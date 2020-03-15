Bachelorette: Is Lesina actually ready for love?

"Are you actually ready for a relationship?"

Is Lesina actually ready for love?

Quite a bold question to be asking a woman who voluntarily (I assume!) signed up to find love on a reality TV show, but does Mike have a point? Is Lesina really prepared for something long-term - at least with him?

As far as cliff-hangers go, that clanger isn't a bad one, but let's remember how we got there.

TVNZ Again, there is a lot to unpack here.

Just as Elliott started to catch feelings for Lily, she told him he had to catch something else - a flight back to New Zealand. Elliott was a breath of fresh air, and even the second time around, he made being dumped look like a giggle.

You know who wasn't laughing? Michael. He was clocking up 15 days in the mansion and still, no date.

Saying he was frustrated would be an understatement.

TVNZ I suppose that's one way to get on a horse.

Like everyone else, he said he sacrificed a lot to be there, and for what?

I think we can all agree he and Lesina aren't getting hitched at the end of all this, so is it really fair to keep him around, just to make up the numbers? Apart from what he's missing out on at home, think about how emotionally draining it must be to sit there for TWO WEEKS unable to leave the house (they were self-isolating before it was cool), and then facing rejection every time someone else does.

Ooof. How is someone meant to process that?

He has started threatening to take matters into his own hands, and I'd guess the bags he packed for the last rose ceremony won't be unpacked any time soon.

His face when Logan revealed he was going on another one-on-one with Lesina was one that was calculating the taxi fare to the airport.

Along with Logan, it was Jesse who saddled up for some time with the Bachelorettes, as they learnt how to be Groucho's, or Argentinian cowboys.

Even before they were put through their paces, Jesse got hella confused by the language barrier and possibly tried to propose to Lily? I guess we'd all get the next month of our lives back if that were true and this whole thing was cut short…Logan, your turn, hurry up!

Anyway, back to the test, I mean date. I think the point was to essentially thread a needle with a ring while riding a horse, and it turns out Jesse is an expert horseman and sewer.

TVNZ That's it, it's all done, let's go home now.

Logan, it turns out, is neither of those things.

Lesina loved it though. It seems she thinks complete incompetence is cute. Maybe that's why she's still single?

When the horsing around stopped (sorry, couldn't help myself) the women had one question for their dates: How do you feel about me? So straight to the point, so bold, so ironic, considering what was going to come at Lesina from Mike later on.

Lily wanted to get some affection back from Jesse. It didn't work, and they broke a hammock instead.

But when she pushed to try and find out if Jesse was more than just a bestie, he pulled out this very cute line: "you keep me on my toes, and weak at the knees". He might have meant it as a bit of a gag, but own it, little guy. Feelings are cool.

TVNZ This is not a happy man.

​Lesina, meanwhile, decided to grill Logan on where he draws the line between cocky and confident. He says his confidence is from, and I quote, "having being around the block a lot" and having a sexy side, where he likes to be in control. Mr Grey will see you in the red room now, Lesina.

The sexiness, confident thing kinda flew out the window when the pair had to have a half an hour convo about whether Logan was trying to go in for a kiss, and then the Trip Adviser review of said kiss was less than glowing, but whatever.

This was the most relaxed I reckon Lesina's been on a date in yonks. I'm sure Logan won't be all that chilled when he watches this, only to find out his snogging style is up for critique, but every experience has a price.

And maybe that's what Michael should be thinking, as he missed out on yet more alone time with Lesina on her next group fishing date.

TVNZ Winner winner, fish dinner. Or is it?

Like a mum juggling work and a teacher only day, Lesina promised Michael, Mike and Logan that whoever caught the first fish would get their pick of any reward to just keep them quiet for 10 minutes.

But we all know what happens when there's a competition around these parts. Mike got a little tunnel vision, and surprise, surprise, he was the first to reel one in. And by "one" I mean a catfish; here's hoping that's not a sign of things to come!

Like always with these two, they kept walking the path of deep and meaningful questions, like how Mike could be ready for a relationship after only ending his marriage a year ago. And for once, they were starting to be a little less guarded. Ish. They even snuck behind the boatshed for a kiss.

It was when he called in his winnings - extra time with Lesina at the cocktail party - that things went a little off-course.

He hypothesised that Lesina is more guarded with him than the other guys, and like the scientist she is, she quickly confirmed this theory, and mine in the process (thank you very much).

TVNZ Things are pretty smooth sailing for Lily, all things considered.

She wants him to put in effort, and she thinks he wants her to put in effort and neither is going to make the first move.

And although Mike thinks he is putting in a lot, she thinks it's more like a sparring session each time they are together.

But more than that, he's too similar to what she would date in the outside world and that's apparently a bad thing, probably because the whole idea of this show is to come in and find something you wouldn't have on the outside.

But really, does it matter?

Fed up with everything Mike asked that big question - is Lesina actually ready for a relationship?

We have to wait another day to find out the answer. Maybe Logan should have popped the question while he had the chance.