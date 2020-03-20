Lavish alt-history drama The Plot Against America leads winter viewing

Drama series The Plot Against America imagines a world in which Charles Lindbergh is elected President in 1940 and ushers in an era of anti-semitism.

OPINION: The first alternative history I read was Fatherland, by Robert Harris.

Germany had won the war and Adolf Hitler, now in his 70s, ran Europe. Sieg Heil got you a table at The Ritz. There was no chance for Brexit.

Fast forward 10 years in literature. Philip Roth's novel, The Plot Against America (Soho, Tuesdays), sees Charles Lindbergh beat Franklin Roosevelt for the presidency.

The year is 1940 and the world is seen through the eyes of the Levin family from New Jersey. They're Jews living in a Jewish neighbourhood.

SUPPLIED John Turturro stars as Rabbi Lionel Bengelsdorf in the impressive mini-series The Plot Against America.

Lindbergh, an aviator, is a Nazi sympathiser and criticises the "British, Jews and Roosevelt for pushing the US into a war". He has plenty of fascist friends who sit at outdoor tables, drink German beer and give male voice choirs a bad name.

The first episode of this six-part adaptation sets the scene. Herman and Bess Levin have an extended family, some good, some bad. Alvin, a nephew, is in training as a mobster.

Evelyn, Bess's sister, is playing bouncy castles with Angelo, a married Italian. That's Amore. Herman is seeking promotion in the insurance industry.

Lindbergh has yet to fly into the Oval Office, but his influence is like a virus. Soon the Jewish community will feel the effects of prejudice and hatred.

The Plot Against America is a lavish production. It has a cast the size of Hastings when they're not picking fruit. It doesn't accelerate the story.

It allows the viewer to be absorbed in the life of a neutral country, watching on as France falls and the British army is evacuated from Dunkirk. There's still time for potato and hot dog salad.

The series was released in March worldwide and reached New Zealand before having to self-isolate. I'm pleased. With so many movies being withdrawn from cinemas, it's good to find class instead of crass.

A highlight of Eat Well for Less (TV One, Tuesdays) came when presenters, Gregg and Chris, held up an avocado.

"What's that?" the Atkinson family asked. "It looks like a pear that's gone off."

The Blackpool family spent £400 a week on food, most of it on takeaways. But by cooking at home and swapping to cheaper brands, they saved £240 a week. Wonderful.

But Gregg and Chris never mentioned something else that might help. It's called a garden. It grows things.

While we reluctantly watch repeats of Lost And Found (TV3, Wednesdays) there are equally satisfying series on Living (Sky 17, Sundays). The channel's more suitable because it's about living. Long Lost Family UK brings families together who are lost, mislaid or stockpiled.

Sometimes Dad goes to the corner dairy for fags and never returns. His nicotine stains are missed by the family and his spare dentures. But then 30 years later he's found with an e-cigarette and new teeth. Hosts Nicky Campbell and Davina McCall have located him.

This week Richard, who was adopted, longs to meet his birth mother, Pat Howard, while Tania hasn't heard from her dad for more than 20 years. Richard's had devoted foster parents, but still wants to thank Pat for giving him life.

By searching through marriage records, she's found. Pat looks at his photo and exclaims: "What a lovely young man. He turned out really well." Yes, he did Pat.

Tania saw her dad, on and off, until she was 15 and then he vanished. Ahmad, an Iranian student, came to London to study. Instead he had a fling with Julie, Tania's mum, then moved to New York, but she wouldn't follow.

When Ahmad was traced to Virginia, he explained he was engaged by the CIA to be a mole and infiltrate Ayatollah Khomeini. He had to cease contact with everyone.

Now retired, he'd forgotten he could reconnect. Yeah, right. However, Ahmad made amends not just by reuniting with Tania, but meeting Julie and, like a good mole, digging deep into her affection.

Long Lost Family can be enjoyable when, for whatever reason, families are reunited and stay in contact. You might lose a bathroom, but you gain a spare set of dentures.

I'm musing now, but how many children thank their parents for giving them life.

Malcolm Hopwood is a Stuff columnist