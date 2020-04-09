Coronavirus: Tiger King and bread top Google search trends during Covid-19 lockdown

Netflix's Tiger King is the most Googles television show during lockdown in New Zealand.

While coronavirus remains the most Googled topic in New Zealand, films, television and recipes are also peaking Kiwis' interest during the first two weeks of the lockdown.

New Zealand moved to Alert Level 4 on March 26 to stop the spread of Covid-19.

As of Wednesday, there were 1210 cases of the virus in New Zealand - but new case numbers each day appear to be dropping.

A Google spokeswoman said the lockdown had driven a "surge" in interest for film and television – with the two topics at a 12-month high for searches in the past two weeks.

New Netflix show Tiger King was topping the charts, with searches up 2100 per cent in the past 14 days.

US crime drama series Ozark and film Dunkirk are also popular searches – up 1250 per cent and 800 per cent.

"Tiger King is most searched in Taranaki, Ozark is most searched in Tasman and Dunkirk is most searched in Southland," the spokeswoman said.

Recipes are also on the minds of New Zealanders, taking to Google to find the best ones.

"The most searched recipe in the past fortnight is bread - also currently at an all time high – while pizza dough tops the list of trending searches.

"Relatedly, search interest for cakes is at an all time high too."

Recipes for pork belly, Dalgona coffee, apple pie, banoffee pie, pumpkin soup, omelettes and hokey pokey also made the top 10 most-Googled in the past fortnight.

Coronavirus-related searches in the past day, showed people were most interested in what the Washington Post had to say about how New Zealand is dealing with the pandemic.

Kiwis were also looking for information on the country's latest cases update for Wednesday, and there were searches related to what Alert Level 3, and the Government's other alert levels meant.

The virus death toll, coronavirus in France and the number of cases across the world were also top searches.