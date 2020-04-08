'Not applauding the Easter bunny ': UK talkback host rails at Jacinda Ardern

The Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's statement that the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy are "essential workers" has become part of a heated debate on UK morning TV.

Ardern said on Monday, the Easter Bunny and one of his counterparts, the Tooth Fairy, had been given the all clear from the government to keep working during level four lockdown.

This was picked up by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on the daytime talk show This Morning and used as part of a discussion over key workers

However, one of the participants in the discussion, veteran UK radio talkback host Nick Ferrari, said Ardern's comments were "rather weird".

"When I stand and applaud every Thursday at 8pm, I am not applauding the Easter bunny. I'm applauding the nurses and the doctors and the anaesthetists and the ambulance drivers," Ferrari said, much to Willoughby and Schofield's dismay.

"If you are a paramedic, if you are a nurse, if you are a bus driver, to be compared to the Tooth Fairy. I think it's rather weird."

Fellow guest Vanessa Feltz then attempted to defend the PM before host Holly Willoughby said "I don't think she was comparing them. I think she was alleviating concern."

"Of course I want the Easter Bunny to come this Sunday and of course I want the Tooth Fairy to come to Holly's daughter but let's not liken them to people who are putting their lives on the line every single day," Ferrari concluded.

Feltz then added "I don't think she meant it that way, I think she was injecting a bit of lighthearted humour which is needed at this time."