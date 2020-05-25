'Sad' and 'alone' - Aussie shock jock Kyle Sandilands explains illness lies

Anger at the Aussie DJ's comments in an interview.

Australian shock jock Kyle Sandilands has explained why he lied about having a mystery illness on current affairs show 60 Minutes.

Sandilands came under fire for lying on current affairs show 60 Minutes, after saying he had "a condition that I've been diagnosed with" and that he'd never spoken to anyone about it.

Speaking on his radio show this morning in Australia, Sandilands broke down in tears.

“The honest truth of why I was about to cry with all that breakdown stuff is because inside, I’m very, very sad. But it wasn’t the right forum to bring it up,” he told co-host Jackie O.

READ MORE:

* Australian radio shock jock Kyle Sandilands makes crude reference to Meghan's mum

* The Bachelor Australia’s Matt Agnew is getting this embarrassing tattoo removed

* Hot shot radio host defends Intern Pete's stunt at Steve Smith's emotional press conference

* Australian radio hosts put in their two cents about The Edge's prank



60 minutes Kyle Sandilands and Jackie Henderson

“When you said, ‘I’m very worried about him’. A wave of emotion went through me, and I realised I was losing control, so I had to make something up as a joke.”

Kyle also revealed he’d been struggling with his mental health for some time.

“(People) look at me and think, ‘yeah, you’re a fat b.....d, you should be sad’,” he continued, as a tearful Jackie O added: “And you haven’t been having a great time lately.”

“Not for a long time,” Kyle responded.

“Me, knowing how I feel inside, watching the show last night … there were glimpses of (the sadness). Like, when Karl was like, ‘do you use humour to mask sadness?’ That is true. I use jokes and say inappropriate things.

“I just feel really let down by a lot of people, a lot of the time. Everyone has their struggles – but I often feel very alone.”

Sandilands' original soundbite was heavily used to promote the Sunday night edition of the current affairs show.

However, the reveal of Sandilands' "illness" on Sunday in Australia has provoked furore after he revealed it was all a joke.

As Henderson looked on with tears, she asked him “Are you joking?”

“Yeah,” Kyle responds.

“Why would you do that? I genuinely,” Henderson said tearily.

“You had me. You so had me. No that is emotionally mean.

"That was really cruel. A...hole.”

“No, no. There’s nothing wrong with me,” Sandilands then explained, before revealing later on that he did have issues with blood pressure that could send him to hospital at any time.

The interview was supposed to celebrate the radio stars' 20th anniversary behind the microphones, but it's left many seriously unimpressed.

Aussie commentator Derryn Hinch wasn't amused.

"Anybody who has ever been diagnosed with terminal cancer, and had to tell loved ones, would not appreciate Kyle Sandiland’s ‘joke’ tonight," he said.

"One thing for @kyleandjackieo to pull a prank about a life threatening illness. That’s on brand. Different thing for @60Mins to use it in a promo knowing they wouldn’t be delivering. That’s off brand," another raged.

"So that entire Kyle and Jackie O segment was a hoax. How low of 60 Minutes to essentially use them as an Ad to hook viewers in for a "health secret" of Kyle. There was NO SECRET ISSUE. And he joked Jackie into thinking he had a health diagnosis. Appaling," another commenter said.

60 minutes Kyle Sandilands

It's not the first time Sandilands and Henderson have sparked outrage.

In 2009 the radio duo was in the firing line after a controversial stunt involving a 14-year-old girl who said she had been raped.

The girl was strapped to a lie detector test and quizzed about her sexual history by the hosts.

They were kicked off the air a few days after the incident, with Sandilands losing his hosting gig for Australian Idol.