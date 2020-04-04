Tiger King: Critics slam Netflix's global smash for hiding true stripes

For the past nine days, the number one show on Netflix has been Tiger King, a seven-part documentary series about private zoos, the illegal trade in wildcats, drugs, polygamy, suspected murder and assassination plots.

Last weekend, it was the most searched-for topic on Google in Australia.

Right now, it's also top of the Netflix charts in the US, the UK, Canada and the Scandinavian territories. Clearly, a show about caged tigers is exactly what a world in captivity wants to watch right now.

But not everyone is enamoured of Tiger King, with one reviewer likening it to a freak show, and others pointing to the fact that for all its revelations, the series from co-directors Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin leaves much unsaid.

The star attraction of the show is Oklahoma private zoo owner Joe Exotic.

And no, that's not his real name. It's Joe Schreibvogel. Or it was until he changed it to Joe Maldonado, in tribute to a deceased former husband. After which he changed it again, to Joe Maldonado-Passage, in honour of the young man who next came to occupy a central place in his affections.

Joe is a slippery cat, a man who first got into the zoo business to liberate tigers and lions from illegal breeding programs in the US, but who ends up in jail for – among other things – precisely the same offence.

Tiger King is a wild ride full of crazy characters and stunning plot twists. Writing in this masthead, TV critic Brad Newsome praised its "compelling web of stories" and use of "the droll commentary of the dozens of colourful folks involved".

But others have seen in it something more sinister, with elements of sneering to the fore.

"It taps the same impulse that used to drive people to freak shows at carnivals," wrote Alissa Wilkinson in Vox. "Through their supposed abnormality, we feel normal."

In Vanity Fair, Karen Valby despaired at its "cast of parasitic characters – most of them drug-addled, gun-blasting, and money-grubbing – who embody the very worst of American individualism".

And Vulture's Jen Chaney labelled it a train wreck, a prime example of the "WTF documentary" sub-genre, and criticised it for a "lack of depth … that turns it into an increasingly empty exercise"

Central to that criticism is the fact that while the filmmakers uncovered deeper, darker stuff, they chose for the most part not to show it.

At the lighter end of the omissions, there's Joe's "other" career as a country-western singer-songwriter. Though the filmmakers knew of the deception, it took Vanity Fair to reveal that his songs – featured prominently throughout the series – were in fact the work of Vince Johnson and Danny Clinton, a duo from Washington who perform and record as The Clinton Johnson Band.

The pair are named in the end credits, but not for their music, merely for their "archival footage and photos".

More serious is the way the series skips over the treatment of the animals in Joe's care. "Most of the tigers we were around were subjected to abject cruelty," Chaiklin told the Los Angeles Times last month. Yet viewers see little to suggest that is the case.

Few critics would argue Tiger King isn't fascinating.

But it's hard to avoid the conclusion that for a documentary, it's surprisingly cagey about revealing its true stripes.