leigh Hart wanted to cut back on his Monday to Friday slot on the station, NZME chief content officer Mike McClung told Stuff. But on Friday, the company announced Pryor and Boyce would instead be hosting The Hits' breakfast show.

Coast FM host Reeves had been by himself on the breakfast show, after Bernadine Oliver-Kerby left to join Sky Sport.