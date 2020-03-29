Lock(down) these in: The TV you need to see this April

While our current situation provides the perfect opportunity to catch up with all those shows we meant to watch but haven't, it's also good to know there's plenty of new stuff planned to hit our screens over the next month.

Amongst the free-to-air goodies on offer are a new series of The Great British Bake Off (Prime, April 7), a British version of Ninja Warrior (Three, April 3), Billy Connolly's Great American Trail (TVNZ1, April 2) and a second installment of Prime's slow-TV journeys, Go Further South (April 10), which promises a 12-hour cruise across the Sub Antarctic islands and along the Ross Sea coast as far south as Scott Base, Antarctica.

TVNZ OnDemand has Australian psychological drama The Secret She Keeps (April 23) and the second series of hit ITV drama Liar (April 8), while Natalie Dormer and Nathan Lane team-up for Neon's Penny Dreadful spin-off series City of Angels (April 27).

Netflix's eclectic line-up includes the return of Ricky Gervais' After Life (April 24) and a coming-of-age comedy inspired by Mindy Kaling's childhood called Never Have I Ever (April 26), while Sky TV's Discovery channel has a new version of 1980s favourite Ripley's Believe It or Not!, Lightbox is home to crime-drama Miss Scarlet & the Duke and the Rialto Channel premieres Norwegian crime thriller Twin (April 7).

However, after looking through April's schedules, Stuff has come up with a list of a dozen shows well worth checking out.

Sanditon, Mrs America and Defending Jacob are among the new shows available for Kiwis to view next month.

READ MORE:

* The TV you need to see in March 2020

* Want to continue watching? How to binge more of six popular Netflix shows

* The Netflix crime shows and movies you need to watch

* The best primary school-age kids movies to watch on Netflix right now

DEFENDING JACOB (April 24, Apple TV+)

Michelle Dockery, Jaeden Martell and Chris Evans play the Barbers in Defending Jacob.

Captain America himself Chris Evans teams up with Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery for this eight-part crime drama based on the 2012 book by William Landay.

The pair play Andy and Laurie Barber who have to deal with the fallout when their 14-year-old son is accused of murder.

HOME BEFORE DARK (April 3, Apple TV+)

Apple TV+ Brooklyn Prince is the young star of Home Before Dark.

Inspired by the life of young Orange Street News journalist Hilde Lysiak, this 10-part mystery follows a young girl who moves from Brooklyn to the small lakeside town her father left long ago.

It's there that she uncovers a cold case that everyone in town, including her dad, had tried hard to bury.

The Florida Project's Brooklyn Prince and One Day's Jim Sturgess star.

KILLING EVE (April 27, TVNZ OnDemand)

Expect Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh to square-off once again in the third series of Killing Eve.

Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer re-team for the third season of Phoebe Waller-Bridge's hit black comedy.

Struggling in their attempts to live their lives without each other, Eve and Villanelle are set to discover that their journey back will cost both of them friends, family, allegiances and, maybe, even some of their souls.

I KNOW THIS MUCH IS TRUE (April 29, Neon/SoHo 2)

Mark Ruffalo plays Dominick and Thomas Birdsey in I Know This Much is True.

Mark Ruffalo pulls double duty as Dominick and Thomas Birdsey in this six-part mini-series based on Wally Lamb's 1998 popular novel.

It focuses on Dominick's troubled relationship with his paranoid schizophrenic twin brother and his efforts to get him released from an asylum.

The impressive cast also includes Melissa Leo, Juliette Lewis, Rosie O'Donnell, Imogen Poots and Kathryn Hahn.

THE MIDNIGHT GOSPEL (April 20, Netflix)

Pendleton Ward's The Midnight Gospel has a rather different tone to his much loved kids' series Adventure Time.

Adventure Time creator Pendleton Ward turns his hand to more adult animation with this blood, guts and swearing-filled space adventure.

It's the story of Clancy, a spacecaster who uses his malfunctioning multiverse simulator to leave the comfort of his extra-dimensional home on the Chromatic Ribbon to interview a variety of beings living on other worlds.

MRS AMERICA (April 16, Neon)

Cate Blanchett heads an all-star cast in Mrs America.

This nine-part, 1970s-set drama tells the tale of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) and the unexpected backlash led by a conservative woman named Phyllis Schlafly, the self-styled "sweetheart of the silent majority".

Headliner Cate Blanchett is joined in the cast by Rose Byrne, Elizabeth Banks, Sara Paulson and our own Melanie Lynskey.

NOUGHTS AND CROSSES (April 10, TVNZ OnDemand)

Noughts and Crosses focuses on a pair of star-crossed lovers brought up in a racist society.

Based on the first of English author Malorie Blackman's young adult novels, this six-part drama is set in an alternate, 21st Century Britain where native African people had colonised Europeans, rather than the other way around.

Trying to navigate this world are Sephy and Callum, who are divided by their colour, but united in their love for one another.

"If Noughts And Crosses makes you feel uncomfortable, it's doing its job," wrote Screen Daily's Fionnuala Halligan.

RUN (April 13, Neon)

Domhnall Gleeson and Merrit Wever are the stars of Run.

Fleabag's Emmy-winning team of Vicky Jones and Phoebe Waller-Bridge reunite for this seven-part comedy thriller about Ruby Richardson (Merritt Wever), whose humdrum life is thrown upside down when she receives a text from her college sweetheart Billy Johnson (Domhnall Gleeson).

He invites her to drop everything and meet him in New York, fulfilling a pact they made almost two decades earlier.

​SANDITON (April 6, UKTV)

Sanditon tells the tale of the impulsive and unconventional Charlotte Heywood.

Emmy and BAFTA-winning writer Andrew Davies brings Jane Austen's unfinished last novel to life in this eight-part period drama.

It tells the tale of the impulsive and unconventional Charlotte Heywood, who swaps her quiet rural home for the intrigues and dalliances of a seaside town on the make.

"Sanditon is sexy escapism.. tart and political, gorgeous and honest. Austen would have loved it," wrote IndieWire's Ann Donahue.

SPY WARS WITH DAMIAN LEWIS (April 29, Duke)

Damian Lewis is the host of Spy Wars.

The Homeland and Billions actor fronts this docu-drama series which reveals the remarkable true stories behind the most gripping and significant international spy operations of the last 40 years.

"Watching any of the episodes in this series is like being immersed in a hefty work of fiction propelled by complex depths and sharp plot twists, not to mention suspense," wrote Wall St Journal's Dorothy Rabinowitz.

TALES FROM THE LOOP (April 3, Amazon Prime Video)

Amazon Prime Video Tales From the Loop explores the town and people who live above a machine built to unlock the mysteries of the universe.

Inspired by the acclaimed works of Swedish artist Simon Stålenhag, this eight-part series explores the town and people who live above "The Loop", a machine built to unlock the mysteries of the universe – making things possible that were previously relegated to the realm of science-fiction.

The cast is headed by Vicky Cristina Barcelona's Rebecca Hall and Games of Thrones' Jonathan Pryce.

WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS (April 16, Neon/SoHo2)

What We Do in the Shadows' New York-based vampires are back for a second season.

Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi's Staten Island-based vampires are back for a second season.

While little is known so far about this latest 10-episode run, US comedian Craig Robinson has been cast as the leader of a group of vampire hunters, The Sixth Sense's Hayley Joel Osment has a key role and Star Wars' Mark Hamill is rumoured to also be making an appearance.