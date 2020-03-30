The Bachelorette's emotional farewell to two fine gents

When a fireside chat starts with “you’re such a nice guy”, things are never going to end well.

We'll address the sad bits in a min, but first: move over Lily. Get out of the way Lesina. Sorry you two, it's been fun but it's over. In these weird and troubling times, we have found our true beacon of light and love. Lesina's mum, Camille.

Or should that be Dr. Camille, because, well, that's her name. What a woman. If she wasn't already madly in love with Lesina's dad, I'd say get her ready for the next season of this gruelling show - she would 100 per cent make it a wild and wonderful ride.

TVNZ Lily was torn in two when she sent the Mighty Quinn home.

Since she can't do it, I have another option. Come on down, Bachelors Quinn and Logan. Because, well, what can you say? That was a one-two gut punch we didn't see coming.

Quinn was an early frontrunner, an apparent sure thing, but in this wacky world, the heart wants what the heart wants (or doesn't want, in this case).

Lily was beside herself sending Quinn home at the last rose ceremony of the series.

She admitted there was a moment, earlier in this whole crazy ride, that she thought Quinn was it, the last man standing. We all did! But the chemistry was too much, and the connection too little. Ooof.

Through the painful goodbye, Quinn proved what an absolute gentleman he is.

He said all the right things to Lily, he took the guy's feelings in the spirit they were intended, and he did not lose his shit, even when every fibre of his being probably wanted to scream down the camera, "What the f*** just happened?"

TVNZ The face of a fallen angel.

Line that man up as the next Bachelor/Celebrity Treasure Island stud/Prime Minister (actually, I take that back, Jacinda's got this).

He might not say a whole lot, but he is a true little star who will have a queue of women lining up around the speedway track for him as soon as this very serious lockdown malarky has run its course.

And Logan was just as lovely and gracious, even when his heart was being torn into a thousand little pieces.

Despite wowing Lesina's parents and coming out of his shell a little more, he was always just the steady ship when the Aarons and the Mikes of the world were floating around causing mayhem. He was not the guy Lesina got excited about.

When a fireside chat starts with "you're such a nice guy", things are never going to end well. Like she was in a parallel universe to Lily and Quinn, Lesina couldn't find any chemistry with Logan. And again, just like Quinn, he left with a huge amount of dignity.

That line about not wanting to show Lesina how hurt he was, so she could be excited about whatever decision she made next - ugh, you got me Logan. You finally got me. In the words of the ever-wise J. Bieber, is it too late now to say sorry?

TVNZ Logan, I take it all back. You are too good for this world.

Rewind 45 minutes and before letting him go (it seems nicer than dumping him), Lesina took Logan, and Aaron, home to meet her folks, where she made it very clear she wanted - and would probably listen to - her parent's opinions, and yet here we are… Logan-less and if I was Aaron, I probably wouldn't be feeling to flash either.

While Logan won her mother's heart with the promise of joining her steel drum band (me too! Me too!) Aaron opened proceedings by dropping an (yes it absolutely was) stereotypically racist clanger about wishing he had Caribbean heritage because then he'd be a better dancer (eek).

Thankfully Lesina's mum was not afraid to loudly point out she heard him but wasn't commenting on it (therefore absolutely commenting on it) and have I mentioned I. Love. Her.

Her questions to Aaron were so good. Forget Daryl The Mole, Lesina should have had her mum on the inside from day one because she would have learnt a heck of a lot very quickly about these men.

Hell, she even threw production under the bus, making her on camera interview near useless by refusing to give an opinion on Aaron until the producer asking the question gave hers first.

If he thought Lesina was bad at dodging questions, Boomer Mike's head would have exploded in frustration if he'd made it to the meeting mum stage.

When it was all said and done Aaron had won over half the family; mum was sceptical, dad loved him because he was a teacher (and other things, too of course) and Lesina's sister was a voice of reason, reminding her the final rose was never going to be a marriage proposal, more a "wanna keep dating" offer.

TVNZ Meet the parents.

None of it helped Lesina though, who just walked away more confused than ever and during their final fantasy date/sleepover thingy Lesina basically spelt out to Aaron that she didn't see this going anywhere and he visibly crumbled in front of her.

She wasn't sure if they would get along in the real world, which is quite a bold statement given they are 100 weeks into this, but hey ho. She's finally figuring out what she wants out of this and you can't blame her for that.

Aaron was/is optimistic it could still work out, he even took his shot and threw out the "I love you", tearfully admitting he was worried that this could be all over.

In a kind/misguided move, Lesina said she had simply wanted to ask his advice with all that stuff about it not working (what?! He would say "pick me, you fool") and that she felt bad about making him feel upset and asked him to join her for the fantasy suite night time date. Ugh, even I'm confused.

But now, with Logan gone, it's Aaron or nought for Lesina, and by calling an ominous meeting at a beach in the rain, I think I know where my money is….

TVNZ Yeah, this doesn't look good for Aaron

For Lily, things were (seemingly) simple once she made the decision to leave Quinn to the hordes of adoring fans lined up around the block for him.

She's moving things along with Richie and Jesse (who still hate each other's guts) and both guys seemed to impress her hoot-and-a-half family.

Jesse even clawed back a foot-in-mouth comment about her parent's age with a group pile on, focused on all of Lily's bad qualities.

Her mum lapped up his cheeky charm, but Lily was struggling with the idea of choosing between Jesse's cheeky charm and Richie's quiet confidence.

Maybe a night in the fantasy suite can clarify things for Lily. Or maybe not. But at least it can't be as bad as what Lesina is absolutely about to dish out to Aaron on that moody beach tomorrow night.