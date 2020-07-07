The new Neon is here: What does the Neon-Lightbox merger look like?

Neon and Lightbox have completed their merger, and the new Neon is now live.

Homegrown streaming platforms Neon and Lightbox have merged, creating a new Sky-owned service dubbed the “new Neon”.

The new service went live on Tuesday morning. Lightbox has officially gone dark – the website redirects to neontv.co.nz, and if you try to open the Lightbox app, it will prompt you to update.

What does this mean for previous Lightbox and Neon customers? Well, the new platform promises to offer “the best bits from each service” – but there are a few important changes to note.

screenshot The new Neon looks... a lot like Netflix.

If you were a Lightbox customer, you’ll now pay $13.95 a month. With the new Neon, there’s no such thing as a “standard” or “premium” plan – there’s just the one rate that gives you access to everything.

If you were on the Lightbox premium plan, you would have had the ability to stream concurrently on up to four devices. The new service only lets you stream on two devices at the same time, which could be a pain for large households.

Stuff-co-nz Farewell to the old Lightbox and Neon logos.

But a handy new feature is Download & Go, which was previously only available to Lightbox premium customers and wasn’t available at all on the old Neon. This lets you download movies and shows to your mobile or tablet to watch offline. You can download up to 25 episodes, and five movies.

What changes will previous Neon customers notice? The shiny new platform looks a whole lot snazzier than the arguably rather clunky old one – it’s basically identical to Netflix, with clear categories and all the newest, sexiest content right up top.

You can also create up to five user profiles, and add favourites to a watchlist.

But the biggest change to Neon is the content. The merger means you'll get the big hitters that were previously only available on Lightbox – we’re talking Handmaid’s Tale, Homeland, Outlander, and Breaking Bad – as well as all of Neon’s top drawer titles, like Game of Thrones, Watchmen, Westworld, and, ahem, Love Island.

The other major new addition is the ability to “rent” movies for a fee. Now, this doesn’t mean you have to shell out more money every time you want to watch a movie – there are still plenty of movies included as part of your subscription, and Neon promises it hasn’t taken any of the movies that were freely available under the old service and made them into rentals.

It just means that subscribers can now pay to watch new releases sooner, while people who don't have a Neon subscription are able to rent movies on an ad hoc basis. To do this, you still need to register, but you’ll only be charged per rental, instead of paying for a monthly subscription.

You can tell which movies are rentals because they have a $ sign on them. There is also a separate “rentals” category. Prices vary from $4.99 to a whopping $25, if you’re really desperate to see Scoob.

screenshot The rentals section of the new Neon contains all the movies you can watch for a fee.

For movies that are classified “Library” or “New Release” you have 31 days to start watching them after you’ve made your payment, and 48 hours to finish watching once you’ve pressed play.

For movies marked “Express”, you have four days to start watching once you’ve made your payment (and again, 48 hours from the time you press play).

Here’s an important tip – some movies are available both as part of a subscription, and as a rental. As you can see here with the two versions of the Judy Garland biopic starring Renee Zellweger:

screenshot Some Neon movies are available to rent, as well as for free as part of a subscription.

So if you're a Neon subscriber, be sure to search for the movie title to check if there is a free version before getting out your credit card.