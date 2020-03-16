Internet sleuths think they've figured out how The Bachelorette NZ will end

WARNING: This article may contain spoilers for The Bachelorette NZ.

We all love a bit of The Bachelorette, and New Zealand's first-ever season has been a wild ride, with its two leading ladies, dramatic evictions, and even a gatecrasher twist thrown in for good measure.

But while the rest of us kick back with our popcorn, a devoted online community has been putting in the hard yards to figure out how it will end.

Matt Klitscher Lily McManus and Lesina Nakhid-Schuster are the Bachelorettes.

It's called BachandBachettefans.net, and is a forum where fans of the franchise come to share their theories — based on some pretty impressive detective work.

These people dissect every scene, comb through contestants' social media profiles and monitor media interviews for any crucial details that may reveal the outcome of the dating show.

TVNZ Lily and Richie enjoy a pash.

So, who have they picked for our very own Dr Lesina Nakhid-Schuster and Lily McManus? Here's what the sleuths are saying...

LILY

Four men may still be in the race for Lily's heart at the time of writing, but the sleuths reckon they've narrowed it down to the final two: fashion designer Richie Boyens and sheet metal engineer Quinn Ryan.

Most have picked Quinn for second place, with one sleuth noting that on a recent Instagram post, Lily liked every comment except one that said "Team Quinn".

They also pointed to an Instagram post in which Quinn shared a romantic photo of him and Lily, but failed to mention her in the caption.

Things are looking more promising for Richie, with the sleuths spotting that both Richie and Lily had previously shared photos to Instagram from the same sunflower field.

They also shared a recent Instagram story of Lily wearing a large ring. "You know who designs massive chunky rings? Richie."

Instagram Both Lily and Richie posted images from the same sunflower field.

Another key detail may be that Lily was found to be following "pretty much Richie's entire extended family" on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Richie recently started following Molly Littlejohn — one of Lily's friends who competed alongside her on The Bachelor — as well as Woman's Day, which may signal a loved-up magazine spread is in the works.

Screenshot The favourite to win The Bachelorette, Richie, started following Woman's Day magazine.

LESINA

Lesina is proving the more elusive Bachelorette for the sleuths, although much of their attention has centred on ousted contestant Kurt Johnston.

In recent weeks Lesina has been sharing Instagram updates revealing that her and Kurt have been hanging out since the show finished filming — but is it just friendship, or something more?

SUPPLIED Kurt and Lesina - more than friends?

"Surely they're not together (would be way too obvious - they'd never be allowed to flaunt it like this) but she seems more comfortable with him than either Aaron or Mike, IMO," wrote one sleuth.

However, many believe the original Bachelorette may not choose any of the remaining bachelors, and finish the show as she started — single.

The doctor has made some potentially telling Instagram comments. When one follower told her they couldn't wait to see who she selected, she replied: "hehe IF I select someone... but I'm sure I'll figure out the right decision in the end!"

Does this mean Lesina will end the show single?

When someone asked her to elaborate, she wrote: "hehe I can't say what happens but I can say that I definitely was always going to make the best decision for me and for the boys involved regardless of what the show was 'meant to look like'."

Her comments even earned her a slap on the hand from the sleuths, with one writing: "Lesina needs to be more careful when responding to comments IMO - at this rate it's only a matter of time before she totally spills the beans."