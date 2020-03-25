The Bachelorette: The final cocktail party and the end of the dream

Lily needs more time as it goes down to the wire.

Remember when you were 24 and you thought, hey, I am a sophisticated woman and I can cook lasagne and I am going to invite some friends round and throw a dinner party?

But then it turned out, you were not sophisticated, because emptying a box of white wine before the appetisers is not classy, and YOU can't cook lasagne, your mum can, and your friends are even less civilised than you, but that only dawned on you when Bex and Gemma started fighting, but rather than have it out with each other they kept pulling you back into the kitchen to have a bitch, while at the table they are telling each other how stunning their Going Out Tops look.

Matt Klitscher Lesina is just wondering how long after dessert she just has to wait before kicking these guys out.

Yeah, so the final Bachelorette NZ "cocktail party" felt a little bit like that. Minus the cask wine.

With fancy napkins and a lovely flower arrangement, it was all a bit of a mess.

There were unnecessary apologies and awkward admissions and Logan showing some emotion (even if that was admitting he was a jealous man) and Lily letting slip every secret Lesina has ever told her - to the people those secrets were about.

There was forewarning of breakups, and there were tears. Lots and lots of tears.

Matt Klitscher Lily had a chat with Quinn.

Our hosts, Lily and Lesina, had invited some of their closest male friends, but they each have a very different relationship with each other….

Lily has a physical, "warm" connection with Quinn, but not banter. She has banter with Jesse, but is it physical at all? And Richie is a happy middle ground between the two.

Lesina has romance and (apparently some emerging) banter with Logan, but where is the sexual chemistry and lust?

She has a lot with Aaron, but is concerned they would have nothing to talk about once the cameras stopped rolling and oh yeah, that "grumpy" red flag his dad raised (and I think the word he actually used was angry, but hey, semantics).

While the hosts were late to their own party, the guests had time to sit in perfectly awkward silence until Lily and Lesina came along to lighten the mood. It turns out one of the guests will never be invited back after tonight - and no one wants that.

Lily is confused by everything right now, but Lesina seems pretty certain how this is all going to end for her.

She has absolutely made up her mind to choose no one. Of course she hasn't said it out loud, but when you have a Bachelorette throwing that around as an option - to the men she is choosing between (!!) - you know you're not going to end up with a coin toss and a 24 hour engagement, a la Jordan Mauger.

Between the courses, Lesina runs this idea past both her final two prospects.

Logan digests the news exactly how you could hope. He tosses a "Yas Queen" back at Lesina, telling her he'd respect her even more if that was what she did because it would show she wasn't going to settle for any old piece of garbage.

Aaron, surprise, surprise, has the complete opposite reaction.

Matt Klitscher And a chat with Jesse....

He would hate it if she picked no one, because then it would mean they've all failed.

Oh, and apparently he LOVES Lesina but won't tell her that until she picks him (dude, no!) but if she doesn't no worries, it'll only take him three weeks to get over it.

In between this ridiculousness, Lily's loose lips are sinking Lesina's ships. She's spouting all of Lesina's dirt - and some of the other guy's as well.

Aaron's gutted Lily put his box out into the world for everyone to talk about. Minds out of the gutter please - he's talking about the lovely little box of trinkets he pulled together to remind Lesina of all the good times, and none of the times she was wondering why she was on this dumb rollercoaster.

Matt Klitscher And with Richie before starting all over again

He was not upset because he hated the box, but, quite considerately, he didn't want Logan to have to sit through talk of the box - much like he did with that song!

Logan, who did have to sit through talk of the box, summed everyone's feelings up quite nicely when he said, "f... the box".

F... the box and f..., Lily is being a savage with her guys in the best way possible.

When two thirds of them are trying to swoop in and help her make decisions based on information they think they have theories about but neither can stack any of it up, it's totally understandable that she publicly labelled Jesse as "not a sexual guy" and then said there's a disconnect between the way Quinn's face makes her feel compared to what he says (although Quinn is the only innocent party in this whole thing, so be nice!)

TVNZ Art is wondering what he did in a past life to end up in the middle of this drama

Like a bus station, Lily's one-on-one time was a revolving door purely because, as Richie so eloquently put it, there was some drama brewing, like a beer no one wanted to drink.

That's right, we were still harping on about that conversation no one saw where Richie apparently questioned Lily's integrity and Jesse told her so - only he didn't, and instead made it super confusing and now all the wires in the Bachelorette universe are crossed.

TVNZ Look at these guys all grown up and sick of each other.

And so, here we are, in the final hour(ish) with Richie resurrecting this dead dog one more time, throwing Jesse back under the bus, calling him a sneaky liar and leaving room for Jesse to question Richie entirely and make Lily want to just go home and put her comfy PJs on by herself.

Like any put out dinner party host, Lily was not pleased her night had been ruined.

She didn't have time for anymore of this he said/he said whinging. Even Richie was annoyed he did what he did and said what he said, when he said it. Even Art was being dragged into this whole sorry situation - and what did he do to deserve that?

Quinn meanwhile must have been sitting back somewhere peaceful, downing beers, shovelling corn chips in his beautiful face and wondering where the hell everyone else was.

But by the time the rose ceremony rolled around, things were tense, particularly for Lily, who was so overwhelmed, she needed to walk away, have a cry, have a Lesina cuddle and regroup before sending someone home.

Lesina hasn't bailed on the show just yet, giving both Aaron and Logan roses, which means they will be heading home to meet her folks.

But for Lily, it's still a case of wait and see. Jesse who got her first rose - a win for the mental connection they share - but will that second rose go to a chemistry overload with Quinn, or middle ground with Richie, despite everything that happened with that s.... beer no one wants to drink?

And does the loser have to do the dishes?