The best TV shows of the year (so far)

With much of the world in some kind of lockdown since March, 2020 has been less the golden age and more the gilded cage of television, as populations starved of other entertainment options desperately searched for something to escape with.

Documentary series like Tiger King and The Last Shot proved to be isolation hits, we bid a sad but fond farewell to the long-running Schitt’s Creek, Homeland and Modern Family and shows as diverse as Devs, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and Never Have I Ever deservedly found an audience.

However, after looking back at the last six months’ viewing, Stuff has come up with our 10 favourite series of the year to date.

Supplied The Great, Normal People and Home After Dark are among the best new shows we've seen in 2020.

THE GREAT (NEON)

Sky TV Nicholas Hoult is fantastic as Russian leader Peter "the not so fabulous" in The Great.

Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult star in this look at the reigns of Russia’s Peter and Catherine the Great that’s a very different pot of borscht to last year’s serio-political Helen Mirren drama. This is a black comedic romp, very much in the same vein as writer Tony McNamara’s Bafta-winning The Favourite.

Yes, not only does it share a similar 18th century setting, rabbit-loving monarch and bedroom antics, but it also possesses the same sharp wit and bawdy humour that made McNamara and Deborah Davis' look at Queen Anne’s court such a hit with audiences.

HOME BEFORE DARK (APPLE TV+)

Apple TV Brooklynn Prince is outstanding as Home Before Dark's

Inspired by real-life junior reporter Hilde Lysiak (the editor of The Orange Street News), this is the story of a nine-year-old who claims to “bleed ink” and has watched All the President’s Men 36 times. She faces her biggest challenge when she and her family relocate to the sleepy town of Erie Harbor, Washington. However, even there she manages to uncover a crime to solve.

With a down-to-earthness that takes it out of traditional Nancy Drew territory and a terrific turn from its young star Brooklynn Prince, Home Before Dark weaves a spellbinding story that should appeal to tweens, teens and parents alike.

I KNOW THIS MUCH IS TRUE (NEON)

HBO Mark Ruffalo plays twins Dominic and Thomas Birdsey in I Know This Much is True.

Star of Spotlight, Dark Waters and Thor: Ragnarok, Mark Ruffalo pulls double duty to tremendous effect in the haunting, harrowing six-part adaptation of Wally Lamb’s much loved 1998 novel. It's the story of twin brothers Dominic and Thomas Birdsey, who were born both six minutes and a decade apart.

The latter makes headlines again 40 years later, when he lops off a limb as a sacrifice at the Three River Public Library. Troubled by events in Kuwait – and his own paranoid schizophrenia – he's decided it's the only way to prevent a global crisis.

INHUMAN RESOURCES (NETFLIX)

Netflix Eric Cantona and Gustave Kervern team up for Netflix's Inhuman Resources.

Former French footballer Eric Cantona stars in this tense thriller about a senior executive who has been worn down by six years of unemployment. He’s offered a lifeline when a prestigious company offers him the chance to help them with their recruitment, but even he isn’t prepared for the hoops they are about to put him through.

With its direct-to-camera addresses, besuited bad guys and provocative set up, it won’t take long for you to get hooked.

MCMILLION$ (NEON)

Neon McMillion$ investigates a long-running scam based around McDonald's annual Monopoly promotion.

Told over six hour-long installments, this enthralling documentary details how a small FBI office uncovered a scam which meant there had been almost no legitimate winners of the annual McDonald's promotion’s high value rewards for over a decade.

The first surprise for most viewers will be how long the family boardgame-inspired sticker-collection competition has been running – it made its debut in 1987. The second is how it survived this near 20-year-old scandal and has expanded worldwide, while still running in pretty much the same format. The third and – most important – is how a set-up as potentially bland as the company’s products could be so juicy and compelling.

MRS AMERICA (NEON)

Supplied Cate Blanchett plays Phyllis Schlafly in Mrs America

Filled with plenty of food for thought, fabulous costume and production design and plenty of choice dialogue soundbites, this 1970s set drama takes a look at the rising US feminist movement and the backlash against it.

The truly impressive ensemble cast includes Pitch Perfect’s Elizabeth Banks, Orange is the New Black’s Uzo Aduba, American Horror Story’s Sarah Paulson, British comedian Tracy Ullman and Australia’s Rose Byrne, as well as luminous turn from Cate Blanchett as Republican Party campaigner Phyllis Schlafly.

NORMAL PEOPLE (TVNZ ONDEMAND)

TVNZ Normal People has made a star out of Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Remember the names Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal. These two relative unknowns team up for this beautifully understated and achingly romantic 12-part adaptation of Sally Rooney's much loved and critically acclaimed 2018 novel about the complex friendship and relationship between two Irish teenagers, Connell and Marianne.

Director Lenny Abrahamson (Room) brilliantly uses hand-held camerawork, natural lighting and intimate close-ups to bring to life the awkwardness and crackling sexual tension of young love.

THE OUTSIDER (NEON)

Neon Cynthia Erivo plays the troubled Holly Gibney in The Outsider.

Ben Mendelsohn, Cynthia Erivo, Jason Bateman, Paddy Considine and Julianne Nicholson star in this 10-part adaptation of Stephen King's 2018 novel of the same name. It focuses on a popular teacher who is arrested and charged with the raping, mutilating and killing of an 11-year-old boy, despite seemingly having a watertight alibi.

A compelling tale full of twists, turns and a sometimes unbearable amount of tension, it feels both timeless and timely and features one of Australian actor Mendelsohn’s finest performances.

THE PLOT AGAINST AMERICA (NEON)

Neon In The Plot Against America, Zoe Kazan plays Elizabeth "Bess" Levin.

Having previously delved into Baltimore’s institutions, the 2003 invasion of Iraq, post-Hurricane Katrina New Orleans and the rise of New York’s adult entertainment industry, David Simon returned with another entertaining and engrossing drama.

Like The Wire, Generation Kill, Treme and The Deuce, this adaptation of Philip Roth’s 2004 book benefits greatly from Simon and regular co-writer Ed Burns’ sharp writing, as well as their ability to create an immersive sense of place and space. Jon Turturro, Winona Ryder and Zoe Kazan star.

QUIZ (Lightbox, from June 25)

ITV In Quiz, Michael Sheen delivers an uncanny impersonation of Who Wants to be a Milionaire? host Chris Tarrant.

Based on Bob Woffinden and James Plaskett’s 2015 detailed investigation into the infamous 2001 incident that gripped the world, Bad Show: The Quiz, The Cough, The Millionaire Major, and adapted by James Graham from his own 2017 play of the same name, this will surprise and delight in its even-handedness and compelling recreation of events.

While Michael Sheen’s uncanny impersonation of Who Wants to be a Milionaire? host Chris Tarrant is the scene-stealer, it’s the trio of Sian Clifford, Trystan Gravelle and Matthew Macfadyen who are the heart of the show.