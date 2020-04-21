'Betty the weather cat' pops up in broadcasts

US-based meteorologist Jeff Lyons has started presenting the weather from home alongside his cat Betty.

Like many people in lockdown around the world, American weatherman Jeff Lyons is working from home.

While presenting the weather from his living room for the news show 14 News, Lyons' cat named Betty decided to check out the green screen.

She'd been under the dining room table, and Lyons picked her up and held her for the last 30 seconds of the segment, "just for fun", he told Bored Panda.

"Little did I know," he said.

READ MORE:

* Furry Friday: Scenes from the lockdown

* Wellington's celebrity cat inspiring portraits by locked-down creatives worldwide

* Coronavirus: Your pets are safe from the virus, but precautions still necessary in Covid-19 lockdown

* Coronavirus: Mittens the Wellington feline celebrity in lockdown

Since then, Betty has became a fan favourite and makes regular appearances in Indiana-based Lyons' forecasts, which are posted to Facebook.

Lyons said on 14 News that "the outpouring for this silly cat has been crazy".

"This is Betty my cat. She's gone viral, my nieces and nephews tell me."

The feline now has her own graphic that says "Betty the weather cat" on the show's segment, and Lyons ran a question and answers video on his Facebook page purely about the cat.

"After 11 years of lounging around the house, I'm putting this cat to work," Lyons wrote on Facebook.

News media outlets across America and parts of the UK have featured Betty and her new found fandom.

"You're tuning in to watch the cat, I realise that, but it's going to be cold tonight," Lyons said during one broadcast.

Lyons and Betty's weather broadcasts have even reached people in lockdown in Italy.

One person wrote on his Facebook page saying "I'm Italian and I live in Italy. And in lockdown. But I follow the USA weather everyday just for Jeff and Betty. They really make my day everyday. Sending love from sunny Sicily."

Another person from Montreal in Canada wrote "thank you for making every day a little funnier in these difficult times".

While someone from Turkey also commented saying Betty had made it onto a popular Istanbul Facebook page about cats.