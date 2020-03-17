Bachelorette: Country boy Michael decides enough is enough and walks

TVNZ Sick of being sidelined, Michael makes the big move

Well, that couldn't have been a worse night for Lesina if she tried.

Did she miss the part in her horoscope that read: "absolutely avoid intimate conversations with men named Michael because you will feel like garbage at the end of it"?

TVNZ Fan favourite, kumara farmer Michael tells it like it is.

Country boy Michael threw in the towel with an impassioned speech about feeling disrespected and being led down the garden path.

Two weeks of his life, and not a single date to show for it, so he has packed his bags and is shipping back to Dargaville.

READ MORE:

* Bachelorette: Is Lesina actually ready for love?

* The Bachelorette: Why are they keeping Michael the kumara farmer around?

* The Bachelorette: Terence opens up about his mental health battles

* The Bachelorette: Richie struggles to decide if he likes Lesina or Lily

You know he had it tough when even Aaron felt bad for him.

But when he stepped forward, hair blowing in a Beyonce-style wind machine, Lesina felt relieved.

Finally, she admitted - at least to the cameras, if not to Michael - that she didn't feel any spark, and it wasn't worth wasting a single date on that.

So why not send him home and keep someone else around?

Obviously, this is TV, and Lesina only has a little bit of control over who she dates when.

Did the producers cotton on to Michael's frustration? Of course they did. Did they orchestrate him being continually side-lined? They probably had a hand in it, yes.

TVNZ Lesina is confronted by Michael at the cocktail party.

But the poor guy just wanted to get to know Lesina a little better or at least get to go home, back to the kumara that truly love him for who he is.

It was actually her second run in with a Michael that night, with Boomer Mike calling her out on some pretty basic home truths.

TVNZ Lesina and Lily react to Michael's decision to head home to New Zealand.

And he was right. Lesina does need to decide what she is here for. It's all well and good to go on telly for a bit of fun, but at the end of the day, hearts and lives are kind of on the line - just ask Michael and his root vegetable crops.

I'm definitely not implying Lesina is taking this lightly. I think it's quite the opposite.

She told a bunch of the guys not long ago that all her expectations have changed now she is up to her neck in this experience. And maybe that's still playing on her mind. Surely you go into something like this thinking (hoping) to find true, lightning bolt, once-in-a-lifetime love.

And if you don't, well, that's a failure (reality). Then there's the pressure (perceived or otherwise) that goes with being the Bachelor(ette) and letting a nation down if you don't get your happily ever after, even though, what do we care, really?

What I'm saying is, is Lesina just over thinking all of this? And are possible relationships getting tossed away because of it? Or does she just not think Mike is worth the effort either?

She seems scared of Mike because they could be perfect in the real world, or he's too similar to what she would go for in the real world, or something implying this world is not all that real. He was left scratching his head about why that could ever be a problem. And Lesina didn't seem to have an explanation at hand.

For all Mike's (edited) faults, the man is exactly that - a grown man, who isn't scared to ask questions Lesina might not like to answer.

Either it hasn't happened or we haven't seen it, but she certainly hasn't had these kinds of conversations, on this level, with Logan or Aaron, which, as Mike said (literally five seconds after I typed this sentence, thank you very much) probably just makes either of them the easy option if this is where her head is at.

Someone who tells you that you are pretty and wonderful, and they love everything about you is definitely safer than someone who makes you question everything you thought about yourself!

And like clockwork, her eyes lit up when Aaron pulled her away to whisper nice things to her after the series of car crash conversations she'd just had.

But even he was asking important questions. Although how it's taken someone two months to ask her why she went on telly to find love is beyond me, and her answer only played into Mike's theory - a quest for personal growth, with maybe a dash of romance on the side, doesn't scream "I'm ready to get engaged", does it?

The cracks were there to see when Mike looked utterly miserable about being taken on another one-on-one date, despite his early assertions he just wanted to spend any second he could getting to know Lesina.

TVNZ Lesina tackles the big issues with Mike.

And going off the teaser for Tuesday's episode, maybe he's had enough altogether? What is going on in paradise?

Meanwhile, over in Camp Lily (yes, she is still here, just rocking her little journey with a lot less drama this week) Richie is getting serious. He's thinking about the future - at least three months ahead - and, quite rightly, wanted to focus on what he can bring for Lily, and how he can bring the best out of her, including picking food out of her teeth.

TVNZ Richie is ready to ride off in to the future with Lily.

He wants to watch her take over the world, and that's kind of adorable.

It's the kind of gooeyness a show like this needs occasionally but has replaced with so much drama any happy ending is going to be tough to swallow - if there's even anyone left to slap on a smile.