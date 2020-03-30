The Bachelorette: Quinn's R-rated messages, lying to locals and losing in love

He got Lesina Nakhid-Schuster's first impression rose and was the first contender Lily McManus took on a single date, but none of that could save Bachelorette NZ fan favourite Quinn Ryan from a heartbreaking elimination.

Fans were shocked at his elimination as the Bachelorettes narrowed things down to their final two, with many viewers assuming he would be there at the end.

And Ryan admits watching his relationship with McManus play out on screen each week has been challenging, but he says what you saw on screen was what you got. He wasn't there for the drama, just McManus.

"I've moved on...but I was really invested in my relationship with Lily. I wasn't there to p... around. I was there to try and get to the end with her, but obviously seeing some of those harder moments has been a bit gnarly," he says.

Before filming started, Ryan, who is a stock car driver when he's not working as a sheet metal engineer, said he applied for the show for the adventure. On reflection, now he says he had no clue he would end up feeling so much for The Bachelorette in the process.

SUPPLIED He got Lesina Nakhid-Schuster's first impression rose and was the first contender Lily McManus took on a single date, but it wasn't to be for Quinn.

"Nah, not at all, aye? But next minute you are halfway through and you think, 'S.. I kind of like this girl'. And before you know it, you bloody really like her and you're like, holy s..., she's coming home to meet the family. And when that happened, that was when I thought, this is real."

Despite being Nakhid-Schuster's favourite on night one, when McManus arrived early in the season as the show's second Bachelorette, Ryan quickly fell into "Team Lily".

TVNZ The friendships are what Quinn will remember from the show.

But he remembers on their first date, he told her McManus wasn't going to fall in love with her on the show. He says she understood, and felt the same - in his opinion, the time pressures of filming just don't let that happen.

"You just don't spend enough time with them [for that to happen]. But I had some really strong feelings for the girl.

"A lot of people watch it and think this is crap, but it's not. People don't realise you only get so much time with the girl - and that part sucks - but all these feelings were real."

TVNZ Before filming started Ryan, who is a stock car driver when he's not working as a sheet metal engineer, said he applied for the show for the adventure.

Ryan says there was a clear physical chemistry between him and McManus from day one and going into the last rose ceremony, he thought he was on pretty solid ground.

He had witnessed the "beef" between fellow final three Jesse Williamson and Richie Boyens at the cocktail party before the last two roses were handed out but chose to avoid the conflict and assumed McManus would appreciate that.

"I was just sitting back, thinking surely [Lily's] going to go for someone who stayed out of the drama."

He said he was especially hopeful after McManus' visit to meet his family - a trip he thought had gone really well.

"But then you get back to the Airbnb where all the boys were staying, and you'd catch up and everyone was saying they'd had an amazing time.

TVNZ There was a bond between the two, but Lily decided it wasn't enough.

"So you're thinking, whose [date] was better? I was just kind of trusting in what we had and that it should be enough, but…"

Surprisingly, Ryan's only regret is holding back the "garbage" side of himself on camera and in front of McManus. He says while the cameras were around, everyone had some sort of emotional wall up and Ryan says he was conscious of how he presented himself to the nation.

But he wishes he had made it to the final date, where the couples can spend the night together without cameras, so McManus could see the less polished, more well-rounded side of his personality.

It wasn't to be though, and Ryan says the support from viewers throughout the season has been incredible - and surprising.

He says since the show started, he has had to come up with ways to deflect questions about his current relationship with McManus from interested Hawke's Bay locals who wish him well in supermarkets and at stock car races.

But he says the biggest surprise has been the number of R-rated messages he's been sent over the past few months, including suggestive photos - often including roses.

"Most of the time [the messages] are lovely. And I tell them thanks for the kind words. But there has been a couple of nudes sent through."

Anyone hoping to catch his eye should be warned: he says his future partner will hopefully be someone who knew him before The Bachelorette, "and isn't just with me because I was on a TV show".