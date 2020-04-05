A beginner's guide to listening to podcasts

OPINION: I'm always shocked when people tell me that they've never listened to a podcast.

It's often followed by a statement about them not having the time, or not really getting podcasts, or worse, not knowing where to start.

So, while we're all living the new normal in our bubbles, allow me to arm you with all the info on how to get started on your maiden podcast voyage.

RNZ Today's Detail podcast is a pick of Sharon Brettkelly, Alex Ashton and Alexia Russell's favourite podcasts of the year.

JESSICA LEWIS Now is a great time to give podcasts a try.

FIND THE RIGHT APP

To keep and organise your podcasts, you need a podcast app that allows you to subscribe to shows and listen. Your smartphone has a built-in podcast app; for iPhone, its Apple Podcasts app, and for Android users, the easiest option is to play podcasts through the Play Music app. There's also a range of third-party apps, such as Spotify, Google podcasts and Stitcher and also podcast apps with exclusive content like iHeart Radio and the Luminary Premium app. There's not a huge difference between apps, but you'll want to subscribe to podcasts so that you never miss a new episode.

Sandy Honig Hosted by journalist Sarah Koenig, Serial is the definitive true crime podcast.

TAKE THE SHOW ON THE ROAD

Once you have your app, you want to be able to listen wherever you are. I normally listen to podcasts while I commute, but now it's when I walk the dog, work from home, or hang out the washing. I listen through earbuds, but you can also use headphones or a bluetooth speaker. By downloading your podcasts through the app, you can have several episodes of a show ready to listen to on the go, or all in one sitting.

FIND WHAT YOU WANT TO HEAR

Now you've got your app and your listening tech sorted, it's time for the fun part! Finding shows you're going to love. A couple of points to note; there's no centralised podcast database or list for the hundred of thousands of podcasts out there. But it's a good idea to look at the big production houses or news networks first – think RNZ, ABC, Stuff, New York Times, The Australian, The Guardian, CNN, BBC, NPR, Gimlet media, PRX network, Wondery and also good, old-fashioned word-of-mouth.

Supplied My Dad Wrote a Porno is a British podcast hosted by Jamie Morton, James Cooper, and Alice Levine. Each episode features Morton reading a new chapter of an amateur erotic novel, titled Belinda Blinked, written by his father under the pen name Rocky Flintstone.

FINE TUNE YOUR LISTENING

There are more than 850,000 podcasts out there, so chances are whatever your favourite hobby or interest is, there's a podcast on it.

It can be overwhelming to start the whole series of a podcast, so begin with an episode, rather than a whole series. Scroll the episodes of some of the most established series: This American Life, Radiolab, The Dollop and the Joe Rogan Experience are a good place to start.

There are some great classic interviews, or two-people-talking podcasts. Desert Island Discs or Conan Needs a Friend are some solid choices and feature lots of well-known people.

There are also numerous podcasts that help make sense of the world – like 99% Invisible, Freakonomics and Making Sense with Sam Harris.

ARMCHAIR EXPERT Dax Shepherd presents the Armchair Expert podcast, which features all kinds of guests, including Josh Duhamel (pictured).

There are so many true crime podcasts out there that the genre often fills the top 10 podcast charts and I recommend beginning with Serial, Criminal or Up and Vanished. There's also some unbelievable crime stories like Dirty John, The Teacher's Pet, S-Town and Undisclosed.

Then there's RNZ's series Widows of Shuhada. Featuring four widows who lost husbands on March 15 last year, it sounds much gloomier than it actually is. It's a lovely insight into Muslim culture, as lived here in New Zealand.



Want to keep up with the big issues in the world? Then try these great daily news podcasts. There's The Daily from The New York Times, Post Reports from The Washington Post and Today in Focus by The Guardian.

And, if you're hoping for some laughs, there are lots of comedy podcasts or podcasts featuring comedians. Some great ones to start with are My Dad Wrote a Porno, Wait, Wait Don't Tell Me and Armchair Expert.

Get started and give a podcast a go. Let me know what you're listening to at katy.atkin@stuff.co.nz