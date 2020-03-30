The Bachelorette NZ: Logan wasn't ready for his unexpected dumping

When a fireside chat starts with “you’re such a nice guy”, things are never going to end well.

It's been a tough couple of weeks for The Bachelorette NZ's Logan Carr. Not only did he have to watch himself be dumped from the show earlier than expected, but in his real life as a travel agent, he's had a frantic time helping Kiwis get home safely, before a number of his Flight Centre colleagues were made redundant as coronavirus changes the way we travel.

While his job is safe, and he busies himself with other projects during the nationwide lockdown - yes, including playing his guitar - Carr relived the dramatic end of his relationship with Lesina Nakhid-Shuster on Sunday night as he was sent home before the final rose ceremony, leaving just Aaron McNabb in the running the heart of New Zealand's first Bachelorette.

TVNZ They might have done a lot of pashing, but both admit now there was no spark.

Viewers might have been stunned with how it played out - a tearful fireside conversation before what could have been the pair's first overnight date, without cameras - Carr, in many ways, is thankful.

"I wasn't ready for the experience to be over; I was ready for there to be no cameras and to let my guard down completely. Not getting to have that chance sucked. But at the same time, I was pretty grateful that she did it then. As soon as she clicked and had it figured out, she didn't string me along and she let me know to my face in a really positive way," he says.

READ MORE:

* The Bachelorette: The final cocktail party and the end of the dream

* The Bachelorette: Is Lesina heading to a life alone?

* Lots of drama, no regrets: The Bachelorette NZ's Aaron McNabb opens up about his time on the show

"I remember driving away that night, and there's a lot of stuff that goes through your head, and I remember thinking it was really embarrassing - I'd never seen on any other version of [the show] someone going home right before the fantasy suite. Like, what a f...ing idiot. But it makes sense, once you get over the embarrassing feeling."

With time to process what happened, he has nothing but admiration for Nakhid-Schuster being brave enough to make the difficult decision that has proved unpopular with fans of the show.

"And it took a lot of guts to break out of what she's 'supposed' to do at that stage, and actually do what she thought was the right thing."

While he was developing deep feelings for his Bachelorette, she spoke frequently of their lack of chemistry. And now, Carr can see where she was coming from - sort of.

"There were definitely times that were not shown on camera, like the horse riding date where, while Jesse and Lily were being filmed, we were sort of running around the paddock making out everywhere for a good half an hour," he says.

"But I think Lesina was really smart and she picked up on that sort of stuff before I did. I think deep down I kind of knew. There were times when I'd look at her and think, 'I think you're awesome, I want to jump you'. And there would be other times I'd look at her and wonder if we were vibing a little bit more just as friends? Like, on paper it looks great but in real life we're just missing that spark."

But he says his main priority throughout the experience was to focus on how he felt about Nakhid-Schuster.

Bachelorette suitor Logan Carr was asked to leave just before the Bachelorette sleepover.

"Because I couldn't control how she felt about me."

Before it ended without that final rose, Carr had made a name for himself as the "cheesy" romantic of the Bachelorette mansion - particularly with his musical serenades and deliveries of blocks of gouda. He clearly doesn't regret the overt displays of affection but warns any future girlfriends that the reality might be a little toned down.

"Romance, to me, doesn't have to be big things. It can be small, thoughtful things," he says.

"When I did the cheese toastie early on, I told Lesina one of the big things for me was that I wanted to do things that translate to real life. Like making a toasted sandwich or setting up a movie night in the lounge. Going to an area that the producers had set up for you, that's not something that translates [to real life].

"Obviously I did things a bit more than I would in real life, but I think that's just the nature of the show. You are there to try and romance someone."

And when it comes to love going forward, Carr, who has been married before, says the heartbreak he felt on The Bachelorette has made him even more ready for his happy ever after.

"It's tough. You watch yourself fall for someone... but I felt really positive about the whole thing as well because it came across pretty much the way I remember it - which is that it sucked, but also there was something sweet about it. Lesina made me feel like I could fall in love again. And I hadn't felt that way for a really long time.

"My heart feels a lot more open and I feel a lot more put together and ready for something real than I did going on to the show, so that's an amazing outcome.

"Ultimately you want to go on there and walking away with someone that means a lot to you is the number one thing, but I've come out of it with a bunch of personal growth, and to have that hope, I'm just so grateful that she was my Bachelorette."