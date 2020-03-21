Coronation Street's coercive control storyline reaches its climax

WARNING: CONTAINS CORONATION STREET SPOILERS.

We have all looked on in horror as one of the most compelling – and distressing – of recent Coronation Street stories has unfolded over the last year.

So brace yourselves – the upsetting plot about Geoff Metcalfe's (Ian Bartholomew) coercive control of his wife Yasmeen Nazir (Shelley King) comes to a head this week – thanks to the actions of her granddaughter Alya (Sair Khan).

It is the culmination of Alya's growing suspicions about Metcalfe. These were intensified when he succeeded in manoeuvring her out of the family home. Khan, who has played the character since 2014, details Alya's thoughts about Geoff.

"Alya has always had an uneasy feeling about Geoff, before any of the real worrying issues started to happen. She just didn't click with him, thought he was quite smarmy and could tell that there was a veneer of falseness about him.

Sair Khan plays Alya Nazir on Coronation Street.

"She has always held him at arm's length, didn't quite trust him and felt he got his feet under the table too quickly with Yasmeen. They never hit it off, especially because Alya and Yasmeen were so close and were the family unit. So for anyone to come in and break that up was going to be a real shock to the system for Alya and, the fact that it was someone like Geoff, who she really didn't like, was a kick in the teeth."

Alya's animosity towards Metcalfe was only exacerbated when she discovered that he and her grandmother had got married on holiday. According to Khan, "It was a massive turning point when they went on holiday and got married. Alya took personal offence about that because she would have wanted to be there for her Grandma.

"She also thought it was too fast and would have tried to talk her out of it. She would have talked to her about the wider implications of getting married and about how it is not just about love, but everything else that marriage brings. Alya has already been removed from the house, she has been distanced and she is concerned about that."

On Coronation Street, Geoff Metcalfe has taken charge of every aspect of Yasmeen Nazir's life in the most insidious fashion.

Alya's unease about Metcalfe increases when she starts to suspect he is behind the anonymous bad reviews that she has been getting for her business, Speed Daal. Through the negative reviews, the actress observes, "He has found a really easy way to control her and to knock her confidence. That is her Achilles heel. He couldn't manipulate her in the same way as he has done Yasmeen, but he can change his tactics and do it in this way with the bad reviews. His MO is chipping away at people's confidence and finding their weak point and just going for that.

"Alya's identity is to be a good business person – and this is a deeply personal attack on her. It is even more worrying because he doesn't seem to care about the business and the effect it has on their livelihood. It is about being domineering and getting his own way and undermining her."

Jeff Spicer Sair Khan has undertaken a lot of research in preparation for the show's current storyline.

The 32-year-old actress, who appeared in the 2018 British edition of I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, reveals that she has undertaken a lot of research, and that has really helped her prepare for this storyline.

Khan reflects that, "You would think you could reason with the victim, guide them and point out what is going on. But families in these situations are constantly met with rebuttals and denials.

"It makes you appreciate how sensitive this issue is and how manipulated people can be – and they don't even realise what is happening. I have spoken to families affected by coercive control, and I really felt that gut instinct of what is right and wrong came through, but also the helplessness of trying to deal with that."

Sair Khan has been a regular fixture on Coronation Street since 2014.

When Metcalfe announces that he wants to move to Cyprus with Nazir, Alya realises she can no longer just sit back and let matters take their course. She has to intervene.

Khan outlines what is motivating her character at this point. "She is not scared about her own safety, but she needs to be careful not to do something which puts Yasmeen in more danger. At the point where Geoff wants to move to Cyprus, Alya is so scared and worried.

"She fears that Yasmeen is going to be even more isolated and, once he gets her out of the country, it will be even harder to free her from his control. Alya just thinks she has to take the situation into her own hands. She feels she has tried the softly-softly tactic, but she now believes she has to do the right thing and swoop in and look after Yasmeen.

"She has to be the hero."