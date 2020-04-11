Coronation Street's Emma Brooker's romantic woes continue

WARNING: CONTAINS POTENTIAL CORONATION STREET SPOILERS

The chorus of Leo Sayer's 1975 hit Unlucky in Love asks: "Guess it'll always be the same, I'm the only one to blame – why, oh why am I unlucky in love?"

That track could well be the them﻿e tune that accompanies Emma Brooker (Alexandra Mardell) every time she walks down Coronation Street. She is nothing if not unfortunate in her romantic life.

The hairdresser previously had her heart broken by Chesney Brown (Sam Aston), who is now the father of quads with his new partner – and Emma's good friend – Gemma Winter (Dolly Rose Campbell).

Brooker, who has also been through the shock of losing the man she thought was her father and discovering that Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) is in fact her long-lost dad, is enduring another of her regular periods of being unlucky in love right now.

She has fallen for Seb Franklin (Harry Visinoni) and they are living together. However, he seems more interested in his ex, Alina Pop (Ruxandra Porojnicu), who is staying with them since her return from Romania. Understandably, Brooker is not very happy about this at all.

Alexandra Mardell has played Coronation Street's Emma Brooker for the last two years.

Mardell begins by stressing that, despite everything, Brooker and Franklin are in fact well suited. "Yes, I do think they are a good match. But any relationship that Emma gets into, she is always so insecure, so she is her own worst enemy.

"Because of her issues in the past, she has no trust. Seb does have a few feelings for Alina. But he genuinely does like Emma, and if she had trusted that, I think they would have been a cute couple. Ah, Emma, Emma, Emma!"

At first, Franklin denies to Brooker that he is still attracted to Pop. The 26-year-old actress, who has also appeared in Vera, assesses the extent to which Brooker believes Franklin's claims. "She believes none of it!

"Initially, she wants to believe it. But she is just not having any of it, because she doesn't rate herself and she always believes that she is second-best. If anyone is even remotely in line for her partner, she just believes that the other person wants to be with them instead."

Supplied Emma Brooker (Alexandra Mardell) may soon be needing her dad Steve McDonald's (Simon Gregson) shoulder to cry on again.

Mardell, who is also the co-artistic director at the JunkBox Theatre in Manchester, details what Brooker truly makes of Pop. "She really likes her, which makes it even harder, because they get on really well. She genuinely is fine with Alina living with them. She just doesn't believe that Seb doesn't have any feelings for her."

After a bust-up with Franklin, Brooker contemplates moving back in with McDonald and Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford).

Mardell, who won the Best newcomer gong at the British Soap Awards last year, explains what Brooker's first thoughts are when it looks like that might be happening. "She likes spending time with them, because they have really welcomed her into the family.

"However, she is upset because she has been so independent moving to the street by herself and finding a job, and now she sees moving back in with the McDonalds as a step back. When she moved in with them when she was ill, she still liked to have her own space and independence."

For all that, Mardell adds, the McDonalds are finally beginning to feel like family to Brooker. "Oh yes, definitely... Even Tracy!"

Emma Brooker had her heart broken by Chesney Brown (Sam Aston), but he now has his hands full elsewhere.

As the actress looks back on Brooker's chequered love life, she weighs up who has hurt her the most, Brown or Franklin. "I would probably say Chesney. Chesney was Emma's everything. She wanted to be with Chesney, and because she is such good friends with Gemma, it was the hardest situation for her.

"Emma and Gemma were such good friends, she had to let him go. Emma and Chesney were a nice little pairing, but, hey ho, it didn't work out!"

Mardell proceeds to emphasise that, "Emma is genuinely happy for them, but if there could be two Chesney's, I think that Emma would be really happy!"

The actress has played the part of Brooker for the past year, but she admits that she still feels like a newcomer to the soap, which has been running for 60 years. "I still feel very new. Everyone is so welcoming and lovely, but I still feel like a newbie.

"And compared to other people, a year is not very long in Corrie!"