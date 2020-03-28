Coronation Street's Jane Hazelgrove reveals why her character's maternal instincts finally kick in

WARNING: CONTAINS CORONATION STREET SPOILERS.

It's fair to say that Bernie Winter (played by Jane Hazlegrove) from Coronation Street will never win a Mother of the Year Award.

Not averse to the odd scam, she is a dodgy character who has been conspicuous by her absence in the life of her daughter Gemma (Dolly-Rose Campbell).

But this week, Winter really steps up to the plate to help her daughter, who has recently given birth to quads and is manifesting the early signs of post-natal depression. She turns up out of the blue on the Street to bring Gemma vital support at a time of great crisis.

Hazlegrove, who has portrayed the character since last July, begins by detailing what makes WInter suddenly reappear in Weatherfield. "She gets a phone call from Gemma. She says she's alright, but Bernie's heard something in her voice that indicates that she needs some help.

"Whatever tiny bit of maternal instinct that Bernie's got has suddenly been heightened, and she comes back to do what she can."

Jane Hazlegrove plays Coronation Street's Bernie Winter.

The 51-year-old actress, who played the role of the compassionate paramedic Kathleen "Dixie" Dixon on both Casualty and Holby City for a decade, continues that Winter is taken aback by what she finds when she shows up at her daughter's place. "I think she is surprised, not necessarily by the chaos that four babies brings, but certainly about her daughter's mental health.

"Bernie can see it deteriorating. Gemma's not herself, she's not the Gemma that everyone knows and loves. There's something that's not quite right."

Hazlegrove, who has also starred in London's Burning, Making Out and Silent Witness, says that Wintere feels guilty about leaving Gemma to manage without her. "She very much regrets that, but hindsight is a wonderful thing, isn't it?"

Bernie Winter hasn't always seen eye-to-eye with daughter Gemma (Dolly-Rose Campbell) and her partner Chesney Brown (Sam Aston).

Winter, who was already experienced deep unhappiness over the revelation that her son, Paul, was groomed by her then partner, is also very dubious about Imogen and Vanessa, the new "friends" that Gemma has made at a new mothers' group. Winter senses that they are only making Gemma's life more miserable.

Hazlegrove comments that, "Bernie does not think a lot of them. She's lived quite a life and I think she has a rather brilliant sense of perspicacity.

"Her instincts are not always right, but, as far as these two women are concerned, she knows that they're not good for Gemma, and they're perhaps disempowering her. She's no fool, Bernie!"

Things only get worse for Gemma, as she breaks down and confesses to her mother that she is feeling low. According to Hazelgrove, "It's devastating. I think Bernie is quite cross with herself that she didn't see it sooner and that she hasn't been around.

"It's time for Bernie to stop being selfish and be selfless, which is something Bernie hasn't done before. I do think Bernie can change. I think what happened with Paul has given her a real kick up the backside about listening to that still quiet voice that mums have."

Having quads has presented plenty of challenges for Gemma Winter and Chesney Brown.

It is at this point that it begins to dawn on Winter that this is more than just Gemma feeling a bit stressed and down. The actress explains that, "I don't know that she did initially – she put it down to tiredness because that's what Gemma's been saying.

"But Bernie's got 30 years on her, so she maybe sees a bit more than Gemma thinks she's revealing."

So this is a chance for Winter for once to come to her daughter's aid. Hazlegrove reflects that, "I don't think the old Bernie's ever far away as far as the scams are concerned. But she's got to knuckle down now and help her family because she doesn't want to see that broken.

"She's actually repairing for the first time. She's spent the last 30 years deconstructing things – and now it's time to repair."

Jane Hazlegrove played paramedic Kathleen "Dixie" Dixon on both Casualty and Holby City.

The actress signs off by underscoring that this moment shows Winter really does care for her kids and wants an opportunity to make up for letting them down in the past. "Absolutely. She's always loved them, even though she wasn't a natural mum."

Hazlegrove adds that, "She's been quite a selfish woman for too long, and the kids in a lot of respects had to bring themselves up. I hope this is the point where she goes, 'this is what it's like to be a mum, this is my chance'.

"Bernie is a lioness – and she's going to do everything she can to make sure that her baby is alright."