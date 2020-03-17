The Bachelorette: Chelsea Winter's ex Mike Bullot quits the show

Mike did all the talking in this break up, but Lesina didn't seem to mind.

Oh lordy, where do we even start?

Mike took social distancing to the extreme and sent himself home to be quarantined from love, Aaron said he was going to be "dismantled" if he didn't end up with Lesina, Richie appeared to be all in for Lily's love, but then Jesse chucked away his copy of the Bro Code and told Lily that actually, "somebody" has been openly questioning her reality TV history - and her authenticity.

And then Lesina hinted maybe she did like Mike, and he shouldn't have gone home.

Let's start at the beginning….

In a particularly fun date spot - the local water park - Mike and Lesina had a particularly unenjoyable conversation.

Dressed like he definitely wasn't planning to stay for a spin on the hydroslide, Mike said it was crazy to walk away from what their relationship was on paper, but in reality, it was all feeling far harder than it ought to.

And Lesina didn't say a word. Like, not a word. It was as if he was breaking up with a mime.

When she found her voice, she agreed it should feel easier than it was. She said she wanted someone to tell her they liked her, before she could feel safe being vulnerable with them.

TVNZ The face of a woman who realises she now has to choose between a cheeseball and an unstable toddler.

Call me crazy, but I'm sure Mike told her that. Maybe not in those prescribed words, but c'mon, if the alternative is someone singing love songs at you, I know which path I'd choose.

I saw someone earlier this week bemoan Lesina's emotional immaturity, and maybe that's exactly it.

But either way, when you're telling cameras you didn't feel like there was anything to fight for, then that's that. He didn't make her feel the way she felt she should feel - and I guess that (lack of) feeling was mutual.

The whole break up was fascinating, some of the most watchable TV of the series and maybe it was because there was no voice over telling us what to feel.

I love Jodie Rimmer, who is the cheeky chappy chatting over each episode, but man, just letting the drama roll out naturally and allowing the show to be driven by the story, rather than the jokes, was pretty satisfying.

Mike's departure means Aaron and Logan have technically made it to the final two by default (that must feel satisfying).

Logan was giddy with excitement, but Aaron clearly processed things a little faster. His chances of getting that final rose are 50/50 - but so is the possibility he'll walk away alone.

And if that happens, he said he will be "distraught, dismantled. I'd be broken…. Losing her is genuinely going to be the worst thing that has happened to me in a long time".

So pretty upset then. Better start crossing your fingers, pal.

Lily's life was looking much brighter. She has four men who are all still sticking around, and at least half of them could be real contenders.

TVNZ How the last supper could have looked if things had gone differently.

​Richie, who seems to spend more time with her than anyone else, did get the hard word from his Bachelorette.

Picking up where Mike left off, Lily wanted him to show her how much he cares and stop holding back as a way to avoid looking clingy. Oh man, she's such a "normie"...

With a little prompting, he finally flicked the switch and admitted he is totally invested in Lily and their future pash sessions. Awwww.

But his theories on Lesina's new-found ability to drive men away certainly threw the cat amongst the pigeons. Logan in particular was upset when he asked the guys what they thought that meant, that she was proving so hard to get to know, and how at times, it seemed she was "showing up and reading off a script".

In principle, it wasn't a dick move.

TVNZ Is it trouble in paradise for Lily and Richie?

Okay, sure, it wasn't captured on camera - just on his microphone - but it's kind of the truth.

Certain men have found her hard to get to know. But it turns out moments before blurting that out, Richie and Lily had been having a backseat goss about Lesina's inability to open up, so if it got back to Lesina, it would look like Richie can't keep Lily's secrets.

Uh-oh, better be nice to the other guys Richie…(spoiler: he did not take this advice.)

Sharing those thoughts with the other guys has sparked some sort of competition about who can be the least mature man in the house.

Quinn refused to talk on camera because he was busy sulking about extra time Jesse had with Lily.

Richie was (unwisely) shouting insults down the table at Jesse.

And Aaron was bitching and moaning about everything from Logan not being as funny as him, to even having to sit through a wine tasting date he childishly calls pointless, because he doesn't care about wine, even though he knows Lesina bloody loves it.

It's as if grown up Mike went home and now the kids are out of control.

Someone call the Super Nanny ASAP, because we've got some grumpy toddlers who need sorting out.

And like clockwork, after Richie was a dick to Jesse, Jesse got his revenge. Sort of.

He didn't give any names, because he still likes The Boyz, but he gave Lily some Cluedo-like hints about who has been questioning her integrity and just how genuine this hunt for love is.

Not quite the romantic moment Quinn thought he'd be missing out on, but now Lily is on the warpath to find out the truth and no one seems safe.

Hell hath no fury like a Lily scorned.